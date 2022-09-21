Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CBS Sports
Veteran DT Ndamukong Suh draws interest from several teams, wants to sign with contender, per report
Five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has not yet signed with an NFL team for the 2022 season, but he reportedly has some options. According to Heavy.com, there are approximately three to five teams that have expressed interest in Suh -- who reportedly wants to play for a contender.
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Monday Night Uniform News
The Dallas Cowboys head to MetLife Stadium this Monday night for a tilt against the rival New York Giants. But the uniforms will be a bit different from the past few weeks. According to Cowboys insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys will be wearing their navy jersey with silver pants on Monday against the Giants. New York may be the home team, but have apparently decided to wear white jerseys instead - forcing the Cowboys to abandon their preferred white jersey with royal blue pants.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews Sideline Photo
Erin Andrews is as good as they come in the NFL sideline reporter game. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter is off to a great start this season, taking in a couple of the best games of the season thus far. This past weekend, Andrews was on the sideline for the Bucs at Saints game in New Orleans.
thecomeback.com
Jerry Jones reveals why Cowboys traded Amari Cooper
After posting back-to-back games with over 100 receiving yards and a touchdown, NFL veteran receiver Amari Cooper is making the Dallas Cowboys look pretty bad for trading him to the Cleveland Browns in return for just a fifth-round pick as fans blasted the decision on Thursday night. But apparently, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has his reasons.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Ex-Girlfriend News
Tom Brady reportedly spent part of his time away from the Buccaneers with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan. Brady and the actress have a child together. Bridget announced she was pregnant shortly after breaking up with the then-New England Patriots quarterback. According to a report, Brady and Bridget celebrated their son's...
Trevor Lawrence & His Wife Marissa Are the NFL's Next "It Couple"
Trevor Lawrence's NFL career so far has been drastically different than his time playing college football. As a freshman, he led Dabo Swinney's Clemson Tigers to a crushing win over Alabama in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship, and he's one of the few players who didn't play for Alabama who only experienced playoff games in the postseason. Yet, his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars got off to a rocky start no thanks to Urban Meyer's brief tenure and a plethora of interceptions. Nonetheless, Lawrence clearly has the talent to be a franchise quarterback.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Cowboys Are Re-Signing Wide Receiver On Wednesday
On Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys waived rookie wideout Dennis Houston. Roughly 24 hours later, he rejoined the team. After clearing waivers this Wednesday afternoon, Houston was signed to the Cowboys' practice squad. Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News was first to report this news. Houston, an undrafted rookie out...
RELATED PEOPLE
KaVontae Turpin Exclusive: 5-9 Rookie Slam-Dunk Show Awes Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb - WATCH
FRISCO - Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb quietly changes into shoes at his locker at the Dallas Cowboys practice facility here inside The Star. A couple feet away, near quarterback Dak Prescott's locker, rookie KaVontae Turpin silently gets ready after a rigorous practice. The two players are ...
Stephen A. Smith Calls Out 'White Folks' Over Ime Udoka Situation
Stephen A. Smith is never shy about making his opinions known. On Thursday, the ESPN analyst chimed in on the Ime Udoka situation in Boston. He called out what he feels is a racial double standard in the expected one-year suspension for the Celtics head coach. "There's plenty of white...
Yardbarker
Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension
Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams got another big headache to start their Super Bowl title defense, with tight end Brycen Hopkins getting suspended for three games. According to USA Today, Hopkins has been slapped with the suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Unfortunately, details about his violation and punishment were not revealed–including the substance he took and how the investigation started.
Mike Tomlin's Wife is a Fashion Designer Who He Met in College
Being responsible for 53 adult men can't be an easy task, yet Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin handles his duties with grace. This is a guy who managed the personalities and egos of NFL stars such as the wild Antonio Brown and running back Le'Veon Bell, all the while missing the AFC playoffs in just five of his 15 seasons at the helm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Giants vs. Cowboys: NFL experts make Week 3 picks
The New York Giants (2-0) will host the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday night. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 2.5-point home favorites but that spread has dipped to -0.5 as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who...
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Quarterback Tryout News
The Dallas Cowboys were very busy this Wednesday afternoon. Per a report from ESPN's Todd Archer, the team worked out seven players. Wide receivers Reggie Roberson, Ra'Shaun Henry and John Hightower were all brought in for a workout this Wednesday. The real headline though is that Dallas worked out three quarterbacks.
Report: Tom Brady, Gisele's Marriage Faces Big Moment Sunday
Over the past few weeks, the football world has been inundated with news that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's relationship is on the rocks. According to multiple reports, Gisele isn't happy with Tom's decision to come out of retirement for the 2022 season. Despite their rough patch, Brady is reportedly hoping that she'll attend the Buccaneers home game against the Green Bay Packers this weekend.
Look: Chad Johnson Upset Over Joe Burrow's Decision
The Cincinnati Bengals are off to a rough start to the 2022 season, just months removed from a Super Bowl appearance. A season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers was a tough pill to swallow considering the team should have won despite five turnovers. Just a week later, Cincinnati lost to an undermanned Dallas Cowboys team.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL World Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Lamar Jackson
Consider Patriots head coach Bill Belichick a believer in Lamar Jackson. At Wednesday's press conference, the future Hall of Fame coach said that Jackson has answered all of the questions coming out of Louisville and then some. Telling reporters, “Without a doubt. He’s the type of players that’s an MVP...
Bill Belichick Makes His Opinion On Lamar Jackson Very Clear
Bill Belichick is a big Lamar Jackson fan. The head coach of the New England Patriots was asked about Jackson's pre-draft concerns and if he's answered them thus far and he didn't hesitate to say "yes" in his answer. “Without a doubt. He’s the type of player that’s an MVP...
3 Reasons the Chiefs Will Dominate the Colts
The most painful sports memory of my life was the Colts’ 38-10 playoff comeback against our Kansas City Chiefs. I expect the Chiefs to unleash fire and brimstone on Indianapolis this time around, and FanDuel Sportsbook is giving us a $1,000 free bet to bask in the glorious vengeance.
Bill Belichick makes surprising comment about Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson has been trying to negotiate a contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens without an agent, but the star quarterback may want to consider hiring Bill Belichick to represent him. Belichick has a reputation for heaping praise on his upcoming opponents in the days leading up to games. He...
Comments / 1