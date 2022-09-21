Read full article on original website
RideApart
MotoAmerica Inks AI-Generated Highlights Deal With WSC Sports
Quality content creation is no easy task, especially for small organizations. From editing footage to color-correcting images to sound mixing, video and photo production can be a full-time job. The problem is, most MotoAmerica teams don’t have the manpower or money to prioritize a social media presence and engagement. To help the MotoAmerica brand, teams, and riders gain more visibility, the national race series has agreed to a deal with WSC Sports.
Win A Twin Supercharged 427 'Super Snake' Cobra By ERA
As a reader, you get more chances to win. Twin, as in double the fun, superchargers make this 427 "Super Snake" Cobra by ERA a bonkers roadster. Can you imagine owning one? What if you could bring one home for practically nothing? Does that dream sound too good to be true? It’s a reality as a Motorious reader; you get more entries to win this mind-blowing Twin Supercharged 427 "Super Snake" Cobra by ERA for a donation as little as $25! To sweeten the deal, you get more entries with donations as a thank you to our Motorious readers.
yankodesign.com
This modernized Ford dune buggy is equally swift on city roads
Ford is known for its robust trucks like the F-150 Raptor and they have a few upbeat concept buggy designs in the pipeline too. That makes complete sense as the future shouts out loud for compact off-roading vehicles that are good for city commutes too instead of hoarding multiple vehicles. This Ford concept off-roading buggy is in line with the future-forward vision the Michigan-based automotive giant could adopt in the coming years.
RideApart
Ducati Celebrates 100,000 Scramblers Sold With Limited Carrera Sunglasses
It could be said that the Ducati Scrambler is largely responsible for keeping Ducati afloat in the modern age. Undoubtedly the most popular series of motorcycles in Ducati’s lineup, the Scrambler appeals to a wide selection of riders, and lowers the barriers to entry of the Ducati ownership experience. Apart from that, it dials down Ducati’s race-bred character into a more approachable, rugged-urban chic.
Caterham Super Seven 600 And 2000 Debut With 1970s Styling, Modern Tech
Caterham returns with a new heritage range of models, which includes two products from the Super Seven lineup. The Super Seven 600 and Super Seven 2000 will be both sold in the United Kingdom, while the latter will also be available in the United States at a later date. Both cars can be bought in kit and fully built forms.
Super-Rare Chevelle LS6 Leads The Way At Mecum's Chicago Auction
The muscle car era peaked in 1970 and the car responsible was the 1970 LS6 Chevelle. With a massive 454-cid monster of an engine under the hood and the Z51 SS454 package, the LS6 Chevelle essentially threw the last punch in the muscle car fight. Although small brawls continued throughout the decade, none could come close to Chevy’s ultimate muscle car. Making 450-horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque, the 454-cid LS6 engine was equipped with 4-bolt mains, an 11.25:1 compression ratio, a solid-lifter cam, rectangular-port heads and an aluminum intake.
yankodesign.com
This Porsche inspired speedboat is an amphibious 911 for automotive collectors
The Porsche 911 has stamped its authority on the roads all these years with the unique design and power to keep fans interested. So, what more could that Porsche 911 cabriolet be? A speedboat riding the waters in that sublime Porsche style, perhaps!. This Amphibious 911 is a Craig Craft...
First Look: 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Is a Road-Legal Speedster
Sure, it’s road legal, but the Porsche 911 GT3 RS barely looks it. And why should it hide its true identity? This is a race car for track days. Every design flourish and mechanical detail is about ripping faster and faster lap times. When we hopped on stage after Porsche unveiled the new Porsche 911 […]
Top Speed
The Pagani Utopia Could Have Had a 1,000-HP Powertrain From the GT 63 e-Performance
Pagani unveiled its long-awaited Huayra successor, the Utopia, on September 12th, and while it is more potent than its predecessor, it is also a stunner. However, Paganis are not only praised for how they look and more for how they drive. The massive 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-12 has been the talking point of the whole Utopia because of its massive 852-horsepower output. These figures could have touched the 1,000-horsepower mark, though, if Pagani employed the hybrid powertrain from the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 e-Performance. But why did Horacio Pagani not want such advancement for the Utopia? A report from TopGear confirms everything you need to know.
RideApart
Is Royal Enfield Working On A New Bullet 350?
