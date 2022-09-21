Read full article on original website
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosier Host Wolverines on FOX for 109th Homecoming
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – After two straight road games, Indiana football will return home to face Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 8 for the 109th Homecoming at Noon ET. The Big Ten Conference announced on Monday (Sept. 26) that the game will air on FOX. Indiana (3-1, 1-0 B1G) and Michigan...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Falls in Conference Opener 3-0 to No. 9 Penn State
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The journey through the Big Ten is officially underway after a 3-0 defeat for the Indiana Volleyball team (7-6, 0-1) at the hands of No. 9 Penn State on Friday evening. A tough-opening set was followed by back-to-back competitive frames as Penn State pulled out...
iuhoosiers.com
Postgame Notes: at Cincinnati
• Indiana is 9-5-2 all-time against Cincinnati, with the first meeting coming in 1896. IU owns a 3-2-1 mark in games played in Cincinnati, and the first trip to the Queen City since 1998 (W, 48-14). • The Hoosiers have scored at least 20 points in 46 consecutive games against...
iuhoosiers.com
Candy Stripe Crew Event Returns On Oct. 22
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana women's basketball is pleased to announce the return of the 6th annual Candy Stripe Crew basketball clinic on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The clinic is open to children and adults with developmental disabilities hosted by IU's...
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosiers Fall at Cincinnati
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Indiana's unbeaten season is gone. Its possibilities are not. "We'll bounce back," tailback Josh Henderson told Voice of the Hoosiers Don Fischer in the aftermath of Saturday's 45-24 loss at Cincinnati. IU (3-1) couldn't overcome a disastrous end to a disappointing first half, when it gave up...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Field Hockey Falls at Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. ––– Indiana Field Hockey lost on the road to No. 4 Louisville on Friday, 2-0, at Trager Stadium. The loss drops Indiana's record to 6-4 on the season. • In the 10th minute, Louisville got two consecutive shots off their penalty corner chance. sophomore Arabella Loveridge made a save and redshirt junior Sydney Keld made a key defensive save on the shot to follow.
