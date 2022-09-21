Read full article on original website
Woman Tried to End 'Tumultuous' Relationship with Boyfriend. He Allegedly Shot Her Dead in Penthouse Apartment
A New York man has been charged with murder after authorities say he shot his girlfriend who was trying to end their "tumultuous" relationship, authorities say. Mark Small, 55, is accused of shooting 39-year-old Marivel Estevez in the Minneola luxury apartment they shared. He has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
Former child actor Ryan Grantham sentenced to life in prison for killing his mother
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — An actor who once appeared in an episode of the popular TV series “Riverdale,” was sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering his mother. Ryan Grantham pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing his mother, which comes with...
ohmymag.co.uk
Family left shocked after McDonald’s serves this inside 4-year-old’s Happy Meal
A McDonald’s Happy Meal ended not so happily for the family of Upper Darby’s Angela Greene. As reported by Philly Mag, a Happy Meal that was purchased for the 4-year-old child in the family came with shards of glass inside. Fortunately, no one was harmed in this incident since the adults detected the glass shards well in time.
Prince Harry snubbed dinner with Charles and William after Meghan was banned from joining family on day the Queen died
FURIOUS Prince Harry snubbed dinner with Charles and William at Balmoral after Meghan was banned from joining the family on the day the Queen died. Harry, 38, had insisted his wife be there on September 8, but Charles phoned to say it was “not appropriate”. It saw Harry...
I'm a mom of 4 who co-slept with 3 of my children. It wasn't my initial plan, but after traveling the world I realized that many cultures share beds.
The author says she saw mothers in Ecuador, Kenya, and Vietnam co-sleeping with children. She didn't plan to do it, but her kids had a different idea.
KIDS・
Together forever: Brother and sister, aged two and five, who died in car fire in Ireland are laid to rest in a single coffin as mourners hear they will 'explore the highways of heaven together'
Two Irish children who died in a car fire in Co Westmeath will be buried together in a single coffin after mourners today heard the siblings were 'inseparable in life' and would now explore the 'highways and byways of heaven' together. Five-year-old Thelma Dennany and her two-year old brother Mikey...
Guy with a metal detector astonished to find a ring that belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham
This article originally appeared on 04.06.22 A retired merchant navy engineer in England has found a treasure that would have made his country’s most popular folk hero proud. Graham Harrison, a 64-year-old metal detector enthusiast, discovered a gold signet ring that once belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham. The discovery was made on a farm in Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire, 26.9 miles from Sherwood Forest. The forest is known worldwide for being the mythological home of Robin Hood and his band of Merry Men. A central road that traversed the forest was notorious in Medieval times for being an easy place for bandits to rob travelers going to and from London.
Mountain Lion’s Mind Gets Completely Blown Discovering Tree Swing: VIDEO
One fierce mountain lion took a break from serious lioning recently, showing off its “goofy” side while playing like a kitty cat on a trail camera. The hilarious kitty-cat moment came as the Colorado mountain lion realized that the log under which it was resting was actually the seat to a tree swing.
Bride Apologizes to Government After Dog Eats Her Passport Weeks Before Honeymoon
If your dog ever "ate your homework" while you were in school, this woman's got your story beat. A woman was shocked when she found out her "mad" mixed-breed dog, Dillon, had chewed up her passport — just weeks before her honeymoon. Amanda had just returned home from a...
PETS・
Internet in Hysterics by Dog's Digging: 'You Won't Believe What She Buried'
A hilarious video of a dog in Ireland frantically burying its "treasure" in dirt has gone viral on TikTok, where it has received more than 159,000 views. The clip shared by Sophie (@imsophieogrady) was posted with a caption that reads: "You won't believe what she buried." A dog's tendency to...
PETS・
buckinghamshirelive.com
Popular fried chicken store to expand across the UK
A popular chicken shop has unveiled plans to expand its stores across the United Kingdom. Miss Millie's, which originated in Bristol, has now penned a deal to expand across the nation. The store's story began in the late 1980s, when Harry Latham - KFC's man in Britain - set up...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Around 800k apples dumped each day in UK despite urgent drive to cut food waste
Some 800,000 apples thrown away every day in UK despite a drive to end food wastage. Now a cider maker is using the waste or wonky fruit to produce gallons of the popular tipple. Urban cider producer Hawkes is turning surplus apples into delicious drinks as part of its annual...
wmagazine.com
Alaska 5000 Seizes the Day—and the Dance Floor—on Red 4 Filth
Alaska Thunderfuck 5000 comes from a galaxy in which lipstick is always smeared and garbage bags can easily become gowns. The 37-year-old performer, author, and podcast host took the zeitgeist by storm with her subversive, gender-bending drag—first as RuPaul’s Drag Race season five runner-up, then by winning the All Stars crown in 2016—and is one of many multitalented queens making life on this burning planet more bearable. Alaska’s fourth album, Red 4 Filth, drops Sept. 23— and she will soon embark on a headlining tour across North America. Red 4 Filth consists of unapologetic late ’90s pop: she channels iconic groups like Spice Girls and Aqua, covers the Ace of Base hit “All That She Wants,” and peppers in lyrics with references to flip phones and JNCO jeans. Alaska sings like Britney on “XOXOY2K”; spits like TLC on “I Am Her (She Is Me);” and strips like Christina on the pared-down “22.”
buckinghamshirelive.com
Two in five of us would forgive a partner for cheating
Almost two in five Brits (39%) would forgive their partner if they cheated on them, according to new research about the most outrageous scenarios people are willing to excuse. The research, commissioned by Paddy Power Games, asked respondents which situations they’re prepared to turn a blind eye to in a relationship, finding 14.3 million Brits would pardon their partner for cheating.
Doting granddaughter ‘visits’ late grandad on Google Street View after spotting him outside his bungalow
A DOTING granddaughter can see her late grandad still looking over her — in a Google Street View image of him stood outside his bungalow. Every year Michala Burrluck is cheered by Victor Austin’s pic as he glares at the Google van snapping his street. Victor is seen...
Fox Trapped in Apartment Destroys ‘Almost Everything’: VIDEO
Recently, residents at one London apartment building began to hear strange noises coming from an empty apartment. And, it didn’t take long for the people in the building to realize from where these strange noises were coming. No … it wasn’t a ghost prepping for Halloween. Instead, these strange sounds were coming from a sly fox who had broken into the empty residence, taking a break from the great outdoors.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Sports Direct worker from Milton Keynes jailed for putting out hit on colleague she was in love triangle with
A Sports Direct worker who put out a hit on the dark web for a colleague she was in a love triangle with has been jailed for 12 years. Whitney Franks, 27, tried to find a hitman who would get rid of love rival Ruut Ruutna for £1,000 in BitCoin.
Krys, a Two-Ton Crocodile, Was Named After the Glamorous Hunter Who Shot Him for His Hide
Krys was a massive saltwater crocodile that was shot and killed by the famous crocodile hunter of the Gulf, Krystina Pawlowski. The kill happened with a single shot at the banks of the Norman River in 1957 and not only earned her the name One Shot but also a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.
