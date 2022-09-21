Read full article on original website
Congressman Mike Simpson announces veteran fellowship for southern Idaho office
Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson announced in a press release Thursday that his Twin Falls district office will host two-year paid fellowships available to Idaho veterans through the Wounded Warrior Program. Those selected for the fellowship will work with military and veteran constituents to handle veterans-related casework and act as a...
It’s Okay for Idaho Women to Not Want Kids
It's not political. It's my opinion. I became a mother at the age of 27. Some people hear that and think nothing of it. After all, who raises a brow when a twenty-something gets pregnant? But what about a twenty-something who doesn't want kids? What about a thirty-something? What if a woman never wants children? What then?
Massive Elk Herd Finds Home North of Hailey, Idaho
First, the animals are locals, so they won't pad the number of liberals living in Blaine County. Two people have recently told me about the herd (one almost had a collision). It's large. I haven't yet seen it because the animals gather near the road a short time before sunset, which is past my usual bedtime, and it's an hour to drive there from home.
Is Idaho a Happy State to Live In?
While Idaho is not the happiest state in the country and is not in the top five, it did come sixth on the list. Idaho ranks 25 in emotional and physical well-being, third in work environment, and second in community and environment. When looking into some of the other subcategories, one of the more alarming stats was that Idaho was the fifth highest suicide rate, with Wyoming being the highest. One thing that did work in Idaho's favor was that we are tied fourth for the lowest long-term unemployment rate. For those wondering, our neighbor to the south, Utah, ranks as the fourth happiest state, being first in both work environment and community and environment categories.
Post Register
CONNELLY: New conservation legislation impacts southeast Idaho
Some important conservation legislation could have very positive effects on Idaho’s natural resources and folks that love the outdoors. Here’s a summary.
Liberals Say Idaho and Neighbors Should Welcome Wildfires
One Washington Beltway liberal is at least half-right. David Von Drehle apparently made it west of the Mississippi for the first time in his life, and he ended up on the Gates of the Mountain tour. It runs along the Missouri River, about half an hour's drive from Helena, Montana. I’ve been on the same tour. It’s spectacular. It's not far from Idaho. There are caves along the river that show signs of human activity going back almost one thousand years. It is a wide open space where Lewis and Clark encamped. One tree along the river features dozens of bald eagles staring back at the tourists.
WATCH OUT! Invasive Idaho Weed Can Burn Skin and Cause Blindness
Oh yes springtime, a glimpse in Idaho at the gorgeous outdoor adventure seasons ahead. We love our outdoors here in the Treasure Valley and hiking is a big part of that recreation. As you are out and about please be careful of this harmless looking plant that is anything but. This invasive weed is called Myrtle Spurge and is unfortunately on Idaho hiking trails.
Post Register
Idaho State Bar to hold Citizens’ Law Academy in Idaho Falls
The Seventh District Bar Association of the Idaho State Bar has opened the application process for this year’s 2022 Citizens’ Law Academy. The Citizens’ Law Academy is an adult education program offered free to attendees and is coordinated by the Idaho Law Foundation’s Law Related Education Program in collaboration with our Seventh District Bar Association, an Academy news release said. The Seventh District Bar Association includes Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Custer, Jefferson, Madison, Clark, Fremont, Lemhi and Teton counties. The Academy's purpose is to educate others about their rights under the law, discover what lawyers do and how they serve the public, and understand how the judicial system works.
KLEWTV
Idaho white supremacist pleads guilty to hate crime
An Idaho man pleaded guilty on September 21, 2022, to hate crime and false statement charges in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington. Officials said in a news release that Jason Stanley of Boise, 46, pleaded guilty to committing a hate crime for his participation in the assault of T.S., a Black man, which occurred because of the man’s actual and perceived race at a bar in Lynnwood, Washington, on Dec. 8, 2018. Three other white supremacists earlier pled guilty for their roles in this assault.
Why Idaho is Home to One of the Best Places to Retire
Life is hard work. Many of us wake up each day, go to work, come home, eat, sleep, and repeat. We work because we have to for food, bills, housing, and luxury. After years, of hard work, we find ourselves drained and worn out. Years become decades, and we wonder why we have dedicated so much time and effort to our jobs, that we feel it is time to reward ourselves and retire and enjoy the rest of our life. When that time comes, the question is what do you do and where do you go to enjoy your retirement? Is Idaho a good place to live for retired folks, or should you head closer to a beach or warmer climate? Here are the best and worst places to retire in the United States.
