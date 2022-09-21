The Consulier GTP is one of the strangest sports cars to come out of the United States during the Radwood Era. First introduced by Warren Mosler in 1985, the wedge-shaped sports car featured plenty of amenities that wouldn’t be out of place today. You got an ultra-lightweight carbon-kevlar body, a heavily-turbocharged engine mounted in the middle, and a full-blown composite monocoque holding everything together. In fact, it was the first road-going vehicle to utilize a composite chassis and body. While only a small number of these machines were originally built down in Riviera Beach, Florida, a highly-modified example has just popped up for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

