Yardbarker
Penguins Forward Options as They Look for Change
Throughout Mike Sullivan’s tenure as head coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins, he has been known to deploy his main forwards in pairs. Penguins fans know the commonly Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel are glued at the hip; and for a while Teddy Blueger rolled with Zach Aston-Reese. The trend...
Yardbarker
Curtis Lazar and Dakota Joshua are ready to bring aggressiveness and physicality to the Canucks’ lineup
You never want to rely on your fourth line. But when a team is in a funk, a fourth line can act as a defibrillator of sorts, and bring a team to life. If the Canucks are going to take a step and become a playoff team, they are going to have to find chemistry throughout the lineup. The top-nine has been talked about ad nauseam this offseason and for good reason — having J.T. Miller, Elias Pettersson, and Bo Horvat down the middle sets any team’s forward group up for success. You’re looking at a proficient top end of your lineup when you add talented wingers like Brock Boeser, Conor Garland, Vasily Podkolzin, and more, it becomes even more lethal.
NHL
Familiar faces impressing through early days of training camp
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- Last September, Jakub Vrana suffered a shoulder injury upon touching down in Traverse City for training camp and was sidelined for six months before returning to the ice in the 2021-22 season. Now one year later, the Detroit Red Wings forward is happy that's all in...
Yardbarker
Sabres Training Camp Battles to Keep an Eye On
With the season rapidly approaching, the scrutiny over who was or wasn’t signed by the Buffalo Sabres can begin to subside, and attention should turn to the opening night roster. Training camp provides players a chance to compete for a roster spot, and the organization has competition at virtually every position. Training camp will be a must-watch to see how it all unfolds and who starts the season in Buffalo.
NHL
Preview: Coyotes host Ducks at Tucson Convention Center on Sunday
Arizona set for second preseason game in as many days, last played in Tucson in 2017. Sept. 25, 2022 | 2:00 PM MST | Tucson Convention Center, Tucson, Ariz. The NHL is back in Tucson. The Arizona Coyotes are set to host the Anaheim Ducks at Tucson Convention Center Arena...
NHL
Lightning games Wednesday, Thursday postponed due to Hurricane Ian
TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning today postponed the team's preseason games on Wednesday, September 28 against Carolina and Thursday, September 29 against Nashville at AMALIE Arena due to the potential effects of Hurricane Ian. Tickets for postponed games will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Those details will...
NHL
Preseason: Sharks vs. Kings
Audio Stream: SJSharks.com/listen or in the Sharks+SAP Center app presented by Western Digital. Find the Sharks lineup here. Live stats for the game can be found here. San Jose Sharks Announce Broadcast Schedule For 2022-23 Season. 72 of the Sharks 82 Regular Season Games to be Presented on NBC Sports...
NHL
High compete level, physicality apparent at training camp
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- If the purpose of the first two days of training camp were to get the Detroit Red Wings back into the groove of practice, day three was focused on dialing it up a notch. The Red Wings ran through special teams drills on Saturday at Centre...
NHL
Washkurak to undergo surgery on left wrist
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong has announced that forward Keean Washkurak will undergo surgery on his left wrist today. Washkurak will be re-evaluated in four to six weeks. The surgery will be performed by Dr. Marty Boyer of Washington University...
NHL
Avalanche Training Camp Day 3
Content from Day 3 of the Avalanche's Training Camp on Friday at Family Sports Center. Content from Day 3 of the Avalanche's Training Camp on Saturday at Family Sports Center. Day 3 of Training Camp took place on Saturday. The first group skated with high-pace and high-intensity focus. GROUPS:. Group...
NHL
New Florida Panthers finding good opportunities early in training camp
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Colin White could get used to this. Put in a great position to succeed right out of the gate, the new Florida Panthers forward has been spending the first few on-ice sessions of training camp playing primarily on a line with a pair of talented hard-nosed forwards in Sam Bennett and fellow newcomer Matthew Tkachuk.
Yardbarker
Devils’ Boqvist Needs a Strong Preseason
Since getting drafted in the second round of the 2017 draft, there’s been some hype around Jesper Boqvist. He was highly productive in his post-draft years, especially in his D+2 in 2018-19 with Brynäs IF in the Swedish Hockey league (SHL) when he had 35 points in 51 games as a 20-year-old. There was hope he could contribute to the New Jersey Devils sooner than later, but that was not the case throughout his first two NHL seasons.
NHL
Kings Make Additional Training Camp Roster Move
The LA Kings have announced the following player transaction:. • Defenseman Angus Booth has been reassigned to the Shawinigan Cataractes (QMJHL) The Kings now have 56 players on their training camp roster (33 forwards; 17 defensemen; 6 goaltenders). An updated camp roster can be found here. The team is set...
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL team preview: Toronto Maple Leafs
How you feel about the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2021-22 is a matter of perspective. Sunny side up: it was the best, most memorable regular season in team history. Toronto smashed its single-season bests for wins (54) and points (115), and superstar center Auston Matthews rewrote the franchise record books. His 60 goals leapfrogged Rick Vaive’s single-season Leaf mark of 54. Matthews did it in 73 games, giving him not just the first 60-goal season of any NHLer in a decade but also the highest goals-per-game of any player since Mario Lemieux in 1995-96. Matthews became the first Leaf to win the Hart Trophy as league MVP since Ted Kennedy in 1954-55.
The Hockey Writers
Winnipeg Jets Early Training Camp Takeaways
The Winnipeg Jets have officially begun training camp and have had three days of practices ahead of their first preseason game on Sunday. Veterans are getting their legs back, certain players on the “bubble” are thriving, and the mood surrounding the team seems positive despite locker-room dynamic concerns.
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at the morning skate - Sept. 26
BROSSARD -- The Canadiens skated at the Bell Sports Complex on Monday ahead of the preseason opener against the New Jersey Devils. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Monday, September 26. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 62 - Owen...
NBC Sports
Bruins training camp: Four young players who could make the NHL roster
The Boston Bruins need to do a better job drafting younger players, developing them and giving them a real opportunity to showcase their talents at the NHL level. A failure in recent years to accomplish these objectives has forced the team to plug roster holes, especially in the bottom-six, via free agency and the trade market. That's not sustainable.
NHL
Hischier: Federer a 'Really Great Example' | FEATURE
Hischier reflects on what he's learned from his childhood idol who said goodbye to competitive tennis on Friday. As Nico Hischier enters his third season as the captain of the New Jersey Devils, he is more comfortable in the role. At just 23 years old, Hischier is one of the youngest captains in the league.
NHL
O'Reilly wants to stay with Blues but 'no real urgency' for new contract
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- Ryan O'Reilly would like to sign a contract to remain with the St. Louis Blues but said it doesn't have to happen prior to the season. The center is in the final season of a seven-year contract he signed July 3, 2015, and can become an unrestricted free agent after the season.
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Sept. 26, 2022
For the first time since April 24, the Vegas Golden Knights return home to host the Los Angeles Kings in a preseason matchup on Monday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Monday's game is the second of seven preseason games for the Golden Knights. It's the first of four consecutive preseason home games at T-Mobile Arena.
