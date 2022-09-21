ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former UCLA basketball player Jalen Hill dies at 22, just a year after retiring from the sport due to struggles with anxiety and depression - as head coach Mick Cronin calls the loss of the ex-Bruins forward 'heartbreaking'

Jalen Hill, a former basketball player for UCLA, has died at the age of 22, the school confirmed Wednesday. According to Hill's father George, his son 'went missing while in Costa Rica and we have recently learned of his passing,' as he shared on Instagram Tuesday night. 'We know Jalen...
Former UCLA Basketball Star Dies After Going Missing in Costa Rica

Jalen Hill—a key member of the University of California, Los Angeles, basketball team until he left last year to focus on his mental health—has died days after going missing in Costa Rica, his family confirmed. “We know Jalen has played a part in the lives of so many people,” the family wrote on Instagram. “We also acknowledge the role that so many of you have played in his. As we try to navigate this devastating time in our lives, we ask that you please give us time to grieve. Keep us in your thoughts and prayers.” Hill, 22, played on the Bruins team for three seasons, leaving in the spring of 2021 on account of his depression and anxiety. “I’m so stunned I don’t even have an emotion right now,” his high school basketball coach told the Los Angeles Times. “To hear something like this is next-level devastating.” UCLA coach Mick Cronin remembered Hill as “a warm-hearted young man with a great smile who has left us far too soon.” A cause of death was not released. Read it at Los Angeles Times
Former College Basketball Star Died At 70 Thursday

On Thursday afternoon, the basketball world received some tough news when a former player passed away. Greg Lee, who was a starter on the UCLA Bruins during the team's run to two national titles, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 70 years old. "Former UCLA basketball...
Photos: Women's Volleyball drops conference opener to USC 3-1

In front of a record crowd of 7,216 fans at Pauley Pavilion, the UCLA Women's Volleyball team dropped their conference-opening match against USC 3-1. The Bruins dropped the first two sets 25-22, 25-21 and it appeared that USC had earned the sweep in the third set when UCLA head coach Mike Sealy successfully challenged a Trojan match point that was overturned. The Bruins won the third set 29-27 on back-to-back blocks by 5'9" setter Matti McKissock and 5'7" DS Peyton Dueck, who were stuck in the front row because the Bruins had run out of substitutions.
