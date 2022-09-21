Read full article on original website
Jalen Hill’s dad shares heartbreaking post after mystery death of former UCLA player in Costa Rica at 22
THE dad of a former UCLA basketball player has expressed his pain following his son's death in mysterious circumstances. Jalen Hill's father, George, wrote on his private Instagram: “Our hearts are shattered and completely broken to inform family and friends that our beloved son, Jalen, has passed away." George...
Former UCLA basketball player Jalen Hill dies at 22, just a year after retiring from the sport due to struggles with anxiety and depression - as head coach Mick Cronin calls the loss of the ex-Bruins forward 'heartbreaking'
Jalen Hill, a former basketball player for UCLA, has died at the age of 22, the school confirmed Wednesday. According to Hill's father George, his son 'went missing while in Costa Rica and we have recently learned of his passing,' as he shared on Instagram Tuesday night. 'We know Jalen...
Former UCLA Basketball Star Dies After Going Missing in Costa Rica
Jalen Hill—a key member of the University of California, Los Angeles, basketball team until he left last year to focus on his mental health—has died days after going missing in Costa Rica, his family confirmed. “We know Jalen has played a part in the lives of so many people,” the family wrote on Instagram. “We also acknowledge the role that so many of you have played in his. As we try to navigate this devastating time in our lives, we ask that you please give us time to grieve. Keep us in your thoughts and prayers.” Hill, 22, played on the Bruins team for three seasons, leaving in the spring of 2021 on account of his depression and anxiety. “I’m so stunned I don’t even have an emotion right now,” his high school basketball coach told the Los Angeles Times. “To hear something like this is next-level devastating.” UCLA coach Mick Cronin remembered Hill as “a warm-hearted young man with a great smile who has left us far too soon.” A cause of death was not released. Read it at Los Angeles Times
Former College Basketball Star Died At 70 Thursday
On Thursday afternoon, the basketball world received some tough news when a former player passed away. Greg Lee, who was a starter on the UCLA Bruins during the team's run to two national titles, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 70 years old. "Former UCLA basketball...
Greg Lee dies; UCLA basketball player under John Wooden who became a beach volleyball star
Former UCLA basketball player Greg Lee, a national champion under John Wooden in 1972 and 1973 before having success in beach volleyball, has died.
Class of 2023 Athlete Donavyn Pellot Commits to UCLA Football
One of the highest-rated recruits out of Las Vegas is now set to join the Bruins next season.
Photos: Women's Volleyball drops conference opener to USC 3-1
In front of a record crowd of 7,216 fans at Pauley Pavilion, the UCLA Women's Volleyball team dropped their conference-opening match against USC 3-1. The Bruins dropped the first two sets 25-22, 25-21 and it appeared that USC had earned the sweep in the third set when UCLA head coach Mike Sealy successfully challenged a Trojan match point that was overturned. The Bruins won the third set 29-27 on back-to-back blocks by 5'9" setter Matti McKissock and 5'7" DS Peyton Dueck, who were stuck in the front row because the Bruins had run out of substitutions.
SI Pac-12 Power Rankings Week 4: UCLA Football Continues Fall
The Bruins have lost their spot in the top half of the conference, sliding all the way to No. 7 after beating South Alabama.
Undefeated UCLA Football to Take on Winless Colorado in Boulder
Although the Bruins haven't won on the Buffaloes' home turf since 2014, the blue and gold enter their Pac-12 opener as heavy favorites.
Will USC Trojans land Elijah Paige, 4-star offensive tackle?
Notre Dame's loss could be USC's gain. Four-star offensive tackle Elijah Paige decommitted from the Fighting Irish on Thursday, opening the door for the Trojans to land the coveted lineman. Paige, who is 6-foot-7 and 304 pounds, is rated the nation's No. 24 offensive tackle and has accumulated more ...
