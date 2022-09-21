Read full article on original website
Chilly start, highs in the 60s by Friday afternoon
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — It’s a chilly start to the day with temperatures stepping off in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Locally colder temperatures are possible. There will be plenty of sunshine around to start the day, but clouds are expected to increase Friday afternoon. Highs...
wfft.com
Asplundh Tree Expert holds job fair in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Asplundh Tree Expert, LLC is holding a job fair at the Holiday Inn in Fort Wayne Friday and Saturday. They are looking to interview candidates interested in working outdoors and they say they may hire some people on the spot. Regional Manager Stephen Williams says...
wfft.com
Union Street Market preparation underway ahead of opening
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- We’re just weeks away from Union Street Market opening up at Electric works. The market will be the region’s first food hall and public market and will feature a diverse array local Northeast Indiana businesses. It's set to open early to mid-November. Electric...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne International Airport debuts Gates 8-10
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Another phase of Fort Wayne International Airport construction is now complete. Passengers boarded from Gates 8-10 for the first time Friday morning. "It looked like there was a level of uncertainty amongst the passengers, but when they came down here, eyebrows were raised," said Executive Director Scott Hinderman. "A little bit of a wow factor. I think we hit the mark, at least on the people who came through, who saw this for the first time this morning."
wfft.com
Tox-Away Saturday events scheduled for Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Environmental Management will host two events for residents to safely dispose of hazardous waste. The first event will be on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) facility located at 2260 Carroll Road. Residents are advised to enter the premises via Fort Recovery Road from Lima Road.
20 years ago: longest tornado track in Indiana history
INDIANA — It has been 20 years since a tornado touched down in Indiana and tracked 112 miles, the longest tornado track in Indiana history. September doesn’t typically bring severe weather but on September 20, 2002, there were 13 tornadoes that caused millions of dollars in damage. It was on this night a tornado hit […]
fortwaynesnbc.com
Bicyclist hit, critically hurt Wednesday night in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne police and other emergency personnel responded to the scene where a bicyclist was hit and critically hurt Wednesday night. It happened just after 8:30 at Lake Avenue and Tecumseh Street on the east side of downtown. Emergency crews rushed to the scene. We understand a man was hit and critically hurt when police say he didn’t yield to traffic and was hit by a small SUV. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital. Crews remained on the scene, trying to figure out exactly what happened. Lake Avenue was closed, west of Crescent. We’ll update you once we learn more information.
WANE-TV
Crash upends vehicle near Swinney Park
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash Wednesday near the Washington/Jefferson boulevards split snarled traffic just outside downtown Fort Wayne. The crash happened just before noon along West Jefferson Boulevard at the bridge over the St. Marys River, near Swinney Park. At the scene, a vehicle was on its...
wfft.com
The Locker Room: High School Football Week 6
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The FOX 55 Sports team brought you action from 15 area high school football games in this week's edition of The Locker Room.
wfft.com
High School Volleyball: Boersema leads Busco past Canterbury
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Indiana volleyball commit Ella Boersema tallied 18 kills and two aces to lead Churubusco past Canterbury 3-0 (25-6, 25-8, 25-12) on Wednesday night. The Eagles improve to 15-6 on the season, while the Cavaliers fall to 0-17.
wfft.com
FWCS bus involved in morning crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) bus was involved in a crash at 5800 Lois Lane at 8:49 a.m. This is the third FWCS bus crash in the last nine days, and the second in the last two days. Police say the school bus had...
WANE-TV
Waynedale fire sends 1 to the hospital
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating a fire that sent a person to the hospital. It happened in the 6500 block of Liberty Drive. That’s off of Bluffton Road in Waynedale. Fire crews responded around 1:40 a.m. When they arrived at the...
WOWO News
County now has an eighth possible location for new jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters recently provided an update on the new Allen County Jail. Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that he said the county has not settled on the southeast location and that there is now an eighth option to be considered. Commissioners have also brought in an expert from Elevatus Architecture to rate possible sights, with three so far receiving such ratings.
wfft.com
Turnstone partners with USA Hockey to bring prestigious events to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Turnstone is partnering with USA Hockey to bring blind hockey and special divisions hockey to Fort Wayne. The second annual Blind Hockey Classic and the fourth annual Special Hockey Classic will be played at the SportONE/Parkview Icehouse in October. Turnstone works to empower people with...
wfft.com
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported two deaths and 265 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 116,911 cases and 1,189 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Police detective dies unexpectedly
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A veteran detective with the Fort Wayne Police Department has passed away. Det. Donald Kidd died unexpected late Thursday night, the department said Friday. He was 52. Kidd was a 17-year veteran of the department. “It is with a very heavy heart that we...
WOWO News
One dead in Friday morning crash in Noble County
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An Osceola man died in a Noble County crash Friday morning. The Noble County Sheriff’s Department says they were called to the intersection of US 33 and Albion Road at about 5:45 a.m. for a crash involving a van and a semi truck. Deputies found...
wfft.com
The Locker Room Game of the Week Preview: South Adams vs. Adams Central
BERNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Two ACAC juggernauts square off as Adams Central visits rival South Adams in The Locker Room's "Game of the Week" for week six of the high school football season. The Flying Jets are ranked No. 2 in Class 1A and come in with a perfect 5-0...
WANE-TV
Police: woman slams into semi in DeKalb County after animal distracts her
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A woman was hospitalized Friday afternoon after slamming into the back of a semitruck on state Route 101 about halfway between Woodburn and Butler. Joy Forester, 62, of Fort Wayne was traveling northbound on SR 101 when she rear-ended the back of a semitruck...
WANE-TV
Middlebury man falls 17 feet from tree stand
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Middlebury man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after authorities said he fell 17 feet from a tree stand in LaGrange County Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at a property in the 3500 block of West S.R. 120, about...
