ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews Sideline Photo

Erin Andrews is as good as they come in the NFL sideline reporter game. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter is off to a great start this season, taking in a couple of the best games of the season thus far. This past weekend, Andrews was on the sideline for the Bucs at Saints game in New Orleans.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Makes His Opinion On Aaron Rodgers Very Clear

In just a few days, two of the best quarterbacks in NFL history will step on the field against each other. Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers in a matchup of NFC title contenders. Before the game kicks off, though, Brady had a few words about his competition.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams got another big headache to start their Super Bowl title defense, with tight end Brycen Hopkins getting suspended for three games. According to USA Today, Hopkins has been slapped with the suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Unfortunately, details about his violation and punishment were not revealed–including the substance he took and how the investigation started.
NFL
The Spun

Todd Bowles Announces Update On Wide Receiver Julio Jones

Julio Jones missed last weekend's game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a knee injury. As for his Week 3 status, it remains up in the air. Speaking to the media Friday afternoon, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Jones is a game-time decision for Sunday's showdown with the Green Bay Packers.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Football
Tampa, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
Football
City
Tampa, FL
Yardbarker

Antonio Brown reacts to NFL warning Bruce Arians for his actions during Bucs-Saints brawl

It's been almost nine months since Antonio Brown's wild exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of last season's Week 17 contest against the New York Jets. As a refresher, the seven-time Pro Bowler stripped off his jersey, shoulder pads, gloves and undershirt on the sideline, threw many of the items to fans in the crowd and shuffled across the end zone while throwing up "peace" signs to the audience before leaving the field and in the process, ended his Bucs career (and possibly his NFL days).
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Reacts To The Tom Brady Sideline Blowup Video

Two legendary quarterbacks will meet Sunday when Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers face Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It could be a rough afternoon for opposing defenses. If not, a tablet may pay the price. When Tampa Bay's offense struggled early in last Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints,...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Report: Tom Brady, Gisele's Marriage Faces Big Moment Sunday

Over the past few weeks, the football world has been inundated with news that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's relationship is on the rocks. According to multiple reports, Gisele isn't happy with Tom's decision to come out of retirement for the 2022 season. Despite their rough patch, Brady is reportedly hoping that she'll attend the Buccaneers home game against the Green Bay Packers this weekend.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Former Brett Favre teammate roasts Hall of Fame QB over despicable welfare scandal

Last week, a scandal broke that revealed former Green Bay Packers legendary quarterback Brett Favre had allegedly help funnel millions of dollars that were designed for welfare programs to the University of Mississippi to help build a new volleyball facility in 2017. Favre’s daughter began attending the University of Mississippi and played volleyball starting in 2017.
OXFORD, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Breer
Person
Tom Brady
Yardbarker

Blabbermouth Skip Bayless believes Cowboys QB Dak Prescott needs competition

In a Week 1 loss to Tampa Bay, Prescott struggled, completing 14-of-29 passes for 134 yards. In a Week 2 win over Cincinnati, Rush completed 19-of-31 passes for 235 yards. It’s not impossible for a backup to replace a starter — Prescott did it in 2016, supplanting Tony Romo — but it's unlikely.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Tony Dungy cites reasons for lack of Black NFL head coaches

The Washington Post‘s blockbuster story, “How the NFL Blocks Black Coaches,” rocked the NFL world Wednesday, detailing factors behind the dearth of Black head coaches in the league. One of the most successful Black coaches of all time, Tony Dungy, gave the Post an interesting analogy. The...
NFL
Yardbarker

Are The Ravens Eyeing A Replacement For Lamar Jackson?

Lamar Jackson of the Ravens recently turned down $133 million dollars, and decided to roll the dice instead. However, is Baltimore doing the same thing for another reason?. Could it be possible that the Ravens are not sold on Jackson? Have they instructed their college scouting department to be scouring the country to replace their franchise quarterback (QB)?
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#Rapsheet
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 3 of 2022

Well hey, that was a dumb week! Don’t get me wrong, dumb = fun, but still it was brutal for all of us. We’re still at the feeling out part of the season, but nobody outside of the Bills and Chiefs feel like they’re really hit their stride yet.
NFL
CBS Boston

Hurley's Week 3 NFL Picks: Tom Brady seems weird right now

BOSTON -- As an international celebrity, bridegroom of a supermodel, millionaire pitchman, and hoarder of Super Bowl trophies, Tom Brady has more or less said that his personal life becoming public fodder is more or less fair game. I don't necessarily agree.Coming at it from a sports media standpoint, there's only so far you can go before you've gone full-on tabloid. There are certain elements that -- from a sports consumer/observer standpoint -- just make it an uncomfortable endeavor.So, leaving all of the reporting and gossiping about his marriage aside, we can say this about Tom Brady the football player:...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Paul Finebaum says Nick Saban would 'lose sleep' over Deion Sanders as Auburn's next coach

Bryan Harsin has only been head coach at Auburn for three games, but it appears as if the vultures are already circling his job. It makes sense, too. Auburn has National Championship expectations on the regular, but he was 6-7 in his first season with a loss in the Birmingham Bowl. So far in 2022, Harsin has the Tigers at 2-1, but they're coming off a devastating 41-12 home loss to No. 22 Penn State.
AUBURN, AL
Yardbarker

Cowboys Sign Two Players To Practice Squad

Houston, 23, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Western Illinois back in May. Dallas elected to waive Houston earlier this week. In 2022, Houston has appeared in two games and recorded two receptions for 16 yards. During his college career, Houston recorded 202 receptions...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy