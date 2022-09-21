ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
People

Woman Tried to End 'Tumultuous' Relationship with Boyfriend. He Allegedly Shot Her Dead in Penthouse Apartment

A New York man has been charged with murder after authorities say he shot his girlfriend who was trying to end their "tumultuous" relationship, authorities say. Mark Small, 55, is accused of shooting 39-year-old Marivel Estevez in the Minneola luxury apartment they shared. He has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Maya Devi

Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors

Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Garden#Pub#Spider Bite#Chelsea#A E
Daily Mail

Together forever: Brother and sister, aged two and five, who died in car fire in Ireland are laid to rest in a single coffin as mourners hear they will 'explore the highways of heaven together'

Two Irish children who died in a car fire in Co Westmeath will be buried together in a single coffin after mourners today heard the siblings were 'inseparable in life' and would now explore the 'highways and byways of heaven' together. Five-year-old Thelma Dennany and her two-year old brother Mikey...
ACCIDENTS
Upworthy

Guy with a metal detector astonished to find a ring that belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham

This article originally appeared on 04.06.22 A retired merchant navy engineer in England has found a treasure that would have made his country’s most popular folk hero proud. Graham Harrison, a 64-year-old metal detector enthusiast, discovered a gold signet ring that once belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham. The discovery was made on a farm in Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire, 26.9 miles from Sherwood Forest. The forest is known worldwide for being the mythological home of Robin Hood and his band of Merry Men. A central road that traversed the forest was notorious in Medieval times for being an easy place for bandits to rob travelers going to and from London.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Popular fried chicken store to expand across the UK

A popular chicken shop has unveiled plans to expand its stores across the United Kingdom. Miss Millie's, which originated in Bristol, has now penned a deal to expand across the nation. The store's story began in the late 1980s, when Harry Latham - KFC's man in Britain - set up...
FOOD & DRINKS
wmagazine.com

Alaska 5000 Seizes the Day—and the Dance Floor—on Red 4 Filth

Alaska Thunderfuck 5000 comes from a galaxy in which lipstick is always smeared and garbage bags can easily become gowns. The 37-year-old performer, author, and podcast host took the zeitgeist by storm with her subversive, gender-bending drag—first as RuPaul’s Drag Race season five runner-up, then by winning the All Stars crown in 2016—and is one of many multitalented queens making life on this burning planet more bearable. Alaska’s fourth album, Red 4 Filth, drops Sept. 23— and she will soon embark on a headlining tour across North America. Red 4 Filth consists of unapologetic late ’90s pop: she channels iconic groups like Spice Girls and Aqua, covers the Ace of Base hit “All That She Wants,” and peppers in lyrics with references to flip phones and JNCO jeans. Alaska sings like Britney on “XOXOY2K”; spits like TLC on “I Am Her (She Is Me);” and strips like Christina on the pared-down “22.”
THEATER & DANCE
buckinghamshirelive.com

Two in five of us would forgive a partner for cheating

Almost two in five Brits (39%) would forgive their partner if they cheated on them, according to new research about the most outrageous scenarios people are willing to excuse. The research, commissioned by Paddy Power Games, asked respondents which situations they’re prepared to turn a blind eye to in a relationship, finding 14.3 million Brits would pardon their partner for cheating.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Outsider.com

Fox Trapped in Apartment Destroys ‘Almost Everything’: VIDEO

Recently, residents at one London apartment building began to hear strange noises coming from an empty apartment. And, it didn’t take long for the people in the building to realize from where these strange noises were coming. No … it wasn’t a ghost prepping for Halloween. Instead, these strange sounds were coming from a sly fox who had broken into the empty residence, taking a break from the great outdoors.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy