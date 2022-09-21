You never want to rely on your fourth line. But when a team is in a funk, a fourth line can act as a defibrillator of sorts, and bring a team to life. If the Canucks are going to take a step and become a playoff team, they are going to have to find chemistry throughout the lineup. The top-nine has been talked about ad nauseam this offseason and for good reason — having J.T. Miller, Elias Pettersson, and Bo Horvat down the middle sets any team’s forward group up for success. You’re looking at a proficient top end of your lineup when you add talented wingers like Brock Boeser, Conor Garland, Vasily Podkolzin, and more, it becomes even more lethal.

