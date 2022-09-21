Read full article on original website
10 Things To Do In Louisville This Week Under $10 (9/26)
Get the most bang for your buck with these 10 events under $10, and save that moolah for the weekend. Fright Bites is raising money to fund a horror-themed food truck, which they hope to launch on Oct. 10. This week they are raising funds with a pop-up at Shop Bar where they will have spooky food, horror-themed bingo and plenty of prizes.
The Last Waterfront Wednesday Of 2022 Is Upon Us, And It’ll Bring Bluegrass And Psychedelic Rock
If you’ve been to any Waterfront Wednesday this year, you know that the free event series is a big deal — thousands of people flock to Waterfront Park on the last Wednesday of every month to see live bands, eat local food, drink, and be merry. Unfortunately, with...
COVID Boosters, Seasonal Flu Shots Can Prevent Illness This Winter
This story was originally published by Public News Service. State health experts are warning the flu and COVID season could be severe, and are urging Kentuckians to stay on guard. With COVID restrictions loosened or no longer in effect in many places, researchers said they are seeing evidence the flu...
Louisville Police Punished Officer For Breonna Taylor Media Interviews
When Donavis Duncan heard what sounded to him like 20 to 25 gunshots ring out while he was at home in his South End apartment in the middle of the night on March 13, 2020, he grabbed his radio, put on his bullet-resistant vest and ran a little over 100 yards to where officers were gathered outside of Breonna Taylor’s home.
