Nurses union says there are enough workers, not enough accountability in nursing homes

In the spring of 2022, a 2021 law setting minimum staffing standards in nursing homes went into effect, but nurses say most of the facilities haven't followed through. In August, the New York State Department of Health proposed regulations to the law in an effort to take better control when assessing penalties to those facilities in question. They say a regulation has been amended to remove the current minimum $300 per day penalty, instead giving the state more discretion when holding nursing homes accountable. The period for public comment on that regulation ends on September 26th.
LOCKPORT, NY
New Yorkers can fish for free, without fishing license during free fishing day

SYRACUSE N.Y. — The second to last Free Fishing Day of 2022 in New York State will be held on Saturday, September 24. This free freshwater fishing day is one of six that are held annually and coincides with National Hunting and Fishing Day, which promotes outdoor activities that are significant contributors to New York’s economy.
Mental health investment needed as experts recommend anxiety screenings

New York State (WRGB) — This week, a United States task force of medical experts recommended anxiety screenings for adults younger than the age of 65. It's the first time this advice has been given to help guide doctors' decisions. This recommendation follows the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic,...
