Debate over debates: Will it help or hurt Gov. Hochul and challenger Lee Zeldin?
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Governor Kathy Hochul (D- NY) has agreed to one debate with her Republican challenger Lee Zeldin ahead of the November general election. Hochul has agreed to the Spectrum News/New York 1 debate October 25th at Pace University. Zeldin has been extremely critical of Hochul for...
Nurses union says there are enough workers, not enough accountability in nursing homes
In the spring of 2022, a 2021 law setting minimum staffing standards in nursing homes went into effect, but nurses say most of the facilities haven't followed through. In August, the New York State Department of Health proposed regulations to the law in an effort to take better control when assessing penalties to those facilities in question. They say a regulation has been amended to remove the current minimum $300 per day penalty, instead giving the state more discretion when holding nursing homes accountable. The period for public comment on that regulation ends on September 26th.
New Yorkers can fish for free, without fishing license during free fishing day
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The second to last Free Fishing Day of 2022 in New York State will be held on Saturday, September 24. This free freshwater fishing day is one of six that are held annually and coincides with National Hunting and Fishing Day, which promotes outdoor activities that are significant contributors to New York’s economy.
Mental health investment needed as experts recommend anxiety screenings
New York State (WRGB) — This week, a United States task force of medical experts recommended anxiety screenings for adults younger than the age of 65. It's the first time this advice has been given to help guide doctors' decisions. This recommendation follows the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic,...
Missing 3-year-old girl last seen in South Carolina found safe, reunited with family
WEDGEWOOD, S.C. (TND) — Authorities in South Carolina said a missing 3-year-old girl who was reported missing has been found safe. The Sumter County Sheriff's Office said Ruby Heider was located on Saturday around 11 a.m. EDT and reunited with her loved ones. The department shared a photo of...
New York's household debt sets new record high, according to state comptroller
New York State (WRGB) — New Yorkers have reached a new high when it comes to debt. At the end of 2021, the state’s average household debt has climbed to $53,830, totaling $870 billion, which is the fourth highest in the nation, according to a new report released from NYS Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.
