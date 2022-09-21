ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheboro, NC

Stanly News & Press

General store in Locust is far more than meets the eye

When driving south along N.C. Highway 200, it can be easy to miss George Hartsell’s small general store, which specializes in an assortment of fresh produce. Located at the intersection of North Central Avenue and Bethel Church Road in Locust, the Little Country Produce Store routinely draws in first-time customers, who are often surprised by the mere existence of the business.
LOCUST, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina woman wins Ms. Full-Figured pageant

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Brittany Neely competed in local pageants in Greenville, North Carolina growing up, but thought those years were far behind her. That was until she recently came across a competition unlike anything she had ever seen before: a pageant for full-figured women. The now Winston-Salem resident and Winston-Salem State University alum decided […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Asheboro, NC
Asheboro, NC
Asheboro, NC
Olivia, NC
WBTW News13

Fight between student, administrator at North Carolina high school caught on camera

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County Schools leader is addressing a video circulating on social media showing an administrator getting punched in the face. “That type of behavior is not acceptable in our schools, period,” said Mike Richey, GCS emergency management director. It happened inside a Ragsdale High School classroom Wednesday afternoon, according […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Jojo
WBTV

Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust awarded over $2.5 million in project funding from the North Carolina Land and Water Fund

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) is excited to announce recent grant funding in the amount of $2,505,835 to protect 440 acres of natural areas across the region. Funding was awarded to TRLT by the North Carolina Land and Water Fund (NCLWF). This funding was made possible by the North Carolina General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Cooper.
SALISBURY, NC
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#The North Carolina Zoo#Southern White Rhinos#The Association Of Zoos#Animal Health
sandhillssentinel.com

Blind puppy needs new home

This beautiful female Weimaraner was born blind and is looking for her forever home. She was born May 18, is UTD on vaccines, and will be spayed soon. She is sweet, gets around well, and is good with dogs and people. Right now she is located in South Carolina, but...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Remembering the Hamlet chicken plant fire

(WGHP) — Bryant Simon lived in Raleigh in 1991, and he was awoken – both figuratively and to a degree, intellectually – each morning by the delivery of his local paper The News & Observer. “It was almost that thump every morning of the paper hitting the door that got me interested. There was powerful, extensive, […]
HAMLET, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Pinehurst girl crowned USA National Miss North Carolina Jr. Teen

Pinehurst teen Emma Taylor has not only been named USA National Miss North Carolina Jr. Teen, but she also has high hopes of using her platform to benefit, improve, and empower others. At only 13 years old and in eighth grade, Emma recently competed with dozens of other girls for...
PINEHURST, NC
The Richmond Observer

Richmond County man hit, killed in yard when truck ran off road

GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. — A Richmond County resident, with a home in South Carolina, was killed this week after being struck by a truck that ran off the road. According to various news reports — from WBTV, WMBF and the Sun News of Myrtle Beach —citing the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2013 GMC pickup truck ran off of Pee Dee Highway in Galivants Ferry around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday evening, driving through a fence and hitting 68-year-old Ronald “R.J.” Hewitt.
GALIVANTS FERRY, SC

