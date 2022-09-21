Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sacramento aims to boost flood preparedness with Highwater Jamboree on October 15D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Demonstrators urge Public Utilities Commission to fund Lifeline , low-income wireless servicesRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Day of the Dead Party to be held at Sacramento's California Museum on October 14D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
California Governor Accuse Texas and Florida Governor of Committing a CrimeTom HandyTexas State
Related
This Is California's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
Sheldon High teen asks 4 girls to homecoming – and they all say yes
SACRAMENTO – Asking someone to the homecoming dance can be scary, but apparently not for one Sheldon High School senior. Kaahil Patel asked out not just one, not two, but four girls to homecoming all at once. "They make me feel really special and they have for the last four years, so I wanted to do something special for them," Patel said. Patel said he called up one of the girl's boyfriends to make sure it was OK, and then it was on. He came equipped with a sign saying, "Four is better than one." "I thought it might be a funny idea. It turned out really well," Patel said. Believe it or not, all of them said yes."I was so excited and maybe a little embarrassed because there were a lot of people there," one of the girls, Amelia, said. The video of the proposal now has over 15,000 views on TikTok.
Fox40
Be Our Guest – Ettore’s
4-9pm Ettore’s Has Celebrated Family, Quality And Tradition With The Sacramento Community For 45 Years. Please Join Us This Holiday Season To Experience Our Newest Products And Classic Favorites!. ettores.com/. Get up to a 50% off gift certificate at:. beourguestfox40.com/
Carmichael woman crowned State Queen Mrs. California Heartshine
CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — In February, Shlanda Breeden was crowned State Queen Mrs. California HeartShine and will be representing California next year in the run for National Queen. Breeden is a community leader and animal advocate, and she partners with the Canine for Cancer Association. She has been using her title to provide information to […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox40
Front Street Animal Shelter
This week the Front Street Animal Shelter is raising funds to help pets at the shelter and in our community. Your kindness will provide food, specialty medical care, supplies and love to a pet in need. Give at HelpFrontStreet.org. If you can’t donate, you can still help a shelter pet by adopting, fostering or spreading the word!
Citrus Heights restaurant vandalized for the third time in 2022
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — When Fukumi Ramen restaurant in Citrus Heights had its windows smashed on Sunday, it marked the third time the business was vandalized. Between vandals and the pandemic, it’s been a tough time for business. “It has been very devastating,” Sylbi Song, Fukumi Ramen owner, said. An overwhelming number of businesses […]
Mountain Democrat
Visit to Apple Hill turns sour
Reno, Nev., resident John Buzzell, 50, has been coming to the popular El Dorado County destination of Apple Hill since childhood but the memories he returned home with after a visit this past weekend weren’t so sweet. Saturday morning he woke up to find his and his wife Theresa...
goldcountrymedia.com
Mosquito Fire base camp moves to Auburn; Home Show, other events canceled at fairgrounds
A row of small camping tents were pitched in a long line Thursday where, two weeks ago, people stood in line waiting to ride the Crazy Train at the Gold Country Fair. Trailers set up in the opposite corner of the midway area while inside the fairgrounds, workers moved tables and other equipment.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS News
Sacramento SPCA Pet of the Week - meet Skittles!
Time to head out to the Sacramento SPCA and meet our Pet of the Week! It's Skittles, an adorable senior mix who's available for you to take home TODAY!
Fox40
Destination California: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
On this special episode of Studio 40 Live, Gary and Scott take a trip to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Luxurious rooms, tons of prizes to win at the Casino, and the best food in the area. Council Oak. Your dining experience at Council Oak Steaks & Seafood takes you...
