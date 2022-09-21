Read full article on original website
LAFAYETTE PARISH: Parents Ticketed While Waiting on Kids at Scott School
Scott Police issued tickets yesterday to some drivers waiting in a school pick-up line at a Scott school. If you've driven by almost any school in Acadiana in the afternoon near dismissal time, you've had to navigate the long line of parents or guardians in cars waiting to pick up their little ones.
Abbeville Meridional
Linzy Moriah Comeaux
DELCAMBRE – Linzy Moriah Comeaux, age 31, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 in Abbeville surrounded by her loving family. Linzy was born in Vermilion Parish on January 3, 1991, to Wendy Comeaux Monceaux and was one of three children. Linzy was a kind and light hearted girl...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Lucille Fremin Babineaux, mother to late Governor Kathleen Blanco to be laid to rest on Monday
Funeral services will be held Monday in New Iberia for Lucille Fremin Babineaux, the mother of late Governor—and Lt. Governor–Kathleen Blanco. Babineaux died Monday, September 19th at the age of 102. Monique Boulet is Blanco’s daughter and Babineaux’s granddaughter. “I think about my children and how...
Head-on crash in St. Landry Parish kills two
According to the Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop I, two people are dead following a head-on crash on I-49 in St. Landry Parish.
Parents given tickets while waiting on children at Westside Elementary
At Westside Elementary, parents can be seen lined up along Delhomme St. waiting to pick up their children when school lets out, but some parents have been receiving tickets while in line.
Louisiana Avenue shut down as hundreds march for a change in violence
On Saturday, the organization set up a march down Louisiana Avenue from Carmel Drive down back to the ministry church. Hundreds of people were present and participated in the march. Highways and Hedges Lafayette director, Benjamin Rhodes, said this is a monumental moment for a community that has not seen anything like this before.
KPLC TV
Welsh High School hosts homecoming parade
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Welsh residents whipped out their lawn chairs to watch their town’s annual homecoming parade. The high school band made sure to put on a show for the crowd as parade floats rolled through and cheerleaders made their voices heard. The festivities continued as the...
vermiliontoday.com
Abbeville High School receives active shooter hoax phone call
Other schools throughout state also received phone calls. Around 12:20 on Friday, the Abbeville Police Department received a phone call about an active at Abbeville High School. The complaint was deemed false, and the source is being investigated. Abbeville High was placed on lockdown for about two hours. School buses...
theadvocate.com
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana
There are plenty of big games taking place across South Louisiana Friday night, and this will be the place to keep up with high school football scores in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. East Jefferson-Central, Teurlings-Notre Dame, Plaquemine-Istrouma and E.D. White-Woodlawn are among the big games on...
Badly decomposed body found in Iberia Parish field
UPDATE: Ville Platte mother and her children found safe
Alpha Phi Alpha chapter suspended from UL Lafayette
The Zeta Xi chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. was suspended for three years after an investigation into allegations of hazing.
macaronikid.com
Macaroni KID New Iberia Recommends
I know I am not the only one excited about the upcoming events we have happening all around New Iberia this weekend! The city will be packed for sure so let's make sure we show our visitors how happy we are to have them here supporting our local businesses and events.
State Representative Stuart Bishop enters rehab for alcoholism
Lafayette state representative Stuart Bishop is entering a 30-day treatment program for alcoholism following a recent statement.
Gueydan caretaker arrested after stealing $56,000
A Gueydan woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing from the person she was hired to care for.
kadn.com
32nd Annual World Championship Gumbo Cook-Off Bubbling Up In Iberia Parish
Thomas Falgout, CEO of The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce, stopped by News15 at Noon to chat about the incredible gumbo cook-off and the Ca Cest Bon Cooking Demo Dinner which is part of the Gumbo Cookoff on the Saturday night. The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce will host the...
theadvocate.com
Westgate does damage in every area of game in rout of St. Martinville
The No. 1-ranked Westgate Tigers improved to 4-0 on the season after defeating the St. Martinville Tigers 55-20 on Friday night. Westgate showed off its versatile rushing attack against the SMSH Tigers, rushing for 312 yards with three different players scoring rushing touchdowns. Tavais Gordon ran for two scores and...
Barricaded fugitive in Abbeville arrested
The man who barricaded himself in a house in Abbeville Thursday night has been arrested.
houmatimes.com
“Active Shooter Hoax” hits Louisiana
An active shooter “hoax” that has hit multiple states threatening schools this past week has now hit Louisiana. St. Mary Parish Sherrif’s Office announced today they have been in contact with the Louisiana State Police regarding an “active shooter hoax” that hit the state last week and St. Mary Parish today. A call was received by the Morgan City Police Department stating that an active shooter was on Berwich High School’s second floor despite the school not having a second floor. In response, MCPD informed the Berwick Police Department of the threat against both Berwick High and Berwick Junior Schools. Thankfully, there were law enforcement officers already present at the high school when the threat was reported. “Nevertheless, the SMPSO and other law enforcement agencies have personnel checking on schools, assessing, and securing the campuses to ensure the safety of our educators and students,” SMPSO said in the release.
theadvocate.com
Acadiana High continues domination of series with blowout of Lafayette High
Acadiana’s 15-year streak of wins over Lafayette High continued Thursday night in a 55-6 rout. The Wreckin’ Rams got the scoring started early with a hook-and-lateral on the first play from scrimmage that Keven Williams took 80 yards for a touchdown. Williams also added a 38-yard rushing touchdown. Acadiana got a 69-yard touchdown catch from Russell Babineaux and a 59-yard touchdown from Ezekiel Hypolite.
