KHOU
HCSO: Man shot to death, suspect shoots, kills himself after standoff in NW Houston
HOUSTON — A barricaded suspect is dead after an hours-long standoff with the Harris County Sheriff's Office SWAT team. The incident began after the suspect shot and killed a man Friday night, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Editorial note: The above video aired prior to the standoff ending. Gonzalez...
Click2Houston.com
Second teen suspect charged in fatal shooting of 14-year-old Lamar HS student in west Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – A second teen suspect has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old Lamar High School student in west Houston in May, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Abdon Enriquez, 17, was charged with capital murder in the death of Axel Turcios. Another suspect, who...
Charges dismissed in Houston Subway restaurant murder of 18-year-old killed in front of his mom
This was a case that reverberated across the country: a teen shot and killed while protecting his mom from robbers at a Subway. Now, years later, justice may be lost.
Click2Houston.com
Have you seen him? Police seeking man wanted for attempting to rob ATM customer in SW Houston
HOUSTON – Houston police need the community’s help in finding a man who allegedly attempted to rob a customer who was withdrawing cash from an ATM machine in July. It happened in the 9100 block of Bellaire Boulevard in southwest Houston on July 18. Details on the outcome...
Click2Houston.com
Man arrested, charged with murder in fatal shooting outside Fifth Ward convenience store
HOUSTON – A suspect was taken into custody Thursday, charged in a fatal shooting that left one person dead and another wounded. The suspect, Delonnie Norman, 21, is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is accused of killing Maurice Cashman Tolbert, 30. Investigators said...
Man barricades in NW Harris Co. neighborhood after fatal shooting
An otherwise normal neighborhood has drawn officers with rifles and helmets as well as a tactical robot in the midst of a tense Friday evening.
Click2Houston.com
Houston woman speaks out after her husband was shot, killed hours before her 2-year-old was found dead inside hot vehicle; Says family knew the gunman
HOUSTON – In an emotional interview, Mabel Essien spoke to KPRC 2′s Re’Chelle Turner about her husband Michael and her 2-year-old son Micah who both died on Tuesday afternoon. “I’m hanging on faith. I’m walking on faith. The only thing keeping me here is faith,” Essien said....
Man charged with murder after bicyclist killed in crash sparked by argument in Galveston, police say
Witnesses said the driver and bicyclist got into some sort of verbal and physical altercation before the crash. A second bicyclist was treated and released with minor injuries.
Man charged with murder after 2-year-old found dead in stolen SUV after his dad was shot and killed
HOUSTON — Houston police say the person of interest they questioned this morning about the deaths of a father and his 2-year-old son has now been charged in the case. Bolanle Fadairo, 38, is charged with two counts of murder and tampering with evidence in connection with the deaths of 38-year-old Michael Essien and his son Micah. He was taken into custody Wednesday morning at an apartment near the original crime scene.
Woodlands Online& LLC
WANTED: Suspects responsible for Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon
HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for an Aggravated Robbery Deadly Weapon. On Monday, July 18, 2022, at approximately 2:07 p.m., unknown male suspects robbed the victim in the 9100 block of Bellaire Blvd. in...
38-year-old charged in killing that led to discovery of child dead inside stolen SUV
Eyewitness News is learning new details about the suspect who neighbors recognized shortly after our cameras captured his arrest before dawn Wednesday.
KHOU
Woman dead, another person injured in shooting in Atascocita neighborhood
A woman is dead and another person was injured Thursday in a shooting in an Atascocita neighborhood. The gunman in this shooting may have been shot by deputies.
Click2Houston.com
Woman shot while riding bicycle in Galveston County, deputies say
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – Galveston police are searching for the person who allegedly shot a bicyclist early Friday. According to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 4:02 a.m. to a shooting in the 4400 block of 5th Street in Bacliff, Texas. They arrived to find a...
KHOU
Homeless man found shot to death behind Houston business
A homeless man who had been sleeping behind the same business for the past five years was shot to death while he was sleeping. Police are looking for the gunman.
18-year-old charged in death of father whose body was found days after death, Friendswood PD says
Authorities haven't said how the 18-year-old suspect is linked to his dad's death. The son was arrested in central Texas for an unrelated warrant.
Woman holding baby shot, killed by husband while NCIS agents investigated domestic violence claims, sheriff says
ATASCOCITA, Texas — A woman was shot and killed by her husband Thursday while NCIS agents were investigating her husband for domestic violence claims, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The husband was later shot and killed by Harris County Precinct 4 deputies while he was running away,...
Click2Houston.com
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Deputies searching for man who robbed 2 north Harris County restaurants in less than 40 minutes
HOUSTON – Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man who they say robbed two north Harris County businesses, within a few minutes from each other, on Sunday. On Sept. 18 around 9:30 a.m., deputies said a man entered a Subway located at 5627...
Deputy working security shoots driver who pinned him with car in Midtown, HPD says
HOUSTON — An off-duty Harris County Sheriff’s deputy working security shot a man in Midtown after the driver pinned him with his car to another vehicle, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in a parking lot outside of a bar on Main...
Widow says husband tried for years to help man accused of murdering him
HOUSTON — It’s hard to imagine the pain of losing your husband and 2-year-old son, but that is Mabel Essien's reality. Her husband Michael Essien, 38, was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in southwest Houston. Hours later her son, Micah, was found dead inside the family's stolen SUV nearby.
