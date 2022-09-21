The sheriff of Cameron County is blasting the county’s elected officials for budget cuts that he says undermine safety and security. Sheriff Eric Garza spoke to reporters about the situation outside the Sheriff’s Office yesterday. Garza said the cuts made by county commissioners have eliminated 55 positions and kept him from giving raises to deserving employees. He said the lack of raises will drive deputies and jailers to look for jobs in other communities.

CAMERON COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO