Max Fried pitched five innings, allowing one earned run on five hits and a walk while striking out eight during Atlanta's loss to Philadelphia on Thursday. A tough luck loss for Fried who only let one run pass on a second-inning sacrifice fly. The Braves just couldn't get anything going offensively and ultimately took on a 1-0 loss. Fried doesn't have a win in his last three starts even though he's allowed two runs or fewer in each of those games. With the loss, his record drops to 13-7 with a 2.50 ERA and 1.0 WHIP with a 167:32 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 29 starts. His next scheduled start is against the Nationals on Tuesday.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 19 HOURS AGO