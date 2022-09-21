Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Experience a new twist on Bao at Asheboro's Asian-Caribbean fusion restaurant - The Bun HutThe Planking TravelerAsheboro, NC
Free fitness options in the Triad you might not know aboutThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Active Zone Gaming brings mobile parties to Randolph CountyThe Planking TravelerRandolph County, NC
Bounty offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in North CarolinaPolarbearGreensboro, NC
Related
myfoxzone.com
Puppies find forever home after left in suitcase in North Carolina
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Four puppies left in a suitcase on the side of a Guilford County home have now found their forever homes. The Guilford County Animal Shelter said a good Samaritan found four puppies in a suitcase and brought them to the shelter last Saturday. The puppies...
Stanly News & Press
General store in Locust is far more than meets the eye
When driving south along N.C. Highway 200, it can be easy to miss George Hartsell’s small general store, which specializes in an assortment of fresh produce. Located at the intersection of North Central Avenue and Bethel Church Road in Locust, the Little Country Produce Store routinely draws in first-time customers, who are often surprised by the mere existence of the business.
North Carolina woman wins Ms. Full-Figured pageant
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Brittany Neely competed in local pageants in Greenville, North Carolina growing up, but thought those years were far behind her. That was until she recently came across a competition unlike anything she had ever seen before: a pageant for full-figured women. The now Winston-Salem resident and Winston-Salem State University alum decided […]
Unsolved missing person mystery: Where is the disabled North Carolina woman missing since September 2019?
She is so well known, even Corporal Green of the Durham Police Department recognizes her.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cow causes multi-vehicle crash in North Carolina, 1 seriously injured, troopers say
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A cow caused a crash involving multiple vehicles in High Point on Wednesday night, according to the NC Highway Patrol. At 9:21 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a crash on US 29 near US 311 in Randolph County. A 62-year-old Thomasville man, a 27-year-old Greensboro driver and a […]
Fight between student, administrator at North Carolina high school caught on camera
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County Schools leader is addressing a video circulating on social media showing an administrator getting punched in the face. “That type of behavior is not acceptable in our schools, period,” said Mike Richey, GCS emergency management director. It happened inside a Ragsdale High School classroom Wednesday afternoon, according […]
North Carolina sheriff dies unexpectedly, according to NC Sheriffs’ Association
The North Carolina Sheriffs' Association confirmed Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid died unexpectedly on Wednesday.
They want a nonstop flight to India; RDU told them what must happen here first
The Triangle’s growing Indian community say better connections to India will improve business ties and make it easier to visit family.
RELATED PEOPLE
WGMD Radio
North Carolina double murder: Families of Devin Clark, Lyric Woods to say final goodbyes
The families of North Carolina teenagers Devin Clark and Lyric Woods — friends who died in a mysterious double-murder on Sept. 17 — will say their final goodbyes on Saturday. Woods’ family will be hosting a memorial service for the 14-year-old girl on Saturday at Crosslink Community Church...
Charlotte Stories
NC Governor Announces Plans For New $60 Million Sterilization Facility in North Carolina
NC Governor Cooper has just announced plans for SteriTek to build a new $59.9 million East Coast sterilization facility right here in North Carolina. The new facility will be build in Burlington, about 90 miles northeast of Charlotte. Contract sterilization firm SteriTek supports the medical, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and tissue industries...
WBTV
Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust awarded over $2.5 million in project funding from the North Carolina Land and Water Fund
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) is excited to announce recent grant funding in the amount of $2,505,835 to protect 440 acres of natural areas across the region. Funding was awarded to TRLT by the North Carolina Land and Water Fund (NCLWF). This funding was made possible by the North Carolina General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Cooper.
North Carolina’s biggest Halloween and fall festivities for the Piedmont Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Are you ready to be scared a little? To see some leaves and experience some color? To celebrate fall? The arrival of autumn is official at 9:04 p.m. Thursday, but the fall fetes began last week and gain momentum this week. You will have to wait until Nov. 6 for the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
sandhillssentinel.com
Blind puppy needs new home
This beautiful female Weimaraner was born blind and is looking for her forever home. She was born May 18, is UTD on vaccines, and will be spayed soon. She is sweet, gets around well, and is good with dogs and people. Right now she is located in South Carolina, but...
Firefighter lights the smoker at Cafe 71, Davidson County’s new BBQ restaurant
WELCOME, N.C. (WGHP) — Smoke is rarely a firefighter’s friend, but that’s exactly what Newlan Spears does best. Cafe 71 Smokehouse BBQ is the newest restaurant to open its doors in Welcome. The restaurant is fittingly named after West Lexington Fire and Rescue Station 71. The restaurant is owned by Spears, a local firefighter who […]
'Life has a way of humbling you' | Forsyth County Sheriff speaks on the Salvation Army and the impact it had on his family
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. is teaming up with the Salvation Army Center of Hope to help people facing homelessness. They will be holding 'Home Plus 22' on September 30 at Bailey Park from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The event will feature live music,...
Remembering the Hamlet chicken plant fire
(WGHP) — Bryant Simon lived in Raleigh in 1991, and he was awoken – both figuratively and to a degree, intellectually – each morning by the delivery of his local paper The News & Observer. “It was almost that thump every morning of the paper hitting the door that got me interested. There was powerful, extensive, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sandhillssentinel.com
Pinehurst girl crowned USA National Miss North Carolina Jr. Teen
Pinehurst teen Emma Taylor has not only been named USA National Miss North Carolina Jr. Teen, but she also has high hopes of using her platform to benefit, improve, and empower others. At only 13 years old and in eighth grade, Emma recently competed with dozens of other girls for...
WOKV.com
Sheriff in search of suspect in shooting deaths of North Carolina teenagers
Sheriff in search of suspect in shooting deaths of North Carolina teenagers Men riding four-wheelers found the bodies of Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, in Orange County. (NCD)
Richmond County man hit, killed in yard when truck ran off road
GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. — A Richmond County resident, with a home in South Carolina, was killed this week after being struck by a truck that ran off the road. According to various news reports — from WBTV, WMBF and the Sun News of Myrtle Beach —citing the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2013 GMC pickup truck ran off of Pee Dee Highway in Galivants Ferry around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday evening, driving through a fence and hitting 68-year-old Ronald “R.J.” Hewitt.
cbs17
Missing. Murdered. Unsolved: Family offers $5,000 reward to find Tonita Brooks
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Tonita Michelle Brooks loves to walk. She walks all over Durham. Although she has a limp from a childhood surgery, she never let that slow her down. “She was giving, she was kind. She could talk to anybody — that is the Tonita I know,” said her brother Michael Brooks.
Comments / 0