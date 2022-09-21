Read full article on original website
KRGV
Brownsville police seeking person of interest in string of car thefts
Brownsville police are seeking the public’s help in locating a person of interest in a string of car thefts. Ale Martinez was named by police as a person of interest in several thefts of motor vehicle cases, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department. Martinez is...
‘Grabbed a gun and started firing it’: Detention officer arrested by deputies
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A detention officer was charged this week with alleged aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, following a review of witness testimony and surveillance video, authorities said. The detention officer was identified as 26-year-old Jasmine Garcia, according to a media release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza’s department. On Tuesday afternoon, deputies […]
KRGV
Cameron County sheriff accuses county commissioners of political retaliation
A legal battle may be brewing between the Cameron County Sheriff's Office and the county. Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza alleged Thursday county commissioners are eliminating positions at the sheriff’s office and jail. Garza said commissioners are retaliating against him because of a lawsuit they filed against him last...
kurv.com
Cameron County Sheriff Blasts Elected Leaders For Budget Cuts
The sheriff of Cameron County is blasting the county’s elected officials for budget cuts that he says undermine safety and security. Sheriff Eric Garza spoke to reporters about the situation outside the Sheriff’s Office yesterday. Garza said the cuts made by county commissioners have eliminated 55 positions and kept him from giving raises to deserving employees. He said the lack of raises will drive deputies and jailers to look for jobs in other communities.
KRGV
Harlingen police investigating fatal stabbing
A 20-year-old man died Saturday after he was found with multiple stab wounds, according to Harlingen police. Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Findley Street Saturday at around 4 a.m. where they found the man, identified as Jonathan Erevia, lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds, a news release from the Harlingen Police Department stated.
KRGV
McAllen police continue search for robbery suspect
McAllen police are still searching for a man accused of robbing a convenience store last month. Police say on Aug. 7, Ricardo Villarreal, 38, entered a convenience store located at the 200 block of East Highway 83 in McAllen, demanded money and left with an unknown amount of money. Arrest...
Man dies of several stab wounds; Harlingen police investigate
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 20-year-old man died Saturday after being stabbed multiple times, and the Harlingen Police Department’s major crimes unit has launched an investigation. The victim, Jonathan Erevia, died after officers arrived at 4 a.m. at the 1400 block of Findley Street and found him “lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds,” […]
KRGV
McAllen police: Three charged in connection with assault at Sharyland Pioneer High School
Three male subjects, including a juvenile, were charged Saturday in connection with an assault investigation at Sharyland Pioneer High School. Achilles Barroso, 17, Angel Saldivar, 18, and an unidentified juvenile were charged with assault in connection with an incident that occurred on campus Friday, according to McAllen police spokeswoman Officer Olivia Lopez.
Woman paid $300 to transport fentanyl, documents allege
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities found over 5 pounds of suspected fentanyl after a traffic stop in Pharr. Cynthia Patricia Perez Ruvalcaba was arrested on charges of possessing with intent to distribute a controlled substance, approximately 2.5 kg of fentanyl, a federal complaint stated. On Wednesday, an officer with the Pharr Police Department conducted a […]
KRGV
Man charged with murder in connection with Harlingen homicide investigation
A man has been charged with murder in connection with a homicide investigation in Harlingen. An arrest warrant was obtained for Juan Jose Martinez after the Harlingen Police Department Criminal Investigation division conducted an extensive investigation. On Monday, at about 3:15 p.m., Harlingen police located a vehicle on the 1900...
Sheriff decries Cameron County commission’s role in staff problems
OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza pushed back against the county commission Thursday in Brownsville. “Our detention officers and deputies are some of the most underpaid in the country and the commissioner’s court refuses to give them a pay raise,” Garza said in his press conference. “The lack of a liveable wage […]
kurv.com
Suspect Arrest In Deadly Harlingen Shooting
Police in Harlingen have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this week. Police say 45-year-old Juan Jose Martinez was taken into custody on Wednesday. Martinez is accused of murder and aggravated assault in the death of 34-year-old Eric Lopez. Lopez’s body was found in a vehicle...
Police search for man in taco restaurant burglary
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are searching for a suspect after a taco restaurant was burglarized. The man is considered a person of interest in a burglary of a business case, according to a post by the Brownsville Police Department. Police said the man was able to enter Taqueria Siberia located on International Blvd. […]
Man found on roof after woman stabbed in face, neck
ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Elsa police arrested a man accused of stabbing a woman several times in the face and neck. In the search for the suspect, police found him “on the roof of a residence,” police said. Officers talked him off the roof and he was taken into custody. Benito Gonzalez, 41, was arrested […]
RGV True Crime: Teen found in shallow grave along Rio Grande
On Oct. 26, 1992, the Cameron County Sheriff's Office received information that there was a body buried along the banks of the Rio Grande in the area of FM 1419. Today, the slaying of 17-year-old Marcelino Velazco remains unsolved.
Crash kills man in Rio Hondo; DPS investigates other driver
RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that happened late Friday east of Rio Hondo. A man identified as Daniel Manuel Olivarez, 25, of Rio Hondo, died of his injuries, DPS reported. DPS is currently withholding the identity of the other driver, who has not […]
KRGV
Elsa police arrest stabbing suspect
A 41-year-old Elsa man is behind bars after a woman identified him as her attacker in a Wednesday stabbing, according to police. Officers with the Elsa Police department were dispatched to the 400 block of E. 3rd Street Wednesday morning, where they located a screaming 35-year-old woman who had been stabbed “several times in the face and neck area,” according to a news release.
KRGV
Deadly shooting, body found in Harlingen appear to be connected, sheriff says
A body found inside a vehicle on Monday in Harlingen may be connected to a deadly shooting that happened on Saturday also in Harlingen, according to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. Eric Jason Lopez, 34, of Harlingen was found in the driver's seat inside a vehicle on the 1900 block...
KRGV
DPS: Charges pending for driver in Rio Hondo crash that killed 25-year-old man
A driver may be facing charges after a two-vehicle crash killed a 25-year-old Rio Hondo man Friday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Troopers say the crash happened at about 11:17 p.m. on FM 2925 and SH 106 in Rio Hondo. Preliminary investigation reveals a white Mitsubishi...
DPS: One dead after two-vehicle crash north of Alton
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A hospitalized driver will be charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault after a crash that left a passenger dead, authorities announced late Saturday night. The Texas Department of Public Safety continues to investigate the deadly two-car crash that happened at 12:03 a.m. Saturday on Moorefield Road, south of FM 681, […]
