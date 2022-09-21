Read full article on original website
Texas Roadhouse Now Has Honey Cinnamon Butter Candles
In "Shut Up And Take My Money" news, if you've ever dined at Texas Roadhouse location then you know that they are famous for a few things but the NUMBER ONE thing they are most known for is their amazing Honey Cinnamon Butter which you can spread across a hot roll before, during or after you chow down your steak.
Expect To See Fewer Pumpkin Patches In East Texas Thanks To The Drought
Now that fall is officially here, it is time to start decorating for the change of season and for Halloween too! If you normally decorate for fall with a lot of pumpkins, you might have a hard time finding the perfect size for your display and at the same time, you could be paying more for them this year too. If your family is into carving a perfect pumpkin for Halloween every year, just be prepared to possibly pay a little more for it.
Texas High School PTO Auctioning Parking Spot For $20K
When I was in high school, I very RARELY drove to school. Okay, first I wanted to really bad to pull girls but when I finally got the opportunity to do so I quickly realize that it wasn't worth the trouble because high school parking lots, especially for students, get PACKED really quick at some schools. I would rather get door to door service from the yellow bus than walk a mile to the back of the parking lot to get my car.
Rickey Smiley’s ATM Cash Contest Has MORE Cash For You To Win East Texas!
Are you ready to win MORE CASH thanks to The Rickey Smiley Morning Show???. We're already inside "Win Rickey Smiley's Money" where you have a shot at winning $100 every hour and a chance to win our grand prize of $30,000 from 8:00 am to 5:00 PM! But Rickey hit us up and told he wants to give away MORE CASH in the morning so let's do it!
East Texas Chefs Getting a Chance to Shine at the State Fair of Texas in Dallas
Gotta love fair season in East Texas. The rides, the food, the games, the food, the exhibits, THE FOOD. We will certainly get our turkey leg, corn dog and funnel cake fixes this year. While we'll enjoy the many fairs in East Texas, some of us will also make the trip to Dallas to check out the State Fair of Texas. In addition to the awesome fair food, rides, concerts and more you'll find, there will also be a chance for some East Texas chefs to show off what they can do during this year's Sate Fair of Texas.
Texas Farmer Shares Video of Migrants Breaking Into His Parents’ House
A Texas farmer who lives near the border shared a video on TikTok that shows what he’s been dealing with on a daily basis. User dbar2099 has received backlash for some of the videos he’s posted of migrants crossing the border illegally. So, he shared a video of three migrants unsuccessfully attempting to break into his house before successfully gaining into his parents’ house and hiding inside. Border Patrol agents eventually showed up and apprehended the migrants.
Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Texas, Half Are Pick-ups
Crime happens everywhere including here in the state of Texas. It doesn't make sense to me because just about everyone here has a gun and is willing to do whatever it takes to protect themselves, their family, and their property but vehicle theft is something that we all need to watch out for because it happens. But I did take the time to look at the numbers from the National Insurance Crime Bureau to see what are the most stolen vehicles in the state of Texas and it seems like pick-ups are hit hardest.
You Can Help the Pegasus Project Rescue Abused Horses in ETX Right Now
North Texas Giving Day is coming up on September 22--although you can give now if you'd like. This means that your donation will be doubled! That's one of the reasons this day is so important. And one of my favorite non-profits in East Texas is The Pegasus Project. There's so...
Unclaimed Money Will Now Be Sent To You Thanks To New Texas Law
Even though we have your chance to win cash right now on the radio, there's another entity that may have some cash for you as well: The State Of Texas!. As you know, every year, The Texas Comptroller's Office reminds Texans that the state is sitting on literally MILLIONS of dollars of unclaimed money from things like forgotten utility deposits, insurance proceeds, payroll checks, cashier’s checks, dividends, mineral royalties and abandoned safe-deposit box contents.
Somebody Brought A $19 Million Dollar Texas Lottery Ticket In Willis, TX
It Must Feel Really Good (Or Really Paranoid) To Know That You Have Your Financial Future Secured And Its Just Sitting In Your Pocket. That's gotta be the feeling someone has right now as its been announced that a new millionaire has been created in Texas thanks to The Texas Lottery. The question now is does that person even KNOW that they have the winning ticket or are they're just trying to get over the shock of it all?
Forget The Wedding! You Are Legally Married In Texas If You Do This…And Other Strange Texas Laws
When is the last time you opened up a 'Texas law book?' I don't know if that is actually a thing, I just made it up to say that there are some silly, weird, strange things that the state of Texas deems illegal. Like, did you know it is illegal to eat your neighbor's garbage? Yep! If you do so, you could get slapped with a jail sentence for trespassing and property theft. I guess I'll stop digging through my neighbor's trash for leftovers then. Smh.
Mugshot Monday: 54 People Arrested In Smith County Last Weekend
This past weekend, there were quite a few activities happening all around for everyone to enjoy. It was the final weekend of the Gregg County Fair in Longview, Gladewater was hosting their annual arts and crafts festival, people were enjoying a concert after riding the rails of the Texas State Railroad and people were celebrating in Bergfeld Park in Tyler on Sunday.
How Big Tex Went from East Texas Santa to State Fair of Texas Greeter
Fair season is under way across East Texas and across the state. One fair that many are looking forward to attending is the State Fair of Texas in Dallas. There will be the usual rides and games and food. There will be the big game between Texas and Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl. We will also be greeted by Big Tex with his signature "Howdy y'all." What's cool about Big Tex is that his start begin in East Texas and he wasn't a cowboy.
This Top 5 Favorite Texas Burger Chain List is Utter Nonsense
East Texas has a plethora of options when it comes to finding a good hamburger. Whataburger obviously tops that list along with Jucy's or East Texas Burger Co. in Mineola just to name some off the top of my head. There are a ton of burger chains in East Texas, too, that produce varying opinions like Burger King, McDonalds or Sonic. A new list just came out recently that makes absolutely no sense into what Texans think are the best burger chains in the state.
East Texans Speak Up And Say These Restaurants Are Worth The Wait
If there's one thing that East Texans love - that would be eating out. Just take a drive down Tyler's Broadway Ave. or Loop 281 in Longview or along Jackson St. in Jacksonville, Texas and you'll literally see a hundred different restaurants serving up all kinds of foods. At times,...
Deion Sanders Owned The Largest Home In Texas, How Big Was It?
As the saying goes, 'Everything is bigger in Texas'. You would think with all the space we have available in the state that Texas would have one of the largest, if not the largest, homes in the country. Unfortunately, that is not the case. According to Angi.com, when it comes...
