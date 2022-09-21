Alaska Thunderfuck 5000 comes from a galaxy in which lipstick is always smeared and garbage bags can easily become gowns. The 37-year-old performer, author, and podcast host took the zeitgeist by storm with her subversive, gender-bending drag—first as RuPaul’s Drag Race season five runner-up, then by winning the All Stars crown in 2016—and is one of many multitalented queens making life on this burning planet more bearable. Alaska’s fourth album, Red 4 Filth, drops Sept. 23— and she will soon embark on a headlining tour across North America. Red 4 Filth consists of unapologetic late ’90s pop: she channels iconic groups like Spice Girls and Aqua, covers the Ace of Base hit “All That She Wants,” and peppers in lyrics with references to flip phones and JNCO jeans. Alaska sings like Britney on “XOXOY2K”; spits like TLC on “I Am Her (She Is Me);” and strips like Christina on the pared-down “22.”

