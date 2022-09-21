ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erath, LA

Abbeville Meridional

Linzy Moriah Comeaux

DELCAMBRE – Linzy Moriah Comeaux, age 31, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 in Abbeville surrounded by her loving family. Linzy was born in Vermilion Parish on January 3, 1991, to Wendy Comeaux Monceaux and was one of three children. Linzy was a kind and light hearted girl...
ABBEVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

Welsh High School hosts homecoming parade

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Welsh residents whipped out their lawn chairs to watch their town’s annual homecoming parade. The high school band made sure to put on a show for the crowd as parade floats rolled through and cheerleaders made their voices heard. The festivities continued as the...
WELSH, LA
vermiliontoday.com

Abbeville High School receives active shooter hoax phone call

Other schools throughout state also received phone calls. Around 12:20 on Friday, the Abbeville Police Department received a phone call about an active at Abbeville High School. The complaint was deemed false, and the source is being investigated. Abbeville High was placed on lockdown for about two hours. School buses...
ABBEVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana

There are plenty of big games taking place across South Louisiana Friday night, and this will be the place to keep up with high school football scores in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. East Jefferson-Central, Teurlings-Notre Dame, Plaquemine-Istrouma and E.D. White-Woodlawn are among the big games on...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
macaronikid.com

Macaroni KID New Iberia Recommends

I know I am not the only one excited about the upcoming events we have happening all around New Iberia this weekend! The city will be packed for sure so let's make sure we show our visitors how happy we are to have them here supporting our local businesses and events.
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Westgate does damage in every area of game in rout of St. Martinville

The No. 1-ranked Westgate Tigers improved to 4-0 on the season after defeating the St. Martinville Tigers 55-20 on Friday night. Westgate showed off its versatile rushing attack against the SMSH Tigers, rushing for 312 yards with three different players scoring rushing touchdowns. Tavais Gordon ran for two scores and...
NEW IBERIA, LA
houmatimes.com

“Active Shooter Hoax” hits Louisiana

An active shooter “hoax” that has hit multiple states threatening schools this past week has now hit Louisiana. St. Mary Parish Sherrif’s Office announced today they have been in contact with the Louisiana State Police regarding an “active shooter hoax” that hit the state last week and St. Mary Parish today. A call was received by the Morgan City Police Department stating that an active shooter was on Berwich High School’s second floor despite the school not having a second floor. In response, MCPD informed the Berwick Police Department of the threat against both Berwick High and Berwick Junior Schools. Thankfully, there were law enforcement officers already present at the high school when the threat was reported. “Nevertheless, the SMPSO and other law enforcement agencies have personnel checking on schools, assessing, and securing the campuses to ensure the safety of our educators and students,” SMPSO said in the release.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Acadiana High continues domination of series with blowout of Lafayette High

Acadiana’s 15-year streak of wins over Lafayette High continued Thursday night in a 55-6 rout. The Wreckin’ Rams got the scoring started early with a hook-and-lateral on the first play from scrimmage that Keven Williams took 80 yards for a touchdown. Williams also added a 38-yard rushing touchdown. Acadiana got a 69-yard touchdown catch from Russell Babineaux and a 59-yard touchdown from Ezekiel Hypolite.
LAFAYETTE, LA

