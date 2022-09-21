Honda's RC166 was an absolutely bonkers racing motorcycle. Campaigned by the one and only Mike Hailwood in 1966 and 1967, the tiny, mighty GP bike was powered by an air-cooled, four-stroke, 250cc, DOHC, 24-valve inline-six. Yes, indeed, a 250cc inline-six. It breathed in through six carburetors roughly the size of your thumb, and out through a six-into-six megaphone exhaust. It had an eye-watering 20,000 rpm redline but did most of its work around 18,000 rpm where it developed about 62 horsepower. In a bike that weighed 247 pounds. Madness.

