Benzinga
Eaze CEO Steps Down And Other Marijuana Players That Making Key Exec Changes You Should Know About
Eaze CEO, Rogelio Choy, has resigned, first reported by Weedweek, and has been replaced by executive Cory Azzalino. Choy became CEO of Eaze when CEO Jim Patterson stepped down in 2019. Patterson’s departure was not reportedly linked to any federal investigations, but rather layoffs and a changing company focus. However, in 2021 he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Under Choy’s leadership, the company cooperated with federal investigators and has not been charged. No official statement from the company was released regarding Choy’s resignation.
Black Enterprise to Host Virtual C-Suite & Boardroom Equity Summit on Sept. 22
Today, BLACK ENTERPRISE, the No. 1 Black digital media brand with 12 million unique visitors per month, announces the return of its C-Suite & Boardroom Equity Summit on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 5:45 p.m. ET to 8:00 p.m. ET. The free event will explore whether the nation’s largest publicly traded...
bicmagazine.com
Honeywell names Lucian Boldea, President and CEO Performance Materials and Technologies
Honeywell announced that Lucian Boldea, 51, has been named to the role of President and Chief Executive Officer for Honeywell's Performance Materials and Technologies (PMT) segment, effective October 3, 2022. Boldea will succeed Vimal Kapur, who was promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer of Honeywell in July 2022. Boldea...
Hestan Welcomes New National Service Manager
ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Hestan is proud to welcome Jaime Herrera as National Service Manager. With more than 26 years of experience, Herrera offers expertise in service management, sales-driven support, technical troubleshooting, product training and customer satisfaction. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005735/en/ Hestan is proud to announce Jaime Herrera has joined Hestan as the National Service Manager. (Photo: Business Wire)
Games Industry, Entertainment and Metaverse Communications Guru Jacki Vause Joins ME Ventures Board
Music investment fund for the creator economy, ME Ventures, has announced it has appointed Jacki Vause to its advisory board. Jacki’s role will be to advise on contributing to the fund’s mission to nurture and inspire the next generation of creators and innovators. She brings decades of experience across the entertainment and creative industries, and a natural eye for innovation talent.
freightwaves.com
Selection nears for DHL Express’ US West Coast air hub
WASHINGTON — DHL Express expects to open a new aircraft ramp and package sortation center in Atlanta by mid-October and announce its first major West Coast air hub in January to keep up with growing cargo volumes, said Mike Parra, CEO of the Americas. Construction of the regional hub...
TechCrunch
Building control startup PassiveLogic inks partnership with Nvidia, secures $15M
The investment represents a major vote of confidence in PassiveLogic, considering that the startup hasn’t released any products to the public yet (although a beta’s planned for later this year). Nvidia was perhaps won over by PassiveLogic’s go-to-market strategy, which netted the startup contractual commitments for the first two years of sales and distribution partners that plan to include PassiveLogic’s platform in construction and retrofit projects.
VC Firm General Catalyst Partners Lands First NHS Trust Partnership in UK
– Venture capital firm General Catalyst announced a partnership with Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust (GSTT), the largest hospital system in the UK with a diverse patient population and a longstanding commitment to innovation. – As part of the partnership, General Catalyst and GSTT will work...
thedailytexan.com
UT LaunchPad launches new grants for undergraduate student startups
UT’s LaunchPad, a student entrepreneurship program, is accepting applications for new StartUP grants to provide funding to any undergraduate student for their entrepreneurial ventures. “We’re really not here to generate companies,” LaunchPad managing director Nina Ho said. “We’re here to generate great problem solvers and young people who are...
Fast Company
Strategic partnerships in health care services: An untapped resource for accelerating growth
I believe partnerships are one of health care’s most underdeveloped value-creation strategies, despite providing organizations with a rich ecosystem ripe with creative growth tactics. As the health care market matures and continues to evolve, securing the right partnerships for scaling organizations is moving to the top of health leaders’...
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: LatAm startup strength, global chip shortage, Visa Bulletin update
“Disengaged or dysfunctional boards aren’t just bad for CEOs and LPs; they’re bad for everyone,” writes Matt Blumberg, co-founder and CEO of Bolster, a realization that spurred him to revise meeting formats to include follow-up surveys and additional outreach. “That is a lot of moving pieces to...
Kaufman Hall Acquires Claro Healthcare
– Kaufman, Hall & Associates, LLC (Kaufman Hall) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire healthcare management consulting firm Claro Healthcare. – Claro Healthcare is the leading clinical documentation, hospital operations, and mid-revenue cycle improvement platform, blending technology, professional services, and domain expertise to deliver significant return on investment to providers across financial, quality, and compliance metrics.
csengineermag.com
Sustainable and AI Concrete Startup AICrete Announces $4 Million Seed Funding
Through use of AI, AICrete is poised to reduce concrete emissions by up to 35% and drastically increase industry profit margins. AICrete, the only recipe-as-a-service platform optimizing local materials for cleaner and more cost-efficient concrete, announced today that it has raised $4 million in a seed funding led by CLEAR Ventures and VoLo Earth Ventures with participation from Cortical Ventures and one of the world’s leading manufacturers of concrete and building materials. In connection with their investment, Vijay Reddy, Partner at CLEAR Ventures, and Kareem Dabbagh, Managing Partner of VoLo Earth Ventures, will join the AICrete Board of Directors.
TechCrunch
DocuSign has hired former Google ad exec Allan Thygesen as its new CEO
He was in charge of Google’s $100 billion advertising business in the Americas, a rather significant business by any measure, and a position that should prepare him for his new job. He joins a company that continues to lead the e-signature business, but one where the stock price has...
TechCrunch
A Strava co-founder races into a lucrative market – lending against life insurance
The serial entrepreneur joined activity and fitness tracking platform Strava as a co-founder in 2009 to lead engineering as CTO. He spent eight years there, and as of its most recent raise in 2020, Strava had reached 70 million members globally and amassed an almost cult-like following from its users, which include professional runners seeking to track their progress.
Poets and Quants
Busy Month For Deloitte: Consulting Giant Announces Major B-School Initiatives
One of the biggest consulting companies in the world is also one of the biggest employers of business school graduates. So it’s news when Deloitte announces a new partnership with a leading B-school — even more so when it announces more than half a dozen of them. Deloitte...
ceoworld.biz
CEO Spotlight: TECOBI is Revolutionizing and Modernizing How Automotive Companies Communicate to Customers
The driving force behind the creation of TECOBI, an automotive sales software that provides lead generation and follow-up solutions, is the aim for better communication. That was the mission for founders Jason Girdner and Scarlet Mick in launching the platform. TECOBI is a unique proprietary technology that utilizes calling and...
3 Alternatives to Venture Capital Funding for Startups
Here are three alternatives to venture capital funding for your startup.
Pension Funds Are Loading Up On Commercial Real Estate
As of August 19, approximately 8.7% of total assets managed by North American public pension funds are allocated towards real estate, per research firm Preqin Ltd. These pension funds have more than $6 trillion in assets under management. Commercial real estate, primarily office spaces, used to dominate a conventional pension...
dailyhodl.com
T-Mobile Joins Helium (HNT) Founders Nova Labs To Launch New 5G Mobile Network
T-Mobile is teaming up with Helium (HNT) founders Nova Labs to assist in the launch of a new 5G mobile service allowing users to earn cryptocurrency. Nova Labs and T-Mobile have signed a multi-year agreement as the decentralized wireless communications company plans to launch Helium Mobile to expand services on the Helium 5G network, which is built on its blockchain technology.
