Read full article on original website
Related
Video of a human-faced fish stuns and scares the internet
Stories about creatures resembling humans have forever fascinated people. Here is one such case which has caught the attention of netizens. A tourist in Miao village, Kunming, China was visiting a lake when he spotted a spooky fish with some unique markings. This rather unusual fish has been identified as a carp.
BBC
Cherry Valentine: Drag Race UK star George Ward dies
Drag performer George Ward, known by his stage name Cherry Valentine, has died at the age of 28, his family have announced. Ward appeared on the second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK and went on to front the BBC documentary Gypsy Queen And Proud. A statement from his family...
Dramatic footage shows orcas breaking an ice platform to trap and kill a seal, a rare technique used by only 100 whales
The whales made an artificial wave to break up the ice platform by swimming side by side, as shown in a new BBC documentary.
BBC
Molly Russell inquest: Instagram clips seen by teen 'most distressing'
The inquest of a 14-year-old girl who took her own life has been examining the impact of material she viewed on Instagram in the run-up to her death. Molly Russell, from Harrow, north-west London, engaged with numerous accounts referring to self-harm, depression or suicide before killing herself in 2017. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
New York Post
Man claims ‘giant eel-like shapes’ of Loch Ness Monster shown on cam
He’s loch-ed in to finding the truth. An Irish man who monitors newly installed, high resolution webcams around the Loch Ness in Scotland believes he’s captured the “giant eel-like shapes” that make up the infamous Loch Ness Monster. Eoin O’Faodhagain, who posts the most evidential footage...
Gerd Serrasolses Packs His Gym Bag for Extreme Survival Situations
The sight and sounds of a waterfall are a reminder of nature’s beauty and power. For world-renowned professional whitewater kayaker Gerd Serrasolses, there might be no greater feeling than when he freefalls from one of these dangerous drops. Serrasolses is one of the best kayak racers on the planet,...
A Red Dead Redemption 2 Player Discusses With The Audience Their Story Of Going Fishing With An NPC And Catching A Massive Fish
The action role-playing game Red Dead Redemption 2 by Rockstar Games has received reports from another player claiming they caught a massive fish while completing some objectives. Fishing in Red Dead Redemption 2 seems to be one of the community’s favorite pastimes, especially as humorous events like catching enormous fish are frequently shared with the player base for enjoyment. Fishing is one of the more informal activities in the popular game.
Dredge is a gorgeous Lovecraftian fishing RPG that deserves your attention
The fishing horror was my favourite thing at gamescom and I'm already desperate for more. It's almost a little too easy to become comfortable with Dredge. I've been sailing all night long in my wee fishing boat, Tetrissing all manner of fish inside my inventory Resident Evil-style. I'm so engrossed I've failed to notice the rocks that are desperate for me to crash and the mysterious critters that are slithering their way into my meticulously organised vessel.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: Paddlers Rescue Stranded Leatherback Turtle Using a Tractor and a Paddle Board
Leatherback sea turtles are a true marvel of nature. They’re the largest of all turtle species and the heaviest reptile next to the crocodiles and alligators. The colossal leatherback can reach up to six feet in length and greatly surpass one thousand pounds in weight. Unlike similar species, leatherback...
PETS・
tvinsider.com
‘Alone: Frozen’ Finale Makes Franchise History By Crowning First Female Winner
Alone: Frozen contestant Woniya Thibeault has just made history. No woman in the history of the competitive reality adventure series Alone has ever won before — until the latest season finale on Thursday, September 22. Alone: Frozen, the spinoff of the original HISTORY Channel series, saw some fan favorites...
Country diary: A swift hunting among house martins is a joy to savour
The sky was intermittently blue and weak sunshine sparked a faint chorus of grasshoppers. Otherwise, this was a landscape wrung dry of all summer and the grasses were grey, the thistles dead, if flossed with cottony seed. The only sounds were the long-drawn notes of young buzzards that were suffused with a sense of melancholy.
From an adorable picture of a cheetah mother and her cubs to a shot of a gorilla who 'stares into your soul': The astonishing winners of the 2022 Black and White Photo Awards revealed
These photographers prove they don't need all the colours of the rainbow to create truly mesmerising work. Their photography has been honoured in the Black and White Photo Awards 2022, a photography contest that gives a platform to 'incredible' monochrome photography around the world. The contest, which is in its...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Video Showing Killer Whales’ Hunting Tactics Demonstrates Why Orcas Are the Ultimate Predators
Forget wolves, mountain lions, tigers, and sharks—and the most popular hunter influencers on Instagram. For my money, killer whales are the ultimate predators. A recent video published as part of the BBC’s Frozen Planet II series shows exactly why. The three-minute cut shows a pod of orcas working...
Comments / 0