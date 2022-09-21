ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
leoweekly.com

10 Things To Do In Louisville This Week Under $10 (9/26)

Get the most bang for your buck with these 10 events under $10, and save that moolah for the weekend. Fright Bites is raising money to fund a horror-themed food truck, which they hope to launch on Oct. 10. This week they are raising funds with a pop-up at Shop Bar where they will have spooky food, horror-themed bingo and plenty of prizes.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

COVID Boosters, Seasonal Flu Shots Can Prevent Illness This Winter

This story was originally published by Public News Service. State health experts are warning the flu and COVID season could be severe, and are urging Kentuckians to stay on guard. With COVID restrictions loosened or no longer in effect in many places, researchers said they are seeing evidence the flu...
KENTUCKY STATE
leoweekly.com

Louisville Police Punished Officer For Breonna Taylor Media Interviews

When Donavis Duncan heard what sounded to him like 20 to 25 gunshots ring out while he was at home in his South End apartment in the middle of the night on March 13, 2020, he grabbed his radio, put on his bullet-resistant vest and ran a little over 100 yards to where officers were gathered outside of Breonna Taylor’s home.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy