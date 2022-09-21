Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Paul DeJong in Cardinals' dugout Thursday
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres. Tommy Edman will move to shortstop in place of DeJong while Brendan Donovan enters the lineup to play second base and bat second. Donovan has...
Dodgers: Albert Pujols Goes Yard Again for Number 700 at Dodger Stadium
Welp. The internet ink wasn’t dry on the last article but here we are again. The legendary Albert Pujols has connected on home run number 700 in his illustrious career. And fittingly, he did it at Dodger Stadium. Albert wasted no time on Friday night, hitting two home runs...
FOX Sports
Donovan's grand slam carries Cardinals over Padres 5-4
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Brendan Donovan hit a grand slam in the seventh inning to lead Albert Pujols and the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-4 victory against the San Diego Padres on Thursday, snapping a three-game losing streak. Pujols remained at 698 career homers, although he...
numberfire.com
Cubs' Esteban Quiroz on bench Thursday
Chicago Cubs infielder Esteban Quiroz is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Zach McKinstry will move to second base in place of Quiroz and bat leadoff for the Cubs. Michael Hermosillo will replace Quiroz in the lineup to play center field and bat eighth.
NBC Sports
Giants players watch Pujols' 700th homer on Arizona scoreboard
On a Friday night in Los Angeles, it was the oldest player on the field who made the most noise, and that caught the attention of Giants players a few hundred miles away. Albert Pujols, 42, made MLB history by hitting his 699th and 700th career homers in the St. Louis Cardinals' game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
fantasypros.com
Stephen Vogt hits three-run RBI triple in A's loss Thursday night
Stephen Vogt went 1-for-4 at the plate on Thursday, hitting a three-run RBI triple en rout to the A's 9-5 loss to the Mariners. Vogt has not been ideal for fantasy this season as he has swung the bat to the tune of an .168 BA with a OPS of .571. The Athletics' catcher has hit just six home runs on the season and has driven in just 22 runs. The 37-year-old should not be rostered in fantasy for the remainder of his last season in the MLB.
MLB・
fantasypros.com
Brendan Rodgers (hamstring) placed on IL
Rodgers hasn't played since Sunday due to ongoing hamstring issues and now he will head to the IL. He had an MRI that brought back good results, but ultimately the Rockies will not risk anything with Rodgers. He likely ends his season with a .261 average, 11 HRs, and an 86 wRC+ in 552 plate appearances.
fantasypros.com
Max Fried allows one run in loss on Thursday
Max Fried pitched five innings, allowing one earned run on five hits and a walk while striking out eight during Atlanta's loss to Philadelphia on Thursday. A tough luck loss for Fried who only let one run pass on a second-inning sacrifice fly. The Braves just couldn't get anything going offensively and ultimately took on a 1-0 loss. Fried doesn't have a win in his last three starts even though he's allowed two runs or fewer in each of those games. With the loss, his record drops to 13-7 with a 2.50 ERA and 1.0 WHIP with a 167:32 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 29 starts. His next scheduled start is against the Nationals on Tuesday.
fantasypros.com
Dalton Schultz (knee) remains sidelined Friday
Schultz has yet to practice this week after suffering a knee injury in last week's game. He seems unlikely to play on Monday against the Giants, but he has a chance if he can practice on Saturday.
FOX Sports
Pujols singles in 7th inning to break up Snell's no-hit bid
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals grounded a single to right field with two outs in the seventh inning to break up a no-hit bid by Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres. The Padres led 1-0 at Petco Park on Wednesday night. The...
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Dodgers Shut Out By Cardinals; Albert Pujols Reaches 700 Career Home Runs
Albert Pujols became the fourth player in MLB history to hit 700 home runs, and it came at the expense of his former Los Angeles Dodgers teammates in their 11-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) are also part of...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Week 3 Start/Sit Advice: Riskiest & Safest Players (2022)
This recurring pseudo-start/sit article focuses on some of the players I feel are the safest or riskiest starts in fantasy football each week, especially relative to their ranking in the PPR Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR). Always start your studs, as the elite players will be omitted each week except in extreme circumstances. You can ask me start/sit questions on Twitter.
FOX Sports
Seager's eighth-inning homer pushes Rangers past Angels 5-3
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, helping the Texas Rangers top the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 on Thursday. Seager drove a 1-1 fastball from José Quijada (0-5) deep to left for his 32nd homer, extending his career best in his first season with Texas. Quijada came in to pitch the eighth and walked leadoff hitter Marcus Semien before Seager went deep.
fantasypros.com
Jason Pierre-Paul to sign with Ravens
The veteran defensive end underwent shoulder surgery in the offseason after being slowed by injuries last season. JPPs long track record of pressuring the quarterback could help a Ravens defense that was already thin on linebackers before losing Steven Means for the season on Sunday. At 33, he's likely not an every-down player anymore but certainly comes with a high pedigree.
fantasypros.com
Tevin Coleman signed to the 49ers practice squad
Coleman was released by the Jets last month right before the start of the season. He will add depth to a 49ers running back room already dealing with multiple injuries.
Trejo, Tovar lead young Rockies over Padres 4-3 in 10
DENVER (AP) — Rookie Alan Trejo singled in the winning run in the 10th inning, highly touted prospect Ezequiel Tovar picked up hits on the first two pitches he saw in the big leagues, and the youthful Colorado Rockies stalled the San Diego Padres’ playoff progress with a 4-3 victory on Friday night. Randal Grichuk homered and Yonathan Daza added a two-run triple for the last-place Rockies, who started six rookies, including an all-rookie infield. “We’re fiery and we’re energetic and we just want to come up here and produce,” Trejo said. Colorado improved to 7-1 against the Padres at Coors Field and has won 14 of the past 15 meetings in Denver over the past two seasons.
fantasypros.com
Josh Jacobs (illness) not traveling with the team
Jacobs has not practiced the last two days as he deals with an illness. He is officially listed as questionable on the injury report, but Ameer Abdullah and Zamir White should see additional work in the running game if Jacobs is forced to miss Week 3.
fantasypros.com
Dawson Knox (foot) misses practice Wednesday
Knox was seen getting attention to his foot early in Monday's game against the Titans, but he was still able to play the whole game. This will be worth monitoring if Knox misses a second straight practice on Thursday.
fantasypros.com
Christian McCaffrey off injury report, will play Sunday
According to PFF's Ari Meirov, RB Christian McCaffrey is expected to play Sunday and is off the Carolina Panthers' injury report. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) McCaffrey is essentially an automatic RB1 option and the current RB1 in PPR formats for Week 3 according to FantasyPros' expert consensus rankings. McCaffrey has consecutive weeks of 15-plus PPR points, and with a strong opportunity share and health on his side, he should be a lock for a strong outing even if Carolina's offense struggles against a strong New Orleans defense due to his abilities in both the passing and running game.
fantasypros.com
5 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions: Week 3 (2022)
“I was bold in the pursuit of knowledge, never fearing to follow truth and reason to whatever results they led, and bearing every authority which stood in their way.” – Thomas Jefferson. Matthew Freedman quoted Hamlet in his Week 3 Freedman’s Favorites piece, so we’re upping the ante...
