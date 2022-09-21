The fishing horror was my favourite thing at gamescom and I'm already desperate for more. It's almost a little too easy to become comfortable with Dredge. I've been sailing all night long in my wee fishing boat, Tetrissing all manner of fish inside my inventory Resident Evil-style. I'm so engrossed I've failed to notice the rocks that are desperate for me to crash and the mysterious critters that are slithering their way into my meticulously organised vessel.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 18 DAYS AGO