The Boston Celtics could consider former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel for a position on their coaching staff, according to NBA reporter Chris Mannix. Boston is going through a major change for the 2022-23 season, as head coach Ime Udoka was suspended by the team for a violation of team policies. Udoka reportedly made “unwanted comments” to a female staffer that he was in a consensual relationship with.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO