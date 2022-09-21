Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Flowers: Harmonious Hibiscus and Flower Hunting in FloridaJoAnn RyanFlorida State
TSA Reports “Dangerous Trend” As the Number of Guns Found in Carry-On Bags at Florida Airports Is SkyrocketingToby HazlewoodFlorida State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Major supermarket chain opens new store in FloridaKristen WaltersClermont, FL
Related
Pelicans Make Changes To Coach Staff, Promote Pannone From Squadron
The New Orleans Pelicans announced a few internal promotions and staff changes in the weekend heading into Media Day.
Richard Jefferson strongly suggests Ime Udoka’s relationship with Celtics staff member was anything but consensual
Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson commented in a series of tweets on the likely suspension of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka for a relationship with a female team staffer. Jefferson’s confusion on the suspension is because the expected length will be a full year when the final decision...
Former Miami Heat Player Joins Detroit Pistons Coaching Staff
Rashard Lewis, who won a title in Miami, now helping coach the Pistons
New York Knicks Fill Final Roster Spot Ahead Of Training Camp
The New York Knicks announced Wednesday night that they had signed M.J. Walker to fill their 20th roster spot ahead of the start of training camp next week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vanessa Richardson to replace Cayleigh Griffin as Rockets’ courtside reporter
Starting with the upcoming 2022-23 NBA season, Houston sports media personality Vanessa Richardson will replace the outgoing Cayleigh Griffin as courtside reporter for Rockets television broadcasts on regional partner AT&T SportsNet Southwest. Richardson will work the game broadcasts alongside play-by-play broadcaster Craig Ackerman and analyst Ryan Hollins. In an announcement...
New York Knicks Announce That They Waived 2 Players
On Friday, the New York Knicks announced that they have waived M.J. Walker and Quinton Rose.
NBA insider suggests Boston Celtics could add former Los Angeles Lakers head coach to coaching staff
The Boston Celtics are still figuring out their 2022-2023 season plans following the suspension of head coach Ime Udoka, and
Popovich Hires Former WNBA Star Candice Dupree As Spurs Coach
San Antonio announced the move as part of several coaching and front office changes.
RELATED PEOPLE
Lakers News: Recent Lakers Coach Discusses Cavaliers' Early LeBron James Workout
A second-generation NBA journeyman point guard and Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach recently discussed LeBron James's workout for Cleveland Cavaliers personnel prior to the 2003 NBA draft.
Yardbarker
Knicks Waive MJ Walker, Quinton Rose
Walker, 24, is 6-foot-5 and was signed to a similar deal by the Knicks ahead of last season. He instead appeared in 39 games with the Westchester Knicks of the G League, averaging 10.6 points and 2.8 rebounds. He does have some NBA experience after going undrafted out of Florida...
Recent Nets And Bucks Player Signs With Pacers
On Friday, the Indiana Pacers announced that they have signed Langston Galloway. He most recently played fort he Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets.
Indiana Pacers waive three players ahead of training camp
The Pacers roster looks different with training camp approaching.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBA Injury Report: How Healthy Is The Orlando Magic?
The Orlando Magic may head into the season with more questions than answers. Jonathan Isaac could make his return after two years away, and Gary Harris is recovering from a knee injury suffered in the offseason.
Austin Spurs Name Brent Barry General Manager
Brent Barry won two titles with the San Antonio Spurs during his NBA career. Now, he'll continue to play a pivotal role with team's G League affiliate, the Austin Spurs.
NBA insider links Frank Vogel to Celtics amidst Ime Udoka controversy
The Boston Celtics could consider former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel for a position on their coaching staff, according to NBA reporter Chris Mannix. Boston is going through a major change for the 2022-23 season, as head coach Ime Udoka was suspended by the team for a violation of team policies. Udoka reportedly made “unwanted comments” to a female staffer that he was in a consensual relationship with.
Former Florida State star signs with New York Knicks
The former Seminole was a double-digit scorer in the G-League last season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Watch: UC Releases Indiana Hype Video
The Bearcats are looking to take another step in evening the all-time series with the Hoosiers.
Lakers Rumors: Fresh Intel On Free Agent Lakers Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard
Update on a potential destination for this Hall of Fame duo.
Knicks Add Two More on Training Camp Deals
The New York Knicks' Westchester reserves have been plentifully stocked as training camp looms.
Oklahoma City Thunder Announce Coaching Changes
OKC announced several additions and changes to its coaching staff on Friday.
Comments / 0