'Tips for Isaiah' | Sacramento family searching for son's killer 1 year later
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Friends and family of 20-year-old Isaiah Santos Molina gathered near Florin Road in Sacramento on Thursday, one year after Molina was killed. Still without answers, the family called on the public to come forward with any information that could lead to the identification of Molina's killer.
sonomasun.com
Abduction Survivor Jaycee Dugard appears at Sonoma Speaker Series
Jaycee Dugard, an abduction survivor who endured 18 years of captivity in the Bay Area, will be the next featured speaker for the Sonoma Speaker Series on Monday, October 3. Dugard was just 11 years old when she was kidnapped in South Lake Tahoe while walking to her school bus-stop. For the next 18 years, she was held captive in a backyard shed by convicted sex offender, Phillip Garrido, and his wife, Nancy. During that time, she gave birth to two daughters, fathered by her captor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
"You just have to go on": Families remember somber legacy of Farrell's Ice Cream Parlour crash, 50 years later
SACRAMENTO -- A plane crashed into a full ice cream parlor 50 years ago Saturday. This weekend, Sacramentans will be remembering the lives lost and the lives saved decades later. CBS13 sat down with a victim's mother and the man tasked with keeping the legacy of the Firefighters Burn Institute alive."This is my baby girl," said Lynn Mehren as she looked over newspaper clippings from Sept. 24, 1972.The headlines are still haunting."She had gone with a family friend of hers from school. They were going to be pom-pom girls at a McClatchy game."Mehren replays what happened to her nine-year-old daughter Nancy...
Sacramento Magazine
Thinking Big: Fruitridge Drive-in
Moviegoers flocked to Fruitridge Road at Stockton Boulevard, where Fruitridge Drive-in operated from 1950 to 1979. According to a Sacramento Bee article from June 3, 1950, the new site boasted “the largest all steel screen in Northern California.” Besides an automobile capacity of 850, an additional 500 people could sit in an area in front of the screen.
valcomnews.com
Farrell’s restaurant tragedy reaches 50th anniversary
Firefighters Burn Institute to hold memorial event Sept. 24. It has been 50 years since that infamous, horrific day in Sacramento history when an F-86 Sabre jet aircraft crashed into Farrell’s Ice Cream Parlour at 5770 Freeport Blvd., opposite the northwest corner of the Sacramento Executive Airport. The day...
Viewers Call Kurtis after local contractor, Newcastle Screens, disappears with their deposits
SACRAMENTO - With Sacramento summers, screens are meant to keep the bugs out. But when a custom screen installer took money from viewers and then seemed to vanish, it was time to Call Kurtis to investigate. Scanning the aisles of the Auburn Home and Garden Show last fall, Deborah and Andrew San Juan found Newcastle Screen Company. They signed a contract and paid more than half of the $7,000 job upfront. They say the contractor never installed the screens to close off their patio, and then quit responding. "We got really duped," says Deborah San Juan. "We want our $4,320 back." State...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman facing hefty bill to repair public sidewalk in front of her Sacramento home
SACRAMENTO - A Sacramento woman just got a surprise bill in the thousands to fix the sidewalk in front of her house.People have long told us they think city taxes should cover sidewalk repairs. But these bills are going out, right when inflation is hitting people hard."I was floored," said homeowner Jill Fox. Fox noticed this spray-painted arrow on the sidewalk where it's slightly raised.Then this notice arrived in July, saying she had to fix the defective sidewalk by mid-September or the city would do it, costing her almost $4,000. She had no idea that Sacramento homeowners are responsible for the...
Thousands expected for Hells Angels funeral in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Thousands of people are expected to ride into Stockton this weekend for Sonny Barger’s funeral, one of the founding members of the Hells Angels Oakland Chapter. Barger passed away in June from cancer. The owner of the speedway where Barger’s memorial is happening this weekend says there has been extensive preparation […]
KCRA.com
'It’s a real frustration': Blind Sacramento residents struggle with sidewalks blocked by homeless camps
ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — Some blind residents living in the Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento are having trouble getting around their neighborhood. "There are tents pitched on sidewalks. There are grocery carts filled with trash," said Susan Hood. "There are things that impede my ability to walk down the sidewalk." Hood...
capradio.org
Sacramento faces an alarming shortage of senior affordable housing. Some new units are on the way
Violeta McCloskey was homeless before she moved into her apartment at a senior affordable housing community near Tahoe Park in 2011. She had lost her home to foreclosure and was living in her SUV. To get by, she treated her asthma and brushed her teeth each morning at a nearby bingo hall and relied on McDonald’s for free coffee.
Comments / 0