The Ringer
Week 3 NFL Picks Against the Spread
Big bounceback last week. Can we get hot and keep it going? It’s the question America needs answered as we head into Week 3. We’ve got another full slate of games on the schedule. Lines are courtesy of FanDuel. Stats are courtesy of TruMedia/Pro Football Focus unless otherwise noted.
The Cowboys Worked Out 3 Quarterbacks On Wednesday
Just because Cooper Kupp is having success as quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys doesn't mean the team isn't continuing to look for more options at the position. According to Cowboys insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have been holding player tryouts this week and invited three quarterbacks to show their stuff. The quarterbacks in attendance were Case Cookus, J'Mar Smith and Reid Sinnett.
NFL injury report: Updates on Justin Herbert, George Kittle and more
The NFL injury report is always filled with some of the game’s best stars, leaving fans and fantasy football managers
Latest George Kittle injury update will excite 49ers fans ahead SNF vs. Broncos
The San Francisco 49ers have had to play the first two games of the season without one of their best players, tight end George Kittle. That could change heading into a Week 3 Sunday Night football matchup against the Denver Broncos. Kittle received a very positive update on Wednesday, lending optimism that he could take the field for his 2022 49ers debut against the Broncos this weekend. Nick Wagoner of ESPN has the details.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL World Reacts To Thursday's Justin Herbert News
A week ago, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a fracture to his rib cartilage. The team has listed him as day-to-day since receiving that diagnosis. On Wednesday, it was reported that Herbert didn't throw any passes during the portion of practice that was open to the media. This cast doubt around his status for Week 3 against the Jaguars.
numberfire.com
Justin Herbert (ribs) questionable in Week 3 for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is considered questionable for the team's Week 3 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Herbert is dealing with fractured rib cartilage which he suffered in the team's Week 2 loss to the Chiefs. The star passer was able to get in some practice work, though they were far from full sessions. And with injuries up front to the offensive line, it's not a great situation. Keep an eye on his status over the next 46 hours. If Herbert can't go, Chase Daniel would be next up under center.
Suns’ Crowder Tweets, Deletes Message That He’ll Skip Camp
Phoenix will open the preseason on Sept. 27.
Broncos HC Hints at WR Jerry Jeudy's True Outlook for Week 3
The Denver Broncos need reinforcements on offense after the injury bug's decimation.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Jerry Jeudy gets a crucial injury update ahead of Broncos’ Week 3 clash vs. 49ers
The Denver Broncos could end up being without multiple key players on offense for their Week 3 home matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, including Jerry Jeudy. The third-year wideout came away from the Broncos’ Week 2 home win against the Houston Texans with rib and shoulder injuries. After failing to connect with quarterback Russell Wilson on a first down play during the Broncos’ second drive of the contest, he walked over to the medical tent and did not end up returning to the field. He finished with one reception for 11 receiving yards on the day.
Ward homers twice, Ohtani earns win as Angels beat Twins 4-2
MINNEAPOLIS — Taylor Ward homered twice and Shohei Ohtani took a no-hitter into the fifth inning, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat the Minnesota Twins 4-2 on a cool, rainy Friday night.Ohtani seemed to have trouble adjusting to the weather conditions, tying his career high with six walks. He also hit a batter in the first, when Minnesota scored without a hit, but he managed his way through five-plus innings to earn his fourth straight win.Ohtani (14-8) allowed two runs and struck out seven to reach 203 Ks on the season, reaching 200 for the first time in his career....
