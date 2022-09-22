ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne’s City Hydration Quenches Patients One Drip at a Time

Image via City Hydration.

City Hydration opened up its doors in July, and has been giving the Main Line the ultimate spa treatment ever since. While other med spas already provide IV infusions, City Hydration is the first official “IV bar” in the area writes Caroline O’Halloran for SAVVY Main Line.

It’s run by Christie D’Arcy, who is a former Jefferson Hospital trauma nurse. 

This breakthrough business treats cancer patients, people with chronic diseases, travelers with jet lag, athletes and even someone who just has a nasty hangover.

Customers and patients have the option to choose from one of fifteen infusions. These medical elixirs can boost immunity, treat a cold or a flu, help with pesky migraines, ease food cravings, kick your metabolism into high gear or help you recover from surgery. Bags ranging from $145-200 are accompanied with cushioned chairs at this boutique wellness experience.

Customers can also be treated to eye masks, hot tea, blankets and lavender compresses. D’Arcy says she was inspired to begin this venture when she was working in San Francisco as a traveling nurse.  

“IV bars were as common on the West Coast as Wawa is here,” she said. “The East Coast had nothing.” 

D’Arcy opened the first IV bar in Philly and continued expanding to the Jersey Shore, Avalon and now at Wayne.  

Clients must be 18 years or older to be eligible for an IV treatment. City Hydration also offers micronutrient testing, Vitamin Boost Shots, and COVID testing.  

Learn more about this groundbreaking spa on SAVVY Main Line.  

