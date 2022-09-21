Read full article on original website
Roger Federer makes emotional farewell after defeat in final doubles match – as it happened
Rolling report: Roger Federer has played the final match of his storied career alongside Rafael Nadal in London. Bryan Graham was watching
WTA roundup: Qinwen Zheng upends Paula Badosa in Tokyo
China’s Qinwen Zheng recorded a 6-3, 6-2 victory over top-seeded Paula Badosa of Spain on Wednesday in the second round
Tennis-Federer to bow out in style with Nadal by his side
LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Some of the most iconic moments of Roger Federer's glittering career featured Rafa Nadal across the net but on Friday his great Spanish rival will be alongside him for his final bow.
Roger Federer prepares for 'Big Four' night out in London with Sir Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal by playing table tennis in a TUXEDO... as he shares iconic photo of legendary stars
Retiring tennis legend Roger Federer has shared an iconic photo on social media this evening, as well as a video playing table tennis in a tuxedo. The picture showed the 20-time grand slam champion alongside former rivals Novak Djokovic, Sir Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal, with the four dressed up to head out to the Gala at Somerset House, with the caption stating: 'Heading to dinner with some friends.'
Roger Federer to bow out on Friday in Laver Cup doubles
Roger Federer has confirmed the final match of his illustrious career will be in the doubles at the Laver Cup in London on Friday night. The 20-time Grand Slam winner said last week he would retire at the team event, which starts at the 02 on Friday. He has struggled...
Naomi Osaka withdraws from Toray Pan Pacific Open with illness
Defending champion Naomi Osaka withdrew from the Toray Pan Pacific Open ahead of her second-round match due to illness. This was the latest setback of a difficult season for her. "I am really sorry that I am not able to compete today," Osaka said in a statement. "It's an honor...
The Laver Cup is your last chance to see tennis' 'Big Three' together on the court
Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic had a three-way rivalry that made each of them better — and was awfully fun to watch. They will compete together this weekend for Team Europe.
Is South Africa vs Argentina on TV? Kick-off time and channel for Rugby Championship fixture
South Africa host Argentina in their final Rugby Championship match with everything still to play for. Heading into the final round, New Zealand sat on top of the table on points difference as South Africa closely followed them with Argentina and Australia on the chase.The All Blacks’ big 40-14 victory over Wallabies earlier on Saturday means that the Springboks must win by 40 points to snatch the title away from New Zealand.Last week the Springboks beat Argentina in their own back yard 36-20 and they will be hoping for an even bigger win at home. A concern for South Africa...
