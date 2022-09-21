ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iuhoosiers.com

Hoosier Host Wolverines on FOX for 109th Homecoming

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – After two straight road games, Indiana football will return home to face Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 8 for the 109th Homecoming at Noon ET. The Big Ten Conference announced on Monday (Sept. 26) that the game will air on FOX. Indiana (3-1, 1-0 B1G) and Michigan...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Indiana Falls in Conference Opener 3-0 to No. 9 Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The journey through the Big Ten is officially underway after a 3-0 defeat for the Indiana Volleyball team (7-6, 0-1) at the hands of No. 9 Penn State on Friday evening. A tough-opening set was followed by back-to-back competitive frames as Penn State pulled out...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
iuhoosiers.com

Postgame Notes: at Cincinnati

• Indiana is 9-5-2 all-time against Cincinnati, with the first meeting coming in 1896. IU owns a 3-2-1 mark in games played in Cincinnati, and the first trip to the Queen City since 1998 (W, 48-14). • The Hoosiers have scored at least 20 points in 46 consecutive games against...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Candy Stripe Crew Event Returns On Oct. 22

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana women's basketball is pleased to announce the return of the 6th annual Candy Stripe Crew basketball clinic on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The clinic is open to children and adults with developmental disabilities hosted by IU's...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Georgetown, IN
City
Georgetown, IL
City
Sterling, IL
City
Bloomington, IL
Bloomington, IN
Sports
City
Bloomington, IN
Local
Illinois Sports
Sterling, IL
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
iuhoosiers.com

Hoosiers Fall at Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Indiana's unbeaten season is gone. Its possibilities are not. "We'll bounce back," tailback Josh Henderson told Voice of the Hoosiers Don Fischer in the aftermath of Saturday's 45-24 loss at Cincinnati. IU (3-1) couldn't overcome a disastrous end to a disappointing first half, when it gave up...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Indiana Field Hockey Falls at Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. ––– Indiana Field Hockey lost on the road to No. 4 Louisville on Friday, 2-0, at Trager Stadium. The loss drops Indiana's record to 6-4 on the season. • In the 10th minute, Louisville got two consecutive shots off their penalty corner chance. sophomore Arabella Loveridge made a save and redshirt junior Sydney Keld made a key defensive save on the shot to follow.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy