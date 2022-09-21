ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cowboys' McCarthy: Michael Gallup will see 'full slate of reps' ahead of MNF

By Todd Brock
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
When the Cowboys take the Monday night stage under the lights in New York, there may be two marquee names making their 2022 debuts.

Wide receiver Michael Gallup and offensive lineman Jason Peters are possibilities to play in Week 3, although Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy isn’t yet ready to make any promises.

“It’s going to take a full week of practice,” McCarthy said of both Gallup and Peters in his Wednesday press conference. “No different with Dalton and his injury. We’re not going to really know until Sunday- after that Sunday practice, we get on a plane- to see exactly where we are.”

Gallup tore an ACL late last season and has been progressing back steadily since his February surgery. Last week, he practiced in group drills for the first time since the January 2 injury.

Of the fifth-year receiver out of Colorado State, McCarthy said he’ll “take a full slate of reps this week. We’ll give him every opportunity to get ready.”

The Cowboys’ waiving of undrafted rookie Dennis Houston on Tuesday may have signaled that Gallup was close to a return to the active roster, though the coach also pointed out that Simi Fehoko could stand to see increased chances and third-round draft pick Jalen Tolbert could be active for the first time as well.

Dallas signed Peters in early September. The nine-time Pro Bowler has spent the weeks since ramping up to game readiness, although it’s not known how McCarthy and the Cowboys will deploy him. The offensive line allowed four sacks in the season opener, but just one in their Week 2 win. Rookie Tyler Smith has played well at left tackle; Connor McGovern was at left guard until an injury sent Matt Farniok in to replace him. If Peters were brought in at his normal left tackle position, it would bump Smith down to guard (the position he spent time studying this offseason), but it would also put the team’s best five linemen on the field simultaneously.

Schultz suffered a PCL sprain during Sunday’s victory, but the Cowboys staff wanted to see how he responded to rest and rehab during the week before making a determination on his status for Monday night. Rookies Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot are waiting in the wings if Schultz cannot go, but third-year option Sean McKeon could also be elevated from the practice squad if needed.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

