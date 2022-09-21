Read full article on original website
Rich men like Jeff Bezos to Sergey Brin leave their wealth in the hands of women, whose investment strategies fit the bill of long-term thinking family offices.
Behind the fortunes of wealthy folks like Google cofounder Sergey Brin, or the Hyatt hotel heirs JB and Tony Pritzker, are some of the most qualified women in banking and finance. Brin's family office, Bayshore Global, named 35-year-old Goldman Sachs alum Marie Young as chief investment officer in January. Mousse...
Creating a Values-Based Financial Plan
Personal values play an important role in many aspects of our lives and have become more prominent recently in how we think about and manage our finances. More and more investors are asking how they can support the causes they care about through their financial decision-making. Charles Schwab’s latest Modern...
Expert: businesses should look into sustainable investments
Investing in the planet is something more businesses and financial advisers are taking a closer look at. Alix Lebec, CEO and founder of Lebec Consulting, told WBBM “sustainable investing” is part of the fight to save the planet.
Indian CEO slammed for saying new recruits should work 18-hour days
An Indian chief executive has been accused of promoting “toxic work culture” after suggesting that new recruits must put in 18 hours of work a day for the first few years of their career.Shantanu Deshpande, the founder of Bombay Shaving Company, in a social media post on Tuesday, argued that young employees should consider doing away with a work-life balance early on in their career and “worship” their work instead.“When you are 22 and new in your job, throw yourself into it. Eat well and stay fit, but put in the 18-hour days for at least four-five years,” he...
Patagonia's founder just gave the company away — the latest unusual step in a history of corporate innovations, from being an early adopter of paid parental leave to donating $145 million to the environment
Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard describes himself as a "reluctant businessman," and puts employee wellbeing and sustainability before profits.
Macy’s Sustainability Roadmap Is Here
Over the past year, home goods companies ranging from small direct-to-consumer brands like Parachute to major companies such as Ikea and Crate & Barrel have made commitments to improving the circularity of their products. Now Macy’s joins them with a host of sustainability initiatives aimed at improving circularity through the retailer’s value chain. As part of its Mission Every One social purpose platform, Macy’s has taken steps to improve the circularity of its products, such as joining the nonprofit Ellen MacArthur Foundation. The foundation is focused on accelerating and enabling the growth of a circular economy by providing resources for circular...
ceoworld.biz
4 Team Appreciation Initiatives to Drive Engagement
This article discusses unique was to show appreciation to your team day in and day out. When your employees feel recognized and valued, they are more likely to produce high-quality work and stick around longer. Consider some of these strategies as you plan and execute your next retention strategy. Employers...
Fast Company
My mentor’s mentor: How to ensure you are choosing board advisors you can trust
The goal of a board is to mentor a company, guide its decisions, and provide advice on best practices. However, most companies don’t consider the benefits that come from mentorship: Greater awareness of new ways of thinking, a challenge to our limiting assumptions, and the sharing of valuable life lessons we have yet to gain. What better way to tap into the skills and expertise board members bring than to connect them with people in the same company looking for mentorship?
itechpost.com
Everest Business Funding Shares Helpful Tips on Collecting Customer Feedback Through Email
As the familiar phrase goes, "The customer is always right." And if this is true, then how do businesses use that insight to their advantage?. Customer feedback provides organizations with valuable insight and can help shape a brand to best cater to a target audience, which ultimately will help a business grow and thrive. Email lists are an effective way to connect directly with consumers and gather opinions on products and services.
Cult of Mac
Earn an extra paycheck through a copywriting side hustle with this $32 master class
Inflation and other factors might make for unpredictable economic landscape. But on the bright side, remote employment opportunities like copywriting can give you a supplemental paycheck or boost your content portfolio. The 2022 Complete Digital Copywriting Master Class Bundle could be a launch pad of sorts if you’re looking to...
TechCrunch
IT services group Wipro fires 300 employees moonlighting for competitors
Rishad Premji, the chairman of Wipro, which employs more than 250,000 employees in over five dozen nations, said at a conference Wednesday that the company finds moonlighting for competitors an “act of integrity violation.”. “As part of transparency, individuals can have candid and open conversations around playing in a...
