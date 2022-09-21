TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Hunters in the Magic Valley who harvest deer or elk this season are being asked to test the animals for chronic wasting disease. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said biologists will be focusing on samples taken from animals harvested in hunting units that boarder Utah. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), chronic wasting disease (CWD) is similar to mad cow disease and is known as a prion disease. CWD was first found in Idaho deer in 2021 in the central part of the state near Grangeville. To date, there has only been confirmed cases of CWD in Idaho County.There is no cure for the neurological disease that also impacts moose. Idaho Fish and Game says not all hunters who harvest a deer or elk need to have them tested. The agency is focusing testing on units 54, 55, 56, and 57. Samples are taken from the animal's lymph nodes or from tissued at the base of the brain. Idaho Fish and Game said hunters can get free test kits to extract the lymph nodes themselves or drop off samples at specific areas. Hunters can find special freezers at the Rock Creek General Store, Rogerson Service Station, Farmer's Market in Oakley, and the Malta Fuel Depot.

