Big changes happening at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium even as full-scale renovation remains in the distance

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lawrencekstimes.com
KU fans ‘pack the Booth’ as Jayhawks roll to victory over Duke; block party set for next week
Kansas fans “packed the Booth” Saturday for only the second sold-out football game in nearly 13 years, and their team did not disappoint. The crimson-clad Jayhawks improved to 4-0 on the season, topping the Duke Blue Devils 35-27. It’s the first time KU has won more than three games in a season since 2009.
Watch: Kansas RB Daniel Hishaw rips through Duke defense on 73-yard TD play
Don't look now, but the Kansas football team can hustle. Jayhawks running back Daniel Hishaw proved that on Saturday with one of the best plays you'll see this college football season. Hishaw caught a pass from KU quarterback Jalon Daniels and ran for a 73 yard touchdown against Duke in this ...
NCAA title defense: Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball releases schedule
The Kansas Jayhawks are coming off an NCAA championship and are preparing to defend their title.
KMBC.com
KU fan gives away hundreds of free football tickets for Saturday's game
LAWRENCE, Kan. — It's been a long time since University of Kansas football fans had something to cheer about. "I've been waiting 13 years for KU to be good again," said Braiden Turner, a "diehard" KU fan and sports podcaster. But when gates open Saturday, the booth will be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KU Sports
Kansas basketball lands commitment from 4-star Class of 2023 guard Jamari McDowell
Jamari McDowell, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound shooting guard from Manvel, Texas, orally committed to the Kansas basketball program on Saturday night. McDowell, who is ranked No. 77 overall in the 247 Sports Composite rankings, becomes the second player in the Class of 2023 to pick the Jayhawks, joining fellow-four-star prospect Chris Johnson, who hails from Fort Bend, Texas.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to big Kansas announcement
On Saturday, the undefeated Kansas Jayhawks will host the undefeated Duke Blue Devils in a college football showdown between two college basketball powerhouses. According to Kansas Athletics, they’ll be doing it in front of a packed house. Kansas announced Thursday that David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium has sold out...
kcur.org
It's time to dust off those trail boots. Here are some of the best hiking places around Kansas City
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Name a better sensation than crunching leaves underfoot on a snappy cool morning. Here are just a few notable spaces where you can experience Missouri nature...
WIBW
Harvesters officials said move to Lawrence came after unsuccessful bid to find warehouse in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a year of looking for a new warehouse in Topeka, Harvesters officials said they found a suitable location in Lawrence. The announcement of Harvesters moving its Topeka warehouse at 215 S.E. Quincy to Lawrence came this week. Stephen Davis, the president and chief executive officer...
IN THIS ARTICLE
LJWORLD
Exhibition by 5-time world champ to put Lawrence club on national map for a game you’ve maybe never heard of
It may be the most excellence Lawrence ever sees involving a ball that isn’t orange. Next month, a small downtown Lawrence club is hosting the No. 1 ranked three-cushion billiards player in the world — and some say the sport’s greatest player ever — for a rare U.S. exhibition.
lawrencekstimes.com
Native American students mourn after ancestral remains discovered in KU’s possession
Students hope for accountability from the university, understanding from the community. Many Native American students, staff and faculty as well as their surrounding community were left in mourning after they learned that unidentified ancestors’ remains were discovered in University of Kansas museum collections. Staff members believe KU is probably...
CBS Sports
Kansas vs. Duke: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
After two games on the road, the Kansas Jayhawks are heading back home. They will square off against the Duke Blue Devils at noon ET Saturday at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Kansas and Duke will really light up the scoreboard.
Weekend road closures impact 2 Kansas City-area major events
Road closures in the Kansas City area will impact drivers trying to reach the Plaza Art Fair and the KU Jayhawks football game in Lawrence.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
flatlandkc.org
Historic Central United Methodist Church Reflects on its Complex Past as it Prepares to Close
The first sermon for what would become Central United Methodist Church likely rolled off the preacher’s tongue more easily than the last will this Sunday. Back then, in 1844, ministers rode a circuit. They offered redemption to those who might have strayed from virtue, often preaching outdoors. What later...
New TV show originally called 'Kansas City' changed names, moved to Tulsa
The Missouri Motion Media Association is pushing for the state to offer film incentives to production companies when they work in the state. A similar initiative is underway in Kansas.
plattecountycitizen.com
A look inside the new KCI
The Kansas City Aviation Department this week released a list of vendors to open shop inside the new one-terminal Kansas City International Airport. The new KCI is set to open in about six months, with construction largely complete. Details are starting to emerge about the interior, including the vendor list.
lawrencekstimes.com
Photos: Lawrence High School homecoming parade
Post updated to add highlights video at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21:. Lawrence High’s Chesty Lions hit the streets Wednesday evening for their annual homecoming parade. Members of PAL-CWA, the district’s classified staff union, took the opportunity to raise awareness of staff shortages. Read more about that at this link.
Longtime Kansas City eatery makes New York Times’ Restaurant List for 2022
The New York Times has named a 71-year-old Kansas City eatery among its favorite restaurants of 2022.
fox4kc.com
Overland park firefighters battle fire, no injuries reported
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park and Lenexa Fire Department were called to a house fire in the block of 9500 Foster Street Saturday morning around 11 a.m. The first units on the scene reported smoke and fire visible from a one-story, single-family home. Residents reported everyone was out of the home safely.
islands.com
Nonstop Flights from Kansas City to the Caribbean
The good news for people living in and around Kansas City is that Kansas City International Airport offers plenty of direct flights to cities all over the continental United States. Looking to spend a weekend enjoying the best of Austin’s celebrated culinary scene? There’s a flight for that. Ready to take the crew to Las Vegas for a weekend of debauchery that, of course, stays there? There’s a flight for that. Kids been begging to get down to Orlando for a few days of theme park hopping? A flight from KCI can have you there in under a few hours.
Comments / 0