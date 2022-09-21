ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Obenshain releases statement on the 2022 model policies on the privacy, dignity, and respect for all students and parents

HARRISONBURG – Senator Mark Obenshain (R-Rockingham) released the following statement in response to the just-released 2022 Draft Model Policies on the Privacy Dignity and Respect for All Student and Parents from the Virginia Department of Education:. “I applaud the 2022 Draft Policy released today by Governor Youngkin and the...
Waynesboro: Ward A polling precinct permanently moved

The Ward A polling precinct in the City of Waynesboro has permanently moved to Wenonah Elementary School. The school is located at 125 N. Bayard Ave. in Waynesboro. The previous location is no longer available. Basic United Methodist Church at 489 N. Winchester Ave. in Waynesboro is closed and is...
Touch me not

The Cleopatra Project expands the collaboration between UVA Health System, the Blue Ridge Poison Center, and Virginia Master Naturalists with an educational booklet about poisonous animals, illustrated by members of Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle. Images courtesy of the artists. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
UVA AD Carla Williams needs to start taking the business part of football seriously

Virginia Tech entered Thursday’s game with West Virginia as a home ‘dog, with a 2-1 record that included a humbling loss to ODU, a struggling offense, not a lot of reason for optimism – and yet Lane Stadium was a rollicking sellout with 65,632 on hand minutes before kickoff, ready to serenade the team, as has been the case for years, to the strains of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.”
BLACKSBURG, VA
Fake active shooter threats cause widespread panic in Virginia schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s been a frightening 24 hours for several Virginia schools after reports of active shooters. In many cases, police swarmed buildings. Classrooms went on lockdown, and parents feared the worst. However, each time officers rushed into a school. They found no sign of a threat.
RICHMOND, VA
The Disgraceful Desecration of Lee and His Chapel

. . . let us with caution indulge the supposition that morality can be maintained without religion.  Whatever may be conceded to the influence of refined education on minds of peculiar structure, reason and experience both forbid us to expect that National morality can prevail in exclusion of religious principle. George Washington – Farewell Address […]
LEXINGTON, VA
Bremo Power Station to be demolished

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A 90-year-old power plant is set to be demolished on Friday. Dominion Energy is taking down the Bremo Power Station in Fluvanna County. Public areas near the old power station, which went into operation in 1931 and shut down in 2018, will be closing at 9:15 a.m.
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
Warning Issued Against VMI for Unconstitutional Overreach in Violating Cadets’ First Amendment Rights

A warning letter to the Virginia Military Institute’s Commandant, Col. (ret.) Adrian Bogart III co-signed by The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) and the Student Press Law Center (SPLC) was formally presented at the VMI Board of Visors (BOV) meeting in Lexington on Wednesday September 21st. FIRE’s and SPLC’s warning, based on hundreds […]
LEXINGTON, VA
Information from the JMU Police Department

James Madison University Police Department has received recent reports of suspicious people and incidents on or around campus. It was reported that two non-affiliated females wearing long dresses approached students and asked them to join their organization and for personal information. The students were not harmed but felt uncomfortable about being asked for personal information and reacted in the right manner by reporting it to authorities.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro man arrested after pursuit in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Late Thursday morning, a Waynesboro man was arrested after a pursuit in Augusta County. Around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, a deputy with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle on East Side Highway just outside of the city limits. The vehicle, a light-colored Ford Explorer, disregarded the emergency lights and siren.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Resident hurt when car crashed into Friendship Court apartment

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person was sent to the hospital after a car crashed into an apartment in Friendship Court on Garrett Street Friday. Witnesses say the car was being driven by a man who had recently had surgery on his legs, which affected their mobility and functionality.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

