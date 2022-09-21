Read full article on original website
royalexaminer.com
Obenshain releases statement on the 2022 model policies on the privacy, dignity, and respect for all students and parents
HARRISONBURG – Senator Mark Obenshain (R-Rockingham) released the following statement in response to the just-released 2022 Draft Model Policies on the Privacy Dignity and Respect for All Student and Parents from the Virginia Department of Education:. “I applaud the 2022 Draft Policy released today by Governor Youngkin and the...
Augusta Free Press
Food bank requests protein-rich donations in recognition of Hunger Action Day
Food costs are up 11.4 percent, the biggest annual increase since 1979. As food prices keep rising, more community members are turning to their local food banks for relief. Friday, September 23 is Hunger Action Day. The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is looking for donations of more protein-rich food,...
Race is at the center of Louisa County School Board special election
Can an all-white school board adequately represent its minority constituents? That’s the question Louisa County voters are being asked to answer in a Nov. 8 special election. The school board, which governs eight schools with about 30% non-white students, has been all white since 2014. When two Black residents...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Ward A polling precinct permanently moved
The Ward A polling precinct in the City of Waynesboro has permanently moved to Wenonah Elementary School. The school is located at 125 N. Bayard Ave. in Waynesboro. The previous location is no longer available. Basic United Methodist Church at 489 N. Winchester Ave. in Waynesboro is closed and is...
cbs19news
UVA Health officials disagree with Biden's statement of 'the pandemic is over'
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- President Joe Biden's commented on 60 Minutes about the pandemic being over, and it's making waves, particularly in the medical community. Doctors at the University of Virginia Health System disagree with his statement, saying he's wrong. "The pandemic is over. We still have a problem...
DMV Connect coming to Louisa County
Louisa County has announced that DMV Connect, the department's mobile customer service center, will be available in the county on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
C-Ville Weekly
Touch me not
The Cleopatra Project expands the collaboration between UVA Health System, the Blue Ridge Poison Center, and Virginia Master Naturalists with an educational booklet about poisonous animals, illustrated by members of Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle. Images courtesy of the artists. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded...
Augusta Free Press
UVA AD Carla Williams needs to start taking the business part of football seriously
Virginia Tech entered Thursday’s game with West Virginia as a home ‘dog, with a 2-1 record that included a humbling loss to ODU, a struggling offense, not a lot of reason for optimism – and yet Lane Stadium was a rollicking sellout with 65,632 on hand minutes before kickoff, ready to serenade the team, as has been the case for years, to the strains of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.”
NBC12
Fake active shooter threats cause widespread panic in Virginia schools
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s been a frightening 24 hours for several Virginia schools after reports of active shooters. In many cases, police swarmed buildings. Classrooms went on lockdown, and parents feared the worst. However, each time officers rushed into a school. They found no sign of a threat.
The Disgraceful Desecration of Lee and His Chapel
. . . let us with caution indulge the supposition that morality can be maintained without religion. Whatever may be conceded to the influence of refined education on minds of peculiar structure, reason and experience both forbid us to expect that National morality can prevail in exclusion of religious principle. George Washington – Farewell Address […]
cbs19news
Bremo Power Station to be demolished
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A 90-year-old power plant is set to be demolished on Friday. Dominion Energy is taking down the Bremo Power Station in Fluvanna County. Public areas near the old power station, which went into operation in 1931 and shut down in 2018, will be closing at 9:15 a.m.
Warning Issued Against VMI for Unconstitutional Overreach in Violating Cadets’ First Amendment Rights
A warning letter to the Virginia Military Institute’s Commandant, Col. (ret.) Adrian Bogart III co-signed by The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) and the Student Press Law Center (SPLC) was formally presented at the VMI Board of Visors (BOV) meeting in Lexington on Wednesday September 21st. FIRE’s and SPLC’s warning, based on hundreds […]
jmu.edu
Information from the JMU Police Department
James Madison University Police Department has received recent reports of suspicious people and incidents on or around campus. It was reported that two non-affiliated females wearing long dresses approached students and asked them to join their organization and for personal information. The students were not harmed but felt uncomfortable about being asked for personal information and reacted in the right manner by reporting it to authorities.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Two defendants in scheme to rob suspected drug dealer plead guilty
The final two defendants in a four-man robbery team that threatened both an Albemarle County woman and a Charlottesville man at gunpoint pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court. Corey Raymont Kinney, 48, and Quincy “Boosie” Brock, 27, both of Charlottesville, pled guilty to one count each of brandishing and possessing...
Virginia man stops at BP gas station for coffee, wins $250,000 jackpot off lottery scratcher
Miguel Morales stopped at the BP Shorts Food Mart in Orange County to grab a cup of coffee. While he was there, he decided to try his luck with a $250,000 Gold Jackpot game scratch-off lottery ticket. By the time he finished scratching the ticket, he couldn't believe his eyes.
fox5dc.com
Virginia woman missing after not returning from road trip; abandoned vehicle found in Sterling
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - Authorities are searching for a missing Virginia woman they say never returned from a road trip. The Culpeper Police Department says 34-year-old Emily Victoria Benjamin was last seen during a welfare check in Falls Church on September 2. Investigators say during the welfare check, Benjamin told...
WHSV
Waynesboro man arrested after pursuit in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Late Thursday morning, a Waynesboro man was arrested after a pursuit in Augusta County. Around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, a deputy with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle on East Side Highway just outside of the city limits. The vehicle, a light-colored Ford Explorer, disregarded the emergency lights and siren.
cbs19news
Resident hurt when car crashed into Friendship Court apartment
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person was sent to the hospital after a car crashed into an apartment in Friendship Court on Garrett Street Friday. Witnesses say the car was being driven by a man who had recently had surgery on his legs, which affected their mobility and functionality.
WHSV
Two teens injured in school bus crash on I-81 in Rockingham County
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police confirmed a Warren County school bus was involved in a crash on I-81 North in Rockingham County on Wednesday night. It happened just before 10:00 p.m. at mile marker 261 between the Mauzy and New Market exits. According to VSP, a highway...
