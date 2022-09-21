ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

AdWeek

Hulu: What’s Coming and Going in October 2022

Get ready for a content overload. Several films and TV shows are coming to Hulu in October, and we can barely count the number. (We actually did, and it’s 157 listed titles.) New content includes the Blade and Godzilla film franchises, Schitt’s Creek and The Rocky Horror Picture Show....
CNET

The Best Horror Movies on Prime Video Right Now

Looking for horror? Your best bet is Prime Video. A world class mix classics and fantastic new horror flicks await. Dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the horror begin -- if you're brave enough. Check out some of Amazon Prime Video's best horror offerings below. The Best Horror...
ComicBook

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Called "Disturbing As Hell" by Netflix Subscribers

Netflix has really carved out a lane for itself in the world of true crime stories. Whether they are presented as documentaries or dramatizations. Netflix's takes on true crime have become incredibly popular over the last few years. This week, the streaming service released its latest true crime story, this one focusing on one of the most disturbing and infamous killers in history: Jeffrey Dahmer.
Decider.com

Is ‘Jeepers Creeper: Reborn’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

No one asked for a fourth Jeepers Creepers movie, but you’re getting one anyhow, with Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, coming to theaters via a limited Fathom release today. The new horror movie, directed by Timo Vuorensola, is not technically a sequel to the first three Jeepers Creepers film, but instead serves as a standalone separate from Victor Salva’s original trilogy, and is intended as a reboot for the franchise. Sadly, no Justin Long, but this new movie will star Sydney Craven, Imran Adams, Peter Brooke, Ocean Navarro, Matt Barkley, Alexander Halsall, Jodie McMullen, Georgia Goodman, and Jarreau Benjamin.
BGR.com

Put this Netflix crime series on your watch list right now if you loved Breaking Bad

The Sweden in Netflix’s compulsively bingeable crime drama Snabba Cash is a land of the endless hustle, a place where entrepreneurs fetishize bling and quick cash, and where swaggering business titans with outsized egos make pronouncements like I am the system. From hungry startup founders to ruthless dope dealers, everyone in this tense drama is after the same thing: The big score. More territory, edging out rivals, launching the next Spotify — it’s all part of the same frantic endgame.
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Final Season Review: Far From a Dead End

"The end of each story is very important. How do you want yours to end?" asks the last episodes of The Walking Dead, AMC's flagship zombie drama that is coming to an end after 11 seasons, 12 years, and 177 episodes. Billed by the cabler as an "epic eight-part conclusion" to television's highest-rated series in cable history, returning October 2nd on AMC and AMC+, the end begins at the beginning. The first two of a final eight episodes released to critics open with Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) narrating a nostalgic vignette of flashes from Walking Dead years and seasons gone by, starting with the 2010 pilot, "Days Gone Bye."
TVGuide.com

Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 15

If anything is going to be a reliable success on Netflix, it's a true crime docuseries. Sins of Our Mother, coming in at No. 2 on the Top 10 TV Shows list today after dropping all at once yesterday, is the latest, telling the story of Lori Vallow, a mother who became a doomsday conspiracy theorist and was accused of killing two of her children. It's one of two new additions to the TV chart today alongside El Rey, Vicente Fernandez, a Mexican drama series about the singer Chente, which comes in at No. 9. Over on the movies list, The Champion, a Holocaust-era sports drama, is the only new addition, coming in at No. 10.
intheknow.com

Mom shares solution for one of her toddler’s more ridiculous tantrums

This parent on TikTok shared a hack she used to prevent her toddler from a meltdown after she confiscated a dirty diaper he was carrying throughout the house, but viewers had mixed feelings about her approach. Meltdowns and temper tantrums are all part of being a toddler. With their emotions...
TechRadar

Canceled by Prime: All the shows ditched by Amazon in 2022

While the executives at Prime Video haven't been as trigger happy as their counterparts at Netflix and HBO in terms of canceling shows, they have sent a few packing during 2022. Given Amazon's size, as it's currently worth over $1.3 trillion, made $470 billion in 2021 and employs over 1.6...
Benzinga

Apple Just Snagged 'Breaking Bad' Creator's Upcoming 'Untitled' Show

Apple Inc AAPL streaming platform Apple TV+ will be the home of “Breaking Bad” fame Vince Gilligan’s upcoming show. What Happened: The show, “Untitled Vince Gilligan Project,” will reportedly feature Rhea