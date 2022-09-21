Read full article on original website
Someone Please Buy This SRT-4-Swapped Consulier GTP
The Consulier GTP is one of the strangest sports cars to come out of the United States during the Radwood Era. First introduced by Warren Mosler in 1985, the wedge-shaped sports car featured plenty of amenities that wouldn’t be out of place today. You got an ultra-lightweight carbon-kevlar body, a heavily-turbocharged engine mounted in the middle, and a full-blown composite monocoque holding everything together. In fact, it was the first road-going vehicle to utilize a composite chassis and body. While only a small number of these machines were originally built down in Riviera Beach, Florida, a highly-modified example has just popped up for sale on Facebook Marketplace.
Ford Had To Delay Some Cars Because It Ran Out of Ford Badges
While many manufacturers have been hit with delivery-delaying supply chain issues over the past few years, Ford seems to have a knack for finding the most unique problems in its production process. The blue oval brand has experienced all kinds of misfortunes, from hardtops that did not meet quality standards to missing chips that left Broncos parked in te snow. Now, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal, the issue is the blue ovals themselves.
Sonoma Raceway is a World Class Roller Coaster
Even among America's many natural terrain road courses, Sonoma Raceway stands out. Not only is it the only road course in the world with a schedule oriented primarily around a NASCAR Cup Series date, it's a unique track built around climbing up and then down a hill before finishing in a flat complex of more traditional corners. Think Mount Panorama in Australia with less extreme corners and a more forgiving runoff.
Honda S800 vs Lotus Elan
There are no two more different automakers than Honda and Lotus. One makes millions of sensible cars beloved around the globe, and the other makes a few lightweight sports cars. Founded in 1948, Lotus built its 100,000th car only four years ago. Honda sells more than 100,000 cars every month in the United States, sold about 4.1-million cars around the world, plus 17-or-so million motorcycles and more than six million other things like lawn mowers, hedge trimmers and outboard engines. But both Lotus and Honda were founded by mad genius engineers, whose personal flaws are almost as famous as their brilliant creations.
Buy This Glorious Pajero Evolution, Live Out JDM Off-Road Dreams
In the late 90s, Mitsubishi wanted to take its Dakar program to a production-based class. The company's Pajero Evolution racer, however, was a far cry from the road car that gave it a name. The solution was a homologation special, a three-year run of road-going Pajero Evolutions. Just a few thousand of these unique super-SUVs were ever built, all sold in Japan. 25 years have passed, which means the earliest Pajero Evolutions are finaly legal for import into the U.S. and the long-forbidden homologation special is now available to American buyers. That means the timing of this Pajero Evolution's sale could not be better.