Post Register
New technology could help fight wildfires in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A new way to fight wildfires might be available to first responders soon. In a release from T-Mobile, they have outlined a new technology they are developing in partnership with Pano Ai and Portland General Electric to deploy 5G connected cameras to aid in early detection.
WA Sheriff Buys Homeless Bus Tickets & Invites to WA Leaders Homes
Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has written a harsh letter to Washington State leaders about the homeless camp problem in his city. The letter sent September 22nd 2022 is in response to the homeless camp in Spokane in which Knezovich describes as " inhumane conditions created by WSDOT's inaction." His letter, which you can read in full below, describes his plans for solving the problem that are nothing short of controversial. Here is what he is going to do.
Medical Camp Under Construction in Camas County
FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KLIX)-A dozen new cabins designed specifically to accommodate Idaho children dealing with medical challenges are set to be built near Fairfield. Camp Rainbow Gold announced one of the cabins is already standing and will serve as a prototype for the other cabins that will also serve other children and veterans facing health challenges. A group of donors under the direction of Blackrock Homes are joining resources and man hours to build the ADA cabins along with two shower houses at Hidden Paradise for Camp Rainbow Gold. The nonprofit helps families with children experiencing pediatric cancer diagnosis. “To see what Blackrock and this team are doing for us, leaves us speechless,” said Elizabeth Lizberg, Camp Rainbow Gold CEO/Executive Director in a prepared statement. “Our kids and families are going to think they are glamping—these new cabins are that nice. And to have Blackrock Homes leading with such an incredible donation is really a game changer for Hidden Paradise.” The prototype cabin will be a test to make sure the facility meets the needs of other groups like the Epilepsy Foundation, Camp Kesem, and others. Hidden Paradise is the only camp of its kind in the state, according to Camp Rainbow Gold.
Story Behind Idaho’s Biggest Tourist Trap: The Center of the Universe
The quirky and witty reason that this became one of Idaho's biggest tourist attractions is a unique one. If you don't know the story behind how this spot in Idaho was officially dubbed Center of the Universe then it is time you learned. Idaho's biggest tourist trap, you may have...
Magic Valley Hunters Asked to Test Deer and Elk for Chronic Wasting Disease
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Hunters in the Magic Valley who harvest deer or elk this season are being asked to test the animals for chronic wasting disease. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said biologists will be focusing on samples taken from animals harvested in hunting units that boarder Utah. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), chronic wasting disease (CWD) is similar to mad cow disease and is known as a prion disease. CWD was first found in Idaho deer in 2021 in the central part of the state near Grangeville. To date, there has only been confirmed cases of CWD in Idaho County.There is no cure for the neurological disease that also impacts moose. Idaho Fish and Game says not all hunters who harvest a deer or elk need to have them tested. The agency is focusing testing on units 54, 55, 56, and 57. Samples are taken from the animal's lymph nodes or from tissued at the base of the brain. Idaho Fish and Game said hunters can get free test kits to extract the lymph nodes themselves or drop off samples at specific areas. Hunters can find special freezers at the Rock Creek General Store, Rogerson Service Station, Farmer's Market in Oakley, and the Malta Fuel Depot.
Box Of Gold From Failed Heist Could Still Lie South Of Twin Falls
Southern Idaho is rumored to hide an abundance of lost gold and artifacts from numerous botched 1800s coach robberies. Between Pocatello and Boise, there are well-known, documented cases of bandits stealing loads of valuables from stagecoach runs where the loot supposedly never turned up. I love a good buried treasure...
KTVB
Idaho Today: Life in Balance - Atrial Fibrillation
Sponsored by Saint Alphonsus. Cardiologist Jeffrey Heslop explains what atrial fibrillation is and how Saint Alphonsus provides a new procedure for a-fib patients.
Where did $50 million in pandemic education relief money in Idaho go?
Originally published Sept. 6 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.In 2020, Idaho found itself with $1.25 billion in federal funding to spend on coronavirus relief. Of that money, $50 million went to a program providing families with education spending grants. To get the money in those families’ hands, Idaho awarded a lucrative no-bid contract to a company represented by longtime Idaho Republican Tom Luna. Parents have largely been appreciative of the grants, which helped...
KTVB
Idaho absentee ballots on the way
Ada County elections began sending out ballots to voters Friday. If you requested one, you should see it in the mail the week of Sept. 26th.
What Can Idaho Expect After War With Russia!
The good news is that Boise is probably the only place in Idaho on the Russian list for a target in an all-out nuclear war. The bad news for those of us outside Treasure Valley is that there are multiple possible targets in neighboring Washington State, Montana, and Utah. Russia...
