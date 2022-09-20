Read full article on original website
Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews Sideline Photo
Erin Andrews is as good as they come in the NFL sideline reporter game. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter is off to a great start this season, taking in a couple of the best games of the season thus far. This past weekend, Andrews was on the sideline for the Bucs at Saints game in New Orleans.
Tom Brady Makes His Opinion On Aaron Rodgers Very Clear
In just a few days, two of the best quarterbacks in NFL history will step on the field against each other. Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers in a matchup of NFC title contenders. Before the game kicks off, though, Brady had a few words about his competition.
Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension
Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams got another big headache to start their Super Bowl title defense, with tight end Brycen Hopkins getting suspended for three games. According to USA Today, Hopkins has been slapped with the suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Unfortunately, details about his violation and punishment were not revealed–including the substance he took and how the investigation started.
Todd Bowles Announces Update On Wide Receiver Julio Jones
Julio Jones missed last weekend's game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a knee injury. As for his Week 3 status, it remains up in the air. Speaking to the media Friday afternoon, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Jones is a game-time decision for Sunday's showdown with the Green Bay Packers.
Antonio Brown reacts to NFL warning Bruce Arians for his actions during Bucs-Saints brawl
It's been almost nine months since Antonio Brown's wild exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of last season's Week 17 contest against the New York Jets. As a refresher, the seven-time Pro Bowler stripped off his jersey, shoulder pads, gloves and undershirt on the sideline, threw many of the items to fans in the crowd and shuffled across the end zone while throwing up "peace" signs to the audience before leaving the field and in the process, ended his Bucs career (and possibly his NFL days).
Aaron Rodgers Reacts To The Tom Brady Sideline Blowup Video
Two legendary quarterbacks will meet Sunday when Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers face Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It could be a rough afternoon for opposing defenses. If not, a tablet may pay the price. When Tampa Bay's offense struggled early in last Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints,...
Report: Tom Brady, Gisele's Marriage Faces Big Moment Sunday
Over the past few weeks, the football world has been inundated with news that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's relationship is on the rocks. According to multiple reports, Gisele isn't happy with Tom's decision to come out of retirement for the 2022 season. Despite their rough patch, Brady is reportedly hoping that she'll attend the Buccaneers home game against the Green Bay Packers this weekend.
Former Brett Favre teammate roasts Hall of Fame QB over despicable welfare scandal
Last week, a scandal broke that revealed former Green Bay Packers legendary quarterback Brett Favre had allegedly help funnel millions of dollars that were designed for welfare programs to the University of Mississippi to help build a new volleyball facility in 2017. Favre’s daughter began attending the University of Mississippi and played volleyball starting in 2017.
Blabbermouth Skip Bayless believes Cowboys QB Dak Prescott needs competition
In a Week 1 loss to Tampa Bay, Prescott struggled, completing 14-of-29 passes for 134 yards. In a Week 2 win over Cincinnati, Rush completed 19-of-31 passes for 235 yards. It’s not impossible for a backup to replace a starter — Prescott did it in 2016, supplanting Tony Romo — but it's unlikely.
Tony Dungy cites reasons for lack of Black NFL head coaches
The Washington Post‘s blockbuster story, “How the NFL Blocks Black Coaches,” rocked the NFL world Wednesday, detailing factors behind the dearth of Black head coaches in the league. One of the most successful Black coaches of all time, Tony Dungy, gave the Post an interesting analogy. The...
Browns score wild touchdown on last play in win over Steelers
Al Michaels called it the old Stanford band play the Pittsburgh Steelers were trying in desperate times Thursday night in Cleveland. Mitch Trubisky completed a pass with seconds left and the laterals started … going backward. When all was said and done the football was in the end zone...
Are The Ravens Eyeing A Replacement For Lamar Jackson?
Lamar Jackson of the Ravens recently turned down $133 million dollars, and decided to roll the dice instead. However, is Baltimore doing the same thing for another reason?. Could it be possible that the Ravens are not sold on Jackson? Have they instructed their college scouting department to be scouring the country to replace their franchise quarterback (QB)?
Our expert NFL picks for Week 3 of 2022
Well hey, that was a dumb week! Don’t get me wrong, dumb = fun, but still it was brutal for all of us. We’re still at the feeling out part of the season, but nobody outside of the Bills and Chiefs feel like they’re really hit their stride yet.
Packers have a problem at wide receiver in Week 3 vs. Bucs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t the only team with concerns at wide receiver in Week 3. There is also some uncertainty about which Green Bay Packers pass catchers will be available. How many wide receivers will the Green Bay Packers have available when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
Hurley's Week 3 NFL Picks: Tom Brady seems weird right now
BOSTON -- As an international celebrity, bridegroom of a supermodel, millionaire pitchman, and hoarder of Super Bowl trophies, Tom Brady has more or less said that his personal life becoming public fodder is more or less fair game. I don't necessarily agree.Coming at it from a sports media standpoint, there's only so far you can go before you've gone full-on tabloid. There are certain elements that -- from a sports consumer/observer standpoint -- just make it an uncomfortable endeavor.So, leaving all of the reporting and gossiping about his marriage aside, we can say this about Tom Brady the football player:...
Are Buccaneers violating NFL rules by not putting Tom Brady on injury report due to finger?
In news that may come as little surprise to those who have followed football-related matters over the years, it appears the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have danced around NFL rules as it pertains to the status of quarterback Tom Brady. Brady spoke with reporters on Thursday and insisted he was...
Paul Finebaum says Nick Saban would 'lose sleep' over Deion Sanders as Auburn's next coach
Bryan Harsin has only been head coach at Auburn for three games, but it appears as if the vultures are already circling his job. It makes sense, too. Auburn has National Championship expectations on the regular, but he was 6-7 in his first season with a loss in the Birmingham Bowl. So far in 2022, Harsin has the Tigers at 2-1, but they're coming off a devastating 41-12 home loss to No. 22 Penn State.
There is a difference between the Miami Dolphins in 2022 and last 3 years
The Miami Dolphins will face division rival Buffalo on Sunday and already fans are gearing up for a big game that could go a lot of different ways. A lot of talk has surrounded the team’s inability to beat the Bills over the last three years and the last seven games.
Cowboys Sign Two Players To Practice Squad
Houston, 23, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Western Illinois back in May. Dallas elected to waive Houston earlier this week. In 2022, Houston has appeared in two games and recorded two receptions for 16 yards. During his college career, Houston recorded 202 receptions...
