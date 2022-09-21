ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Big changes happening at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium even as full-scale renovation remains in the distance

By Story by Matt Tait
KU Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Lawrence, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Lawrence, KS
Government
City
Lawrence, KS
KU Sports

Kansas basketball lands commitment from 4-star Class of 2023 guard Jamari McDowell

Jamari McDowell, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound shooting guard from Manvel, Texas, orally committed to the Kansas basketball program on Saturday night. McDowell, who is ranked No. 77 overall in the 247 Sports Composite rankings, becomes the second player in the Class of 2023 to pick the Jayhawks, joining fellow-four-star prospect Chris Johnson, who hails from Fort Bend, Texas.
LAWRENCE, KS
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to big Kansas announcement

On Saturday, the undefeated Kansas Jayhawks will host the undefeated Duke Blue Devils in a college football showdown between two college basketball powerhouses. According to Kansas Athletics, they’ll be doing it in front of a packed house. Kansas announced Thursday that David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium has sold out...
LAWRENCE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stadium Seating#External Affairs#Kansas Athletics#Touchdown Club
lawrencekstimes.com

Native American students mourn after ancestral remains discovered in KU’s possession

Students hope for accountability from the university, understanding from the community. Many Native American students, staff and faculty as well as their surrounding community were left in mourning after they learned that unidentified ancestors’ remains were discovered in University of Kansas museum collections. Staff members believe KU is probably...
LAWRENCE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
plattecountycitizen.com

A look inside the new KCI

The Kansas City Aviation Department this week released a list of vendors to open shop inside the new one-terminal Kansas City International Airport. The new KCI is set to open in about six months, with construction largely complete. Details are starting to emerge about the interior, including the vendor list.
KANSAS CITY, MO
lawrencekstimes.com

Photos: Lawrence High School homecoming parade

Post updated to add highlights video at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21:. Lawrence High’s Chesty Lions hit the streets Wednesday evening for their annual homecoming parade. Members of PAL-CWA, the district’s classified staff union, took the opportunity to raise awareness of staff shortages. Read more about that at this link.
LAWRENCE, KS
fox4kc.com

Overland park firefighters battle fire, no injuries reported

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park and Lenexa Fire Department were called to a house fire in the block of 9500 Foster Street Saturday morning around 11 a.m. The first units on the scene reported smoke and fire visible from a one-story, single-family home. Residents reported everyone was out of the home safely.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
islands.com

Nonstop Flights from Kansas City to the Caribbean

The good news for people living in and around Kansas City is that Kansas City International Airport offers plenty of direct flights to cities all over the continental United States. Looking to spend a weekend enjoying the best of Austin’s celebrated culinary scene? There’s a flight for that. Ready to take the crew to Las Vegas for a weekend of debauchery that, of course, stays there? There’s a flight for that. Kids been begging to get down to Orlando for a few days of theme park hopping? A flight from KCI can have you there in under a few hours.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy