An Indian chief executive has been accused of promoting “toxic work culture” after suggesting that new recruits must put in 18 hours of work a day for the first few years of their career.Shantanu Deshpande, the founder of Bombay Shaving Company, in a social media post on Tuesday, argued that young employees should consider doing away with a work-life balance early on in their career and “worship” their work instead.“When you are 22 and new in your job, throw yourself into it. Eat well and stay fit, but put in the 18-hour days for at least four-five years,” he...

BUSINESS ・ 23 DAYS AGO