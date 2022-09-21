Read full article on original website
Watch Someone Turn Three Old Honda Engines Into A Radial One
If you’ve got thirty minutes and a fascination for fabrication, then perhaps this video’s worth a view or two. Lets Learn Something posted part one of his three-cylinder radial engine project. Radial engines aren’t totally outside of our spectrum of topics because however quirky these engines are, some...
TVS Adds A Dash Of Style To The Jupiter With New Classic Variant
TVS, one of the biggest motorcycle manufacturers in India, has just lifted the covers off the new Jupiter Classic, a premium rendition of the company’s popular Jupiter commuter scooter. Retro-themed scooters have become quite a thing lately, especially in the Asian market, with the likes of Yamaha with the Fazzio, and Honda with the Genio. Additionally, classic scooter brand Lambretta has also announced plans to set up shop in India.
Kawasaki Introduces New KLX230SM In Japanese Market
Kawasaki has a rather solid entry-level dual-sport platform in the form of the KLX230. Loved by casual and experienced enduro riders alike, the KLX230 has received quite a lot of praise for its accessibility, bulletproof reliability, and undeniable versatility. As far as modifications go, there are tons of aftermarket upgrades available, including aftermarket wheel sets that convert the dual-sport into a supermoto.
Tamiya's Honda RC166 Model Kit Is As Bonkers As The Real Thing
Honda's RC166 was an absolutely bonkers racing motorcycle. Campaigned by the one and only Mike Hailwood in 1966 and 1967, the tiny, mighty GP bike was powered by an air-cooled, four-stroke, 250cc, DOHC, 24-valve inline-six. Yes, indeed, a 250cc inline-six. It breathed in through six carburetors roughly the size of your thumb, and out through a six-into-six megaphone exhaust. It had an eye-watering 20,000 rpm redline but did most of its work around 18,000 rpm where it developed about 62 horsepower. In a bike that weighed 247 pounds. Madness.
Watch How Bajaj Manufactures Motorcycles In Its Indian Factory
In Chakan, about thirty kilometers away from the city of Pune in India, Bajaj has an established factory that employs close to 5,000 employees and manufactures up to 4,000 motorcycles a day. Bajaj has been manufacturing for its own brand and KTM for quite some time now. It’s no secret...
Here Are New Barkbusters For the Tuareg, Tiger 1200s, and TRK502
Hand guards are one of the must-have accessories to fully ”adventurize” your bike. New handguard kits have come up from Barkbusters for three different nameplates from three different brands. Barkbusters claim that their handguards are better and more protective than stock. Backed by solid metal behind the plastic...
Triumph Officially Announces FIM Motocross World Championship Plans
Triumph Motorcycles has a decades-long history in racing of different types, dating back just about to the beginning of the company. On September 23, 2022, the house of Hinckley added to that list with its official FIM Motocross World Championship announcement. Now the world knows that Triumph Motorcycles will line up alongside its competition, starting with the 2024 MX2 championship.
Tour In Comfort And Safety With Vanucci’s New VAT-2 Pants
Touring motorcycle pants aren’t exactly the most fashionable or stylish, especially for urban riders looking to hit the streets in style. When it comes to, well, touring, these pants are practically a must, as they offer the comfort and protection needed when riding your bike for hours on end and covering hundreds of miles at a time.
Stylmartin Matt WP Leather Sneakers Seal Out Fall’s Wet Weather
Many urban riders and commuters prefer riding gear that looks good on and off the bike. Unless you plan to pack an extra set of clothes to don once you reach your destination, wardrobe changes can quickly become bothersome and cumbersome. Today's riding jeans and jackets easily toe the line between protective and casual cool.