Royal Enfield has certainly been killing it with its current model range. First introduced as global models in 2017, the Continental GT and Interceptor 650 propelled the once obscure Indian motorcycle manufacturer into global stardom. Now, just half a decade since, the brand has become synonymous with value-for-money, retro-inspired offerings.
Ford Trademarks Megazilla Name Likely For New V8 Crate Engine
Usually, when an automaker files a trademark, its potential use is a bit of a mystery. That’s not the case with Ford’s recent trademark filling. On September 16, the Blue Oval filed one with the US Patent and Trademark Office for “Megazilla,” and it’s not the first time we have heard Ford use that name.
RideApart
HJC Unleashes Sonic The Hedgehog RHPA 11 Graphic
Sega’s Sonic the Hedgehog burst onto the scene in 1991. The Sega Genesis game console couldn’t contain the character’s star power, though. Over the years, the wisecracking Sonic spawned countless video game sequels, spin-offs, toys, animated television shows, and live-action film adaptations. Thanks to helmet manufacturer HJC,...
Mercedes-AMG E 53 Spied Previewing Future PHEV Sport Sedan
The next-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class will go on sale next year, and that will mean new AMG variants. These spy shots catch the E 53 on the road near the Nürburgring. This E 53 wears a lot of camouflage, but there are some elements worth noticing. This one has an egg-crate grille, and the design is usually how Mercedes hides the Panamericana grille on its AMG products under development. The sedan rides on multi-spoke wheels with a black finish. Large brake discs are visible behind them. At the back, a pair of circular exhausts emerge from cutouts in the bumper.
Cascio Motors Selling Top-Spec Porsche 911 GT2 RS Weissach on Bring A Trailer
Only 2,200 miles from new... The Porsche 911 gets a lot of love in the car community because of its secure handling and great performance design. A rear engine platform combined with great power specs and a low stance has made the car the perfect monster for the track. In modern times one of the biggest things you can do to increase the value of your Porsche is to purchase a GT variant. Cars like this only come from a dedicated team of engineers willing to put everything on the line to make the next big innovation. This particular vehicle is a great example of that but it might not be what you’re expecting.
Trucks From The Dave Ferro Collection Featured At Carlisle Auctions Fall Sale
Make room for one of these bold classic trucks. Dave Ferro is the owner of the oldest Mopar restoration shop in the country, Totally Auto Inc. To date, 153 of his builds have taken top honors at prestigious car events across the country and it’s a company he can proudly say was one of the best in the business for nearly 40 years. Beyond that, he was a three-decades long editor at High Performance Mopar and Mopar Collectors Guide Magazines, with hundreds of tech and feature stories to his name. More than that, he’s been a long-time part of the Carlisle family. His first show was Fall Carlisle 1975 and he played a key role in the birth and implementation of the Carlisle Chrysler Nationals. He also was a judge at the event as part of the former Standard of Excellence program during Chrysler weekend and event served as head judge for the Carlisle Truck Nationals for 15 years. In short, for 47 years, Dave has been part of things at Carlisle!
Buy This Massive 11.9L V8 With 1,357 HP and Harness the Might of the Sun
Bring a TrailerDouble-digit displacement is the perfect way to make huge power on pump gas.
RideApart
Deus Ex Machina Australia Crafts Yamaha XSR700-Based Scrambler
In 2022, the Yamaha XSR900 turned in its ‘60s café racer ambitions for 1980s Grand Prix styling. The 2022 XSR700 stuck to its guns, however, clinging to ‘70s-inspired paint schemes. The mighty middleweight isn’t the only one partial to the bygone era either. One XSR700 owner, Ty, turned to the Deus Ex Machina custom collective to help craft a modern-classic scrambler build for the ages.
3 Features Make This Toyota Land Cruiser an Off-Road Monster
As an off-road SUV, the Toyota Land Cruiser is a capable vehicle. What does the 80 Series bring to the table? The post 3 Features Make This Toyota Land Cruiser an Off-Road Monster appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The New Bugatti Logo Will Help Expand the Luxury Brand
The new Bugatti logo might appear simple at first, but it is part of an entirely new corporate identity and corporate design. The post The New Bugatti Logo Will Help Expand the Luxury Brand appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RideApart
Meet The Bike Experience USA, Which Gets Disabled Riders Back On Bikes
Are you familiar with the Bike Experience USA? If you’re not, then you may want to know more about its mission. If you’re a disabled motorcycle enthusiast—or you know a disabled motorcycle enthusiast—it's a really cool thing that this 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization is doing. It’s a...
