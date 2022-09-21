ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porter, IN

valpo.life

Dr. Mia Jones brings more than 30 years of experience and a lifelong passion for education to Big Shoulders Fund NWI

Finding an educator more experienced than Dr. Mia Jones would be a difficult task. With over 30 years of service within the School City of Hammond, she served as a teacher, coach, and an administrator – working with students of all ages. Now, she is applying that experience to her work at Big Shoulders Fund Northwest Indiana, serving as Assistant Director, Academics and Instructional Coaching.
HAMMOND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Michigan City Boy Honored for Saving Life

(La Porte County, IN) - A 10-year-old Michigan City boy is credited with saving the life of an older man who could not get up off the floor of his house for an extended period. Jonathan Mendez was given a "Certificate of Recognition for Exemplary and Life Saving Service" from...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
INDIANA STATE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Valpo School Board member becomes campaign issue in township trustee race

The Valparaiso School Board's first Black member has found herself at the center of a political battle in the Center Township trustee race. The township board's appointment of Erika Watkins to the school board last year was cited as a poor decision in materials from Casey Schmidt's campaign, according to residents. Schmidt currently serves as Valparaiso City Council president.
VALPARAISO, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Hoosier Star Winners Revealed

(La Porte, IN) - The winners of this year’s Hoosier Star singing competition in LaPorte have been announced. Savannah Holley of Michigan City was the first-place finisher in the youth division of the contest held Saturday at the Civic Auditorium. Second place in the youth division went to Krishaa Motycka of Terre Haute.
LA PORTE, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Three Northwest Indiana schools get national Blue Ribbon designation

Three Northwest Indiana schools have gotten a National Blue Ribbon designation from the U.S. Department of Education. James B. Eads Elementary School in Munster, Central Elementary School in Valparaiso and Saint Paul Catholic School in Valparaiso were among just 297 nationwide to earn the distinction this year. The Indiana Department...
VALPARAISO, IN
valpo.life

Holiday Pops! Presented by South Shore Orchestra

Maestro Troy Webdell and South Shore Orchestra are back at the Memorial Opera House for the 2022 Holiday Pops! A Valparaiso tradition, featuring holiday music from around the world as well as classical and contemporary. Christmas favorites. Come sing along with Santa Claus as he prepares his sleigh to deliver...
VALPARAISO, IN
valpo.life

Northwest Indiana RDA’s Darnail Lyles works to cultivate relationships

Attorney Darnail Lyles, BS, JD, is one of the newer board members to be appointed just 18 months ago to the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA). The RDA was created to help fund major infrastructure projects in Northwest Indiana, such as revitalizing the Lake Michigan shoreline and addressing regional transportation. An avid gardener, Lyles uses many of the same skills in growing flowers, herbs, and vegetables to cultivate a new environment of growth and expansion in Northwest Indiana.
GARY, IN
abc57.com

Trick or treat times for Halloween 2022

*Please note: Not all areas have announced the times for trick or treating. We will update this list when new times are announced. It will be updated through October 31st. Baroda - Trail and Treat on October 29 from 2 - 5 p.m. at Hess Lake Park [. ]. Baroda...
STURGIS, MI
pnw.edu

A Message from the PNW Office of Public Safety

This morning (Sept. 21) at approximately 11:40 a.m., a female student was attacked by a male suspect in an elevator in the Gyte Building on the Hammond Campus. The female student had entered the elevator alone, when the male suspect forced his way into the elevator and committed sexual battery on the female. A witness saw the suspect running away from the elevator and the building.
HAMMOND, IN
panoramanow.com

Westville Pumpkin Festival’s 2022 Schedule

The Westville Pumpkin Festival will be held on October 1st, 2022. There will be Arts and Craft Booths, Food, Games and Live Music, and lots of pumpkins – pumpkin pie, pumpkin cake, and more!. It’ll feature 5k run/walk, Kids fun run, Dunk Tank, Kid’s Games, live Entertainment, Garden Tractor...
WESTVILLE, IN
WCIA

32 million birds begin flying south

ILLINOIS, (WCIA) — Starting Thursday night, 32 million birds are making their way south for migration season. Around 50 percent of birds migrating passed through the Midwest, especially in Illinois, Thursday evening. The Chicago Bird Collision Monitors said in a tweet, “Please turn off lights to help the birds go along their merry way.” The […]
CHICAGO, IL

