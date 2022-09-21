ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willacy County, TX

ValleyCentral

‘Grabbed a gun and started firing it’: Detention officer arrested by deputies

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A detention officer was charged this week with alleged aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, following a review of witness testimony and surveillance video, authorities said. The detention officer was identified as 26-year-old Jasmine Garcia, according to a media release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza’s department. On Tuesday afternoon, deputies […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
kurv.com

Cameron County Sheriff Blasts Elected Leaders For Budget Cuts

The sheriff of Cameron County is blasting the county’s elected officials for budget cuts that he says undermine safety and security. Sheriff Eric Garza spoke to reporters about the situation outside the Sheriff’s Office yesterday. Garza said the cuts made by county commissioners have eliminated 55 positions and kept him from giving raises to deserving employees. He said the lack of raises will drive deputies and jailers to look for jobs in other communities.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
County
Willacy County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KRGV

Harlingen police investigating fatal stabbing

A 20-year-old man died Saturday after he was found with multiple stab wounds, according to Harlingen police. Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Findley Street Saturday at around 4 a.m. where they found the man, identified as Jonathan Erevia, lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds, a news release from the Harlingen Police Department stated.
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

McAllen police continue search for robbery suspect

McAllen police are still searching for a man accused of robbing a convenience store last month. Police say on Aug. 7, Ricardo Villarreal, 38, entered a convenience store located at the 200 block of East Highway 83 in McAllen, demanded money and left with an unknown amount of money. Arrest...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Man dies of several stab wounds; Harlingen police investigate

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 20-year-old man died Saturday after being stabbed multiple times, and the Harlingen Police Department’s major crimes unit has launched an investigation. The victim, Jonathan Erevia, died after officers arrived at 4 a.m. at the 1400 block of Findley Street and found him “lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds,” […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman paid $300 to transport fentanyl, documents allege

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities found over 5 pounds of suspected fentanyl after a traffic stop in Pharr. Cynthia Patricia Perez Ruvalcaba was arrested on charges of possessing with intent to distribute a controlled substance, approximately 2.5 kg of fentanyl, a federal complaint stated. On Wednesday, an officer with the Pharr Police Department conducted a […]
PHARR, TX
KRGV

Man charged with murder in connection with Harlingen homicide investigation

A man has been charged with murder in connection with a homicide investigation in Harlingen. An arrest warrant was obtained for Juan Jose Martinez after the Harlingen Police Department Criminal Investigation division conducted an extensive investigation. On Monday, at about 3:15 p.m., Harlingen police located a vehicle on the 1900...
HARLINGEN, TX
kurv.com

Suspect Arrest In Deadly Harlingen Shooting

Police in Harlingen have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this week. Police say 45-year-old Juan Jose Martinez was taken into custody on Wednesday. Martinez is accused of murder and aggravated assault in the death of 34-year-old Eric Lopez. Lopez’s body was found in a vehicle...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Police search for man in taco restaurant burglary

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are searching for a suspect after a taco restaurant was burglarized. The man is considered a person of interest in a burglary of a business case, according to a post by the Brownsville Police Department. Police said the man was able to enter Taqueria Siberia located on International Blvd. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Man found on roof after woman stabbed in face, neck

ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Elsa police arrested a man accused of stabbing a woman several times in the face and neck. In the search for the suspect, police found him “on the roof of a residence,” police said. Officers talked him off the roof and he was taken into custody. Benito Gonzalez, 41, was arrested […]
ELSA, TX
ValleyCentral

Crash kills man in Rio Hondo; DPS investigates other driver

RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that happened late Friday east of Rio Hondo. A man identified as Daniel Manuel Olivarez, 25, of Rio Hondo, died of his injuries, DPS reported. DPS is currently withholding the identity of the other driver, who has not […]
RIO HONDO, TX
KRGV

Elsa police arrest stabbing suspect

A 41-year-old Elsa man is behind bars after a woman identified him as her attacker in a Wednesday stabbing, according to police. Officers with the Elsa Police department were dispatched to the 400 block of E. 3rd Street Wednesday morning, where they located a screaming 35-year-old woman who had been stabbed “several times in the face and neck area,” according to a news release.
ELSA, TX
ValleyCentral

DPS: One dead after two-vehicle crash north of Alton

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A hospitalized driver will be charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault after a crash that left a passenger dead, authorities announced late Saturday night. The Texas Department of Public Safety continues to investigate the deadly two-car crash that happened at 12:03 a.m. Saturday on Moorefield Road, south of FM 681, […]
ALTON, TX