Fast Company
Turnover is the wrong metric. Leaders need to establish a passion index instead
My husband sent me a funny the other day, which featured clippings of news and headlines dating back to the early 1900s. A new one every 10 years or so, expressed the common refrain that “no one wants to work anymore.” The most recent inclusion was from this year.
Startup Investing: How Much Money You Need and Where to Invest
Investing in startups can result in lucrative returns if all goes well. For example, Peter Thiel struck gold with his early investment in Facebook when the social media platform was still a small business. Can anyone invest in a startup? How can you invest in a startup before the IPO? How much money do you need to invest in a startup?
mytotalretail.com
Key Prime Day Marketing Learnings to Maximize Holiday Success
In this episode of Retail Right Now, Total Retail's Joe Keenan and Kristina Stidham discuss key learnings from this past July's Prime Day that can help brands maximize success during the iteration of the sale as well as the upcoming holiday shopping season. This topic was covered in Total Retail's recently published article, "Prime Day Reflections to Prime Marketers for Holiday Planning 2022," authored by Margaux Logan, senior vice president and head of online marketplaces at Publicis Commerce. The author shared three learnings from Prime Day 2022, held in July, that brand marketers can use to inform decisions during the next Prime Day in October as well as this holiday season. To learn more, read the full article here.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Dunkin’ names Jill McVicar Nelson CMO
Dunkin’ this week named Jill McVicar Nelson to be its new chief marketing officer. Nelson had been the company’s VP for marketing strategy and guided the chain’s next-generation strategy. Notably, she guided Dunkin’ as it launched platforms like Dunkin’ Refreshers, Cold Brew with Cold Foam, Avocado Toast...
Poets and Quants
Meet Harvard Business School’s MBA Class Of 2024
There is just something different about Harvard. Crossing the Weeks Bridge, you can feel so inspired and capable – with a wide world ahead and a destiny that awaits. The oldest highest education institution in the US, Harvard has produced 8 American presidents stretching from John Adams to Barack Obama. That doesn’t count 161 Nobel Laureates. Their discoveries range from anesthesia and insulin and their faculty have included Oliver Wendell Holmes and B.F. Skinner. While 97% of their students graduate, their most recognized alumni are often dropouts: Bill Gates, Robert Frost, and Mark Zuckerberg.
unesco.org
Transforming Education Summit: UNESCO’s Global Education Coalition convenes to discuss opportunities for collaboration and scale up
UNESCO, on behalf of the Global Education Coalition, organized several events in collaboration with member organizations and Ministries of Education. These conversations focused on how the Coalition can scale up its impact beyond the COVID-19 recovery and advance the transformation of education through partnerships. On 17 October, as part of...
healthleadersmedia.com
Taking the Guesswork Out of Healthcare Staffing
The ability to predict healthcare staffing supply and demand changed dramatically for hospitals and health systems during the pandemic, when forecasting algorithms based on historical trends failed. — Now, facilities are turning to predictive modeling through machine learning for more accurate predictions as they anticipate future workforce needs. “Our industry is becoming more advanced, and there is a greater desire to make data-driven decisions rather than rely only on what happened in the past,” said Scott Armstrong, senior director of client growth, and Jason Lander, EVP of product and service innovation at Medical Solutions. Below, the two discuss why predictive staffing models, in partnership with a total healthcare workforce ecosystem, are more timely, efficient, and cost-effective.
From Humble Beginnings To $30 Million: The Story Of Alan Barton
It's easy to feel like you're stuck in a rut and that the best days of your life are behind you. British entrepreneur Alan Barton is proof that this isn't true. Alan came from humble beginnings, dropping out of high school with no GCSEs, to building one of the most recognized premium car dealers in the U.K. with a 30-plus million turnover. He dedicates his success to following three fundamental principles in life: strong work ethic, discipline, and perseverance.Alan's journey began at 19 when he found his passion for car sales. This came after a series of failures and years...
