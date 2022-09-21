Oktoberfest returns with goal to bring out-of-town guests

It’s that time of year again to dust off your lederhosen and dirndls, as Mineral Springs Brewery prepares to bring back Oktoberfest.

After the inaugural German celebration last year, Bill Cronin said MSB is going into the second year “smarter.”

“We’ve made some adjustments, like moving the tent north a bit,” Cronin said, stating this decision will help allow the food trucks to be more accessible. The second annual Oktoberfest will take place Friday through Sunday.

An important difference this year, though, is that the brew crew is going to expand on what was a clearly successful local event to try to draw new faces into the city. Imploring the help of Glenda Smith, the tourism director for the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, Cronin said MSB is determined to bring out-of-town guests to their Oktoberfest experience.

“We really believe we will draw hundreds of people from southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities,” Cronin said. “On social media, we’re able to see some traffic of people saying they just booked their room at the Courtyard, and I know Brian Billington at the Courtyard is excited and ready to host people for this event.”

“They are right up the street from MSB,” Cronin continued. “So downtown will see a lot of foot traffic between us and the hotel.”

Smith, who started in her role at the Chamber in April, said MSB’s Oktoberfest is the perfect kind of event to help get Owatonna at top of mind for potential visitors.

“Since starting at this job, I’ve realized I look at things differently. Events like this, I used to just go to and have fun, but now I find myself thinking, ‘Who wants to come to this? Who can I reach out to?’” Smith said. “MSB does such a good job of self-promoting, so really it was a chance to help expand that to outside of Owatonna.”

The Oktoberfest event was quickly added to the Explore MN website, which Smith described as an “event database” that allows users to search for things to do throughout the state. Smith also got MSB added to the site’s Fall Passport, an additional tool to bring the brewery to those searching for things to explore in Minnesota.

The Oktoberfest was also featured in the September edition of Southern Minn Scene , which inserts in the Owatonna People’s Press once per month.

“These once a year events, like Oktoberfest, helps bring people in from outside our community as they’re looking for things to do — we all want to find new things to do,” Smith said. “What happens, though, is once they come into town, they realize there is more to Owatonna; they see things they want to try or check out. Even if they don’t do those things while they’re here the first time, they will come back.”

“There is a lot in town, and MSB is one of those things that is already being noticed,” Smith said. “We are trying to build on that effort they’ve already done and the traction they’ve already gained so we can encourage outsiders to come in and experience something new here.”

Cronin, who is co-owner of MSB with Mark Sebring and Rob Baker, said they are feeling confident going into Oktoberfest that new faces will be plentiful during the three day event. While they are anxious to greet their new guests, Cronin added they are just as excited to celebrate the community they call home by bringing back what was determined to be a hit last year.

“Our Meriden Marzen is back, along with our L’Auger Wagon,” Cronin said, nodding to the German brews that take roughly six months to “lager,” or sit and age to bring forth the best taste. “The Brian Raichle Band will also be back Friday and Saturday, and they’re not just a polka band — they’re yucking it up and performing just like we’re in Germany.”

Overall, Cronin said the entire three-day event is all about giving a quality experience to the community that has supporting the brewery since it first opened in late 2019.

“Oktoberfest gives all of us, the owners, staff and anyone associated with MSB, the chance to really celebrate the community,” Cronin said.