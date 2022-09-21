Read full article on original website
Best Fall Activities in Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Barrier-Free Vaccine Clinic Coming to WalhallaPJ@SCDDSNWalhalla, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Clemson Campus Hotel Employs Clemson Students with Intellectual Disabilities and Encourages DreamsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Clemson, SC
Clemson vs. Wake Forest football preview, prediction
A pair of ACC Atlantic rivals meet up at Truist Field as Clemson pays a visit to Wake Forest in a battle of top 25 ranked teams in college football's Week 4 action on Saturday. Clemson comes in as the No. 5 team in the latest AP rankings, while Wake owns a No. 21 position in the poll, a drop of 2 ...
FOX Carolina
Clemson fans make donations to LA Tech football after the coach wears ‘Ella Strong’ t-shirt
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson fans are showing up big for their new favorite team, making donations to the Louisiana Tech football program. The official Twitter account of LA Tech football shared the news Thursday, announcing over 100 donations have come in from Clemson fans since the two teams met last week.
Clemson vs. Wake Forest schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time
Clemson vs. Wake Forest schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info, game timeHow to watchWhen: Sat., Sept. 24 Time: 12 p.m. Eastern TV: ABC network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) What you need to knowWake Forest: Quarterback prodigy Sam Hartman is back after dealing with that ...
WYFF4.com
Greenville HS football standout featured in national commercial
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Christian Henderson is just a high school sophomore. Already, the young man is making big waves. A defensive back for the Greenville High School Red Raiders, Henderson is the face of a new national commercial by Xenith, a Detroit-based manufacturer of football helmets and equipment. This...
WYFF4.com
Week 5: Friday Night Hits high school football scores, highlights
GREENVILLE, S.C. — High school football teams around our area took to the field Friday night for the fifth week of the 2022 high school football season. To see scores on the app, click here.
laurenscountysports.com
Dula's all in for discipline
Shell Dula is a self-effacing man whose speaking voice comes alive when he speaks to football players. Dula, the Executive Director of the S.C. Athletic Coaches Association, is a native of Laurens and a graduate of Presbyterian College who has never actually coached here. He has won a total of six state championships at Ninety Six, Union and Greenwood.
WYFF4.com
19-year-old shot multiple times in church parking lot in Clemson, South Carolina, police say
CLEMSON, S.C. — A 19-year-old was shot multiple times in a church parking lot in Clemson, South Carolina, according to Clemson police. Police said the shooting happened about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of Golden View Baptist Church in Clemson. Officers said they got calls about someone...
FOX Carolina
Denver Downs kicks off fall season with new attraction
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Denver Downs Farm in Anderson is kicking off its Fall Festival season Saturday with a brand new attraction. Denver Downs’ newest attraction is the Mega Super Slide Mountain which is a colorful, double-lane, 250-foot-long slide where riders can go up to 35 miles per hour.
WYFF4.com
Latest track and spaghetti models for Tropical Depression 9
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Invest 98-L has became Tropical Depression Nine. Below you will find the latest map and models and above you will find the latest forecast and latest on the storm from the WYFF News 4 weather team. Spaghetti models:. Storm stats. Latest track. Southeast radar. Latest alerts,...
The Post and Courier
Greenville apartments, once-owned by A-Rod's investment firm, sold for $39M: Notebook
An apartment complex, pushed slightly off of Poinsett Highway in Greenville, sold in early September for $39 million. The 359-unit Park West Apartments are located at 357 Hillandale Rd. — about four miles from Greenville and about six miles from Travelers Rest. The complex has 305 one-and two-bedroom apartments and 54 two-bedroom townhomes.
WYFF4.com
Power restored after a pole is knocked down in downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A power outage in downtown Greenville Thursday night left nearly 2,000 customers in the dark, according to the Duke Energy website. A pole was knocked down at Anderson Street and Vardry Street after a report of a fire, according to Jonathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department.
WYFF4.com
Greenville lottery winner waited until after church to check his ticket
COLUMBIA, S.C. — What an Upstate who waited until after church to check his lottery ticket had his prayers answered to the tune of $200,000. The man stopped in the TD Mart on Easley Bridge Road, in Greenville, for a bag of chips and a drink, when a $5 lottery ticket caught his eye, according to a release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
5+ Best Candy Stores in Greenville, SC
Craving candy and sweets and searching for the best candy store in Greenville, SC? We’re going to save you some time by giving you 5 of the best candy stores you’ll find in Greenville, SC. All of these are sure to give you your sugar fix, no matter if you like chocolate, gummies, sour, or hard candy. Some will make you reminisce about your childhood. Some will awe you with their homemade confections. But no matter what, you’re going to find some of the best candy stores in Greenville on this list.
WYFF4.com
Body found at missing South Carolina woman's home; boyfriend arrested in Colorado, deputies say
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina man who was reported missing along with his girlfriend was arrested in Colorado and now faces a murder charge, according to Courtney Snow with Laurens County Sheriff's Office. On Saturday, a missing person's report was filed with Greenville police about Terry Chermak...
FOX Carolina
Owner closing Greenville restaurant due to ‘labor situation’
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville restaurant is closing its doors as it faces a “labor situation” according to the owner. Emilie Blanchard, founder of Tasty As Fit, posted a video on Instagram saying the decision to close the restaurant on Augusta Street was one of the hardest decisions she’s ever had to make.
Meet Attorney Kendra Robinson Who Is Sealing Deals and Taking Black Homeownership to the Next Level
Criminal defense attorney, real estate closing attorney, and reality TV star, Kendra Robinson, is sticking to the bottom line and representing Black homeowners with her state-of-the-art firm, SRS Title & Associates. Originally born and raised in a small industrial community in Clinton, South Carolina, Robinson learned at a young age...
WYFF4.com
Driver seriously hurt in Greenville hit-and-run, troopers say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for help after a moped driver was seriously injured in a hit and run. Troopers say it happened about 1:45 a.m. Friday on Poinsett Highway near Furman Road in Greenville County. They said an unknown vehicle, that may have...
WYFF4.com
Greenville, Spartanburg Counties eye major investment from Volvo
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville and Spartanburg County Councils have passed the second of three readings on a tax break for multi-million dollar investments from Volvo. The investments center around five facilities, which would be used for tooling and equipment for the company's vehicles. In Greenville County, the Swedish vehicle...
furman.edu
Cunningham hopes to unseat incumbent Republican McMaster in SC governor’s race
In a Spartanburg Herald-Journal article about the upcoming South Carolina gubernatorial election between Democrat Joe Cunningham and incumbent Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, Furman University’s Danielle Vinson weighs in. A professor in the Department of Politics and International Affairs, Vinson said, “Who wins depends on who shows up to vote and what they want. Some, probably most, will rely solely on their partisan identification to make that decision.
laurenscountyadvertiser.net
Brown, Smith announce engagement
Mrs. Tami Brown announces the engagement of her daughter, Jennifer Claire Brown of Laurens to Matthew Carroll Smith of Clinton. The bride-elect is the daughter of the late Chris Brown, formerly of Laurens. She is the granddaughter of the late Jim and Claire Brown, and the late Vernon and Mary...
