Ann Arbor, MI

Scarlet Nation

Stock Report: Offense Post-Week 4

STOCK REPORT will be a season-long feature where we rank and rate Michigan football players within their position groups. This is more than a depth chart as we consider the player's impact and potential. After each game, we will reassess the rankings as players see their stock rise while others may see their stock fall.
Scarlet Nation

Eyes on the Enemy: Full Maryland preview

Eyes on the Enemy is MBR's weekly preview of Michigan's upcoming opponent. Finally, Michigan has an opponent we can scout. Maryland is the first opponent on U-M's schedule without a first-year head coach at the helm, filled with new transfers throughout the roster. The Terrapins are undefeated, with a ton...
