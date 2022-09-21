Read full article on original website
Albert Pujols celebrated with ex-MLB star immediately after hitting 700th HR
On Friday night, Albert Pujols made history. And he didn’t go to join his St. Louis Cardinals to celebrate right after crossing home plate. Rather, he went behind home plate to celebrate with a former All-Star who was sitting in the first row: Adrian Beltre. Take a look at...
Look: Aaron Judge's Wife Goes Viral After 60th Home Run
Earlier this week, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge continued his historic season with a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates. It was his 60th home run of the season, leaving him just one behind the Yankees record of 61, hit by Roger Maris over 60 years ago. Following the achievement, photos captured Judge embracing his wife, Samantha.
Barry Bonds’ strong message to Aaron Judge amid epic Yankees home run chase
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is chasing history, as he is one home run away from tying Roger Maris’ single season record of 61 dingers, the franchise mark for most in a campaign. Depending on who you ask, Maris’ record is also the MLB’s single-season record, as the likes of Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa have all zoomed past the mark, though each were associated with performance-enhancing drugs.
Fans will love this Aaron Judge trade Yankees are trying to make before potentially historic night
Aaron Judge is on the brink of history. The New York Yankees outfielder has joined the small pantheon of players that have smacked 60 home runs in a season. As he sits just two dingers away from both team and American League history, every game is worth watching. The Yankees’...
Aaron Judge Is Married to His High-School Sweetheart: Meet Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge is currently finishing off a historic baseball season for the New York Yankees. The 30-year-old slugger is chasing the American League single-season home-run record, set by Roger Maris (who was also a Yankee) way back in 1961. Judge hit his 60th home run on Sept. 20, and with 15 games left on the Yankees' schedule, it seems more than likely he'll set a new record (the record for all of baseball is 73, set by Barry Bonds in 2001). Judge also seems like a lock for American League MVP, and he's been doing his best to carry the Bronx Bombers to a major playoff run.
Enes Kanter celebrates Ime Udoka news
Ime Udoka is facing potentially serious discipline from the Boston Celtics, and there is one person celebrating that fact: Enes Kanter. Kanter sent a tweet on Thursday morning after learning of the Udoka situation. The Celtics head coach is facing discipline for violating the franchise’s code of conduct with an improper work relationship.
FOX Sports
Atlanta Braves' John Smoltz says Aaron Judge reminds him of WHO?! | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander is joined by joined Atlanta Braves legend John Smoltz to talk about Aaron Judge’s success and accomplishments this season. They also dive into everything the Braves’ rookie sensation Spencer Strider is doing this season!
Slate
The Absurdity of Albert Pujols’ Comeback Season
Albert Pujols is staging one of the greatest goodbyes in the history of sports. He is sitting at 698 career home runs, on the doorstep of becoming the fourth player (with Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron, and Babe Ruth) to hit 700. He has gotten there with a throwback tear that calls to mind the regular mashing of his early career, but he has done it as a 42-year-old back with the Cardinals and playing what he has said will be his last season. Watching Pujols hit has become a matter of both baseball and civic pride in the closing weeks of his Hall of Fame career.
Son: Man who caught Maris' record home run ball had life changed forever
NEW YORK -- Yankees slugger Aaron Judge could make history on Wednesday night.No. 99 is one home run away from tying the American League record of 61, a mark set by Roger Maris 61 years ago.As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported, it's a moment so big, it can change lives.READ MORE: All eyes on Aaron Judge as he's poised to tie Roger Maris' home run recordAs Maris rounded the bases at the old Yankee Stadium, 19-year-old Sal Durante's life was about to change."My father jumped on his seat, line drive in his hand, and he wound up falling three and a half...
Yardbarker
Pirates' pitcher who gave up 60th HR to Aaron Judge wants 'cleared out' of record books
On Tuesday night, New York Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season off of Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Wil Crowe to equal a mark famously reached by legend Babe Ruth during the 1927 campaign. It was later learned that Crowe's great-great uncle was Hall of Fame pitcher Red Ruffing, one of Ruth's teammates with the Yankees during the 1930s.
Dodgers Scoreboard Reveals Wild Joey Gallo Story Involving a Hall Of Famer’s Daughter
Most people go through life without ever throwing a no-hitter or taking Greg Maddux’s daughter, Paige, to the prom. Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo isn’t most people, though, so he did both. On the same day. On April 14, 2012, Gallo went up against highly ranked Gloucester Catholic in...
Longtime MLB President Of Baseball Operations Fired Today
The Kansas City Royals fired president of baseball operations Dayton Moore on Wednesday. Owner John Sherman announced that Moore, who joined the team in 2006, will leave the organization. J.J. Picollo will assume control of Kansas City's baseball operations. “I’m really thankful for the opportunity,” Moore told The Athletic's Andy...
The Cleveland Guardians called up the next Michael Brantley
The Cleveland Guardians have called up Will Brennan. The Cleveland Guardians are once again calling up a rookie to round out the roster heading into the final two weeks of the season. Will Brennan, one of the Guardians’ best prospects in the outfield, will join the club for the foreseeable future.
Yardbarker
MLB Odds: Braves vs. Phillies prediction, odds and pick – 9/22/2022
The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies will begin their four-game series with a Thursday night matchup at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Braves-Phillies prediction and pick, laid out below. Atlanta is in...
The 10 greatest New York Yankees of all-time
Who are the 10 greatest New York Yankees of all-time? While the apparatus of topics typically vary from post-game coverage
Phillies use offensive onslaught to rout Braves
Rhys Hoskins hit a home run, double, single and drove in four runs, Aaron Nola tossed six shutout innings and
Yankees Have Reportedly Made Broadcasting Trade Offer
This is a huge weekend for the Yankees, as Aaron Judge goes for the American League home run record at home against the Boston Red Sox. The only negative for the Bronx Bombers is the fact that three of the four games are not scheduled to be televised by YES, the team's official broadcasting network. Tonight's game is set for FOX, with Apple TV+ broadcasting Friday's contest and ESPN closing out the series on Sunday night.
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live on September 23
On September 23 at 7:05 PM ET, the Philadelphia Phillies will play the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and Bally Sports South. TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia and Bally Sports South. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which...
