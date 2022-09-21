Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Man Faces 52 Charges For $27 Million Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzValparaiso, IN
Region Accountant Joins Valpo Chamber Leadership AcademyBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
Accounting Firm Opens New Office in La PorteBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
laportecounty.life
Back By Popular Demand: Northwest Health – La Porte to Offer Mammograms More Once Again
Due to the community’s positive response to the hospital’s first Mammogram & More special event held in June, Northwest Health – La Porte will be hosting another Mammogram Marathon from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at the hospital. During this special event, woman age 40 or older receiving their annual screening mammogram that day.
valpo.life
Don Quijote Restaurante Brings Awareness and Support to the Table for VNA Meals on Wheels of Porter County
The Don Quijote Restaurante Benefit Dinner, held on August 14, brought. together nearly one hundred donors to help raise funds for the VNA Meals on Wheels of Porter County program, a division of VNA Hospice NWI. The event was a tremendous success and raised $50,000 to support local seniors. Don...
valpo.life
Dr. Mia Jones brings more than 30 years of experience and a lifelong passion for education to Big Shoulders Fund NWI
Finding an educator more experienced than Dr. Mia Jones would be a difficult task. With over 30 years of service within the School City of Hammond, she served as a teacher, coach, and an administrator – working with students of all ages. Now, she is applying that experience to her work at Big Shoulders Fund Northwest Indiana, serving as Assistant Director, Academics and Instructional Coaching.
hometownnewsnow.com
Michigan City Boy Honored for Saving Life
(La Porte County, IN) - A 10-year-old Michigan City boy is credited with saving the life of an older man who could not get up off the floor of his house for an extended period. Jonathan Mendez was given a "Certificate of Recognition for Exemplary and Life Saving Service" from...
3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
Chicago-Area Veterinarian, Pet Owners Warn of Increase in Leptospirosis Cases
Pet owners are sharing their tragic stories of loss as a warning about a surge in cases of a bacterial infection called Leptospirosis. Spay Illinois, a low cost clinic in Lisle first posted about the uptick, writing on Facebook, "There is a Leptospirosis outbreak in Kane County, Cook County, Will County and surrounding areas."
indianapublicradio.org
This special education school’s classrooms are so understaffed parents say it’s unsafe
Carmen Gober never planned to homeschool. But in the final days of this summer break, she worried that her son AJ’s school had a dire staff shortage — so bad, it might not be able to function. Five-year-old AJ has cerebral palsy and he doesn’t speak. His northwestern...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Valpo School Board member becomes campaign issue in township trustee race
The Valparaiso School Board's first Black member has found herself at the center of a political battle in the Center Township trustee race. The township board's appointment of Erika Watkins to the school board last year was cited as a poor decision in materials from Casey Schmidt's campaign, according to residents. Schmidt currently serves as Valparaiso City Council president.
hometownnewsnow.com
Hoosier Star Winners Revealed
(La Porte, IN) - The winners of this year’s Hoosier Star singing competition in LaPorte have been announced. Savannah Holley of Michigan City was the first-place finisher in the youth division of the contest held Saturday at the Civic Auditorium. Second place in the youth division went to Krishaa Motycka of Terre Haute.
Chicago man who typically feeds homeless comes to Elk Grove Village to serve migrants
A Chicago man who typically is feeding the homeless has been coming to Elk Grove Village to feed newly arrived migrants in a vacant parking lot.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Three Northwest Indiana schools get national Blue Ribbon designation
Three Northwest Indiana schools have gotten a National Blue Ribbon designation from the U.S. Department of Education. James B. Eads Elementary School in Munster, Central Elementary School in Valparaiso and Saint Paul Catholic School in Valparaiso were among just 297 nationwide to earn the distinction this year. The Indiana Department...
valpo.life
Holiday Pops! Presented by South Shore Orchestra
Maestro Troy Webdell and South Shore Orchestra are back at the Memorial Opera House for the 2022 Holiday Pops! A Valparaiso tradition, featuring holiday music from around the world as well as classical and contemporary. Christmas favorites. Come sing along with Santa Claus as he prepares his sleigh to deliver...
'Empty the Shelters' 2022 offers reduced-fee adoptions, helping homeless pets find fur-ever homes
The goal is to assist overburdened animal shelters by helping deserving pets go "from kennels to the couches of loving homes."
valpo.life
Northwest Indiana RDA’s Darnail Lyles works to cultivate relationships
Attorney Darnail Lyles, BS, JD, is one of the newer board members to be appointed just 18 months ago to the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA). The RDA was created to help fund major infrastructure projects in Northwest Indiana, such as revitalizing the Lake Michigan shoreline and addressing regional transportation. An avid gardener, Lyles uses many of the same skills in growing flowers, herbs, and vegetables to cultivate a new environment of growth and expansion in Northwest Indiana.
Cooper Roberts, boy paralyzed in Highland Park shooting, finally reunites with family at home
"Since the very start, Cooper has inspired us. He is brave and kind. He is tough as nails yet incredibly tender-hearted."
abc57.com
Trick or treat times for Halloween 2022
*Please note: Not all areas have announced the times for trick or treating. We will update this list when new times are announced. It will be updated through October 31st. Baroda - Trail and Treat on October 29 from 2 - 5 p.m. at Hess Lake Park [. ]. Baroda...
Here's When Hummingbirds Are Expected to Finish Their Migration Through Illinois
As the days get shorter and the air gets brisker in Illinois, many are bracing themselves for the winter — even hummingbirds. In fact, hummingbirds started their migration to the warm confines of the south long before a tinge of cold weather hit the area, according to experts. In...
pnw.edu
A Message from the PNW Office of Public Safety
This morning (Sept. 21) at approximately 11:40 a.m., a female student was attacked by a male suspect in an elevator in the Gyte Building on the Hammond Campus. The female student had entered the elevator alone, when the male suspect forced his way into the elevator and committed sexual battery on the female. A witness saw the suspect running away from the elevator and the building.
panoramanow.com
Westville Pumpkin Festival’s 2022 Schedule
The Westville Pumpkin Festival will be held on October 1st, 2022. There will be Arts and Craft Booths, Food, Games and Live Music, and lots of pumpkins – pumpkin pie, pumpkin cake, and more!. It’ll feature 5k run/walk, Kids fun run, Dunk Tank, Kid’s Games, live Entertainment, Garden Tractor...
32 million birds begin flying south
ILLINOIS, (WCIA) — Starting Thursday night, 32 million birds are making their way south for migration season. Around 50 percent of birds migrating passed through the Midwest, especially in Illinois, Thursday evening. The Chicago Bird Collision Monitors said in a tweet, “Please turn off lights to help the birds go along their merry way.” The […]
