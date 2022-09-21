ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

DoYouRemember?

Kentucky Dad Of Quintuplets Shamed For Walking His Kids On A Leash

The joy of having children is great but raising them requires much effort. Parenting styles differ from one person to another. Truth be told, there is no set manual on how kids should be brought up. How each family handles their wards will be particular to their needs. However, it is not uncommon for moms and dads to be criticized for their methods.
KIDS
Jax Hudur

The Man Who Hasn't Bathed for Almost 70 Years Looks for Love

Amou Haji shocked the world when it was reported that the eighty-year-old Iranian bachelor was looking for love. Amou hasn’t washed or showered for over six decades. Not only did he have an aversion to cleanliness, but he also hated eating clean food and drink. He ate roadkill for food; his favorite dish was a rotten porcupine. In addition, Amou smoked animal feces from a pipe whenever he wanted to sit and relax.
SheKnows

This Stepmother is in Hot Water With Her Whole Family After Making This Parenting Choice & Reddit is Backing Her Up

A stepmother took to Reddit to pose one big question: did she do wrong by her stepkids and partner? Recently, she explained, they all traveled together for the first time. It felt like a big step and she’s also been feeling “extra scrutiny” from the family lately. At one point during the trip, they visited the swimming pool. Her partner said he was going to go upstairs to get his swimsuit and was gone for 40 minutes. The kids, who are 9 and 13, continued playing in the pool while their stepmother watched them. It was a small pool, she wrote,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
petguide.com

Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scooter

This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
SANDSTON, VA
Tracey Folly

Little girl at Walmart sparks theological discussion in line at checkout: 'Where does God get all that skin?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother met a variety of people when she worked at a retail department store. These people provided plenty of entertainment to my mother as she worked. My mother has always enjoyed eavesdropping. She told me that listening to customers' conversations always made her days pass faster and more pleasantly.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business
Lefty Graves

Woman horrified when she finds out landlord is sneaking into her house and playing with her underwear

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend and I were both single moms living in a small town. When a quaint house opened up for rent, my friend jumped at the opportunity to put in her application. When she was called to tell her that she qualified to rent the house, I helped her pack her things up and move into her new home.
msn.com

Dachshunds' Reactions to Realizing They're at Grandma's House Are Just the Best

Everyone loves going to grandma and grandpa's house. It's a fun break from your nagging parents, and they usually spoil you with treats! This is the case for dogs too, and these two pup were thrilled to find out they were visiting their grandparents!. TikTok user @the_belle_doxies recently shared a...
PETS
