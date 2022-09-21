Read full article on original website
Floyd Mayweather Reveals He Will Recieve $15-20 Million For His Exhibition Bout At Super RIZIN
Floyd Mayweather has revealed his purse for his upcoming exhibition fight. Mayweather will return to action on September 25 when he competes in an exhibition fight once again. He faces Japanese fighter MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura (16-3) at Super RIZIN. Since retiring from professional boxing at 50-0, Mayweather has taken a liking to exhibition fights, and this will be his fourth.
Mayweather Wants 'Real Fight' With McGregor, Demands At Least $100 Million
Floyd Mayweather Jr. is in the legalized bank robbing phase of his career, frequently appearing in insanely lucrative exhibition matches. Mayweather last fought in a professional boxing match in 2017 and knocked out UFC star Conor McGregor. Since then, the now 45-year-old Mayweather has only engaged in exhibitions. In 2018,...
Look: Floyd Mayweather Reveals Who He Wants To Fight Next
Boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather is expecting a second fight with Conor McGregor sometime in 2023, per MailOnline Sport. Mayweather said he would prefer an exhibition matchup, but there have been talks about making it a professional bout. "We don't know if it's going to be an exhibition or a real...
Anderson Silva reveals his future plans after boxing match with Jake Paul
Anderson Silva has revealed what he plans on doing next following his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul. On October 29 in Arizona, Anderson Silva will attempt to put an end to the rise of Jake Paul in professional boxing. ‘The Spider’ has made a strong transition over to the squared circle from mixed martial arts and even at the age of 47, he’s still proving that there’s a way to find success after leaving the UFC.
Conor McGregor Responds To Floyd Mayweather
Floyd Mayweather made some very interesting comments earlier today as it pertains to a potential rematch against the likes of Conor McGregor. For years, it felt like one party was ready to do something, but the other wasn't. This back and forth has largely frustrated fans and in the eyes of many, a rematch between the two would never be possible.
Oleksandr Usyk eyes Tyson Fury, Canelo Alvarez fights before retirement
Oleksandr Usyk said he wants to face Britain's Tyson Fury in a bout to unify the world heavyweight titles, as well as a "freak" fight with super middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, before he retires from the sport. The 35-year-old Ukrainian retained his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles...
Shakur Stevenson misses weight for title bout with Robson Conceicao, loses WBC and WBO titles on the scale
Shakur Stevenson is done a junior lightweight. The unified champion at 130 pounds no longer holds that title after missing weight by 1.6 pounds for his matchup with Robson Conceicao on Thursday. Stevenson had the chance to cut the last bit of weight after hitting the scale but chose not to.
Mayweather plans for rematch with McGregor in 2023
It looks like Mayweather vs. McGregor II will come to fruition. Floyd Mayweather told the Daily Mail that he plans to fight MMA star Conor McGregor in a boxing rematch sometime next year. The boxing legend said it's still being discussed whether the match will be a real fight, though Mayweather would prefer it be an exhibition.
Jake Paul Would Get 'F--ked Up' By Canelo Alvarez, Floyd Mayweather Says
Floyd Mayweather Jr. said YouTube star Jake Paul wouldn't even have a puncher's chance if he stepped in the boxing ring opposite super middleweight champion Canelo Álvarez. Paul previously stated his long-term goal is a 2024 battle with Álvarez, but Mayweather suggested in an interview with TMZ Sports on Friday the YouTuber should stay in his own lane.
Floyd Mayweather says discussions ongoing for rematch with UFC star Conor McGregor to take place in 2023
One of the highest-grossing fights in combat sports history may see a rematch in 2023. Floyd Mayweather Jr. claimed in an interview with Sportsmail that he and UFC superstar Conor McGregor are ironing out final details to run back their 2017 clash. During the interview, Mayweather stated that it is...
Jake Paul Sued by Eddie Hearn over Allegations of Fixed Boxing Matches
Eddie Hearn and his company, Matchroom Boxing, are suing Jake Paul for defamation, claiming the YouTube star-turned-boxer damaged their reputation in a recent interview. The lawsuit states that Paul "made outrageously false and baseless allegations" when he accused Hearn of paying off judge Glenn Feldman in a bout between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua in August, per TMZ Sports.
Chael Sonnen questions legitimacy of Mayweather’s exhibition matchup: ‘They paid him $8 million, gave him a script’
The legendary Floyd Mayweather Jr. is gearing up for another exhibition boxing match this weekend against former RIZIN title challenger Mikuru Asakura, but few people seem to be buying into the legitimacy of the fight. This includes none other than Chael Sonnen, who believes Mayweather is entering another cash-grab scenario...
Eddie Hearn on possibility of Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol rematch
Eddie Hearn has revealed that he has initiated talks for a rematch between Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol. At a time when it looked as though no fighter on the planet, irrespective of weight division, could beat Canelo Alvarez, Dmitry Bivol taught the Mexican a lesson. Canelo moved up in...
Shakur Stevenson Routs Robson Conceição by Unanimous Decision After Missing Weight
Shakur Stevenson defeated Robson Conceição by unanimous decision (118-108, 117-109, 117-09) on Friday at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Stevenson dominated the one-sided boxing match early, as trainer and analyst Teddy Atlas noted in Round 4:. Three-division world boxing champion Claressa Shields also tweeted how Conceição appeared...
Ellerbe & Hearn trade trash talk over Canelo – Golovkin II pay-per-view numbers
By Dan Ambrose: Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe and Eddie Hearn went back and forth on social media today over the pay-per-view numbers for last weekend’s trilogy fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin. Ellerbe did a bit of gloating after industry insider Dan Rafael reported that the Canelo...
