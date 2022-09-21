ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Orlando, FL
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vanessa Richardson to replace Cayleigh Griffin as Rockets’ courtside reporter

Starting with the upcoming 2022-23 NBA season, Houston sports media personality Vanessa Richardson will replace the outgoing Cayleigh Griffin as courtside reporter for Rockets television broadcasts on regional partner AT&T SportsNet Southwest. Richardson will work the game broadcasts alongside play-by-play broadcaster Craig Ackerman and analyst Ryan Hollins. In an announcement...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Thompson
Person
Corey Hawkins
Yardbarker

Knicks Waive MJ Walker, Quinton Rose

Walker, 24, is 6-foot-5 and was signed to a similar deal by the Knicks ahead of last season. He instead appeared in 39 games with the Westchester Knicks of the G League, averaging 10.6 points and 2.8 rebounds. He does have some NBA experience after going undrafted out of Florida...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Operations#The Lakeland Magic
Lakers Daily

NBA insider links Frank Vogel to Celtics amidst Ime Udoka controversy

The Boston Celtics could consider former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel for a position on their coaching staff, according to NBA reporter Chris Mannix. Boston is going through a major change for the 2022-23 season, as head coach Ime Udoka was suspended by the team for a violation of team policies. Udoka reportedly made “unwanted comments” to a female staffer that he was in a consensual relationship with.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy