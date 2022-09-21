Letters, yearbooks, and news clippings -- as well as melted crayons from a mid-1970s fire -- were among relics revealed from a time capsule at Shoreland Elementary School that students and teachers opened Saturday morning. “We were a little nervous, because we weren’t sure what was going to be in it,” Kim Dedo, the school’s principal, said after noting intense community interest in the contents of the plain metal box that had been embedded in the building’s foundation when it was built in 1976. “Do you know what that is?” one woman asked a child while pointing to a cassette tape that had been in the time capsule. Younger spectators fell into hushed murmurs. Isaiah Ochmanek, 12, a Shoreland sixth grader, described the contents as “strange” and said the items, especially the pictures just looked “different.”