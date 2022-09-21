FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne police and other emergency personnel responded to the scene where a bicyclist was hit and critically hurt Wednesday night. It happened just after 8:30 at Lake Avenue and Tecumseh Street on the east side of downtown. Emergency crews rushed to the scene. We understand a man was hit and critically hurt when police say he didn’t yield to traffic and was hit by a small SUV. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital. Crews remained on the scene, trying to figure out exactly what happened. Lake Avenue was closed, west of Crescent. We’ll update you once we learn more information.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO