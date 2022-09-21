Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is considered questionable for the team's Week 3 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Herbert is dealing with fractured rib cartilage which he suffered in the team's Week 2 loss to the Chiefs. The star passer was able to get in some practice work, though they were far from full sessions. And with injuries up front to the offensive line, it's not a great situation. Keep an eye on his status over the next 46 hours. If Herbert can't go, Chase Daniel would be next up under center.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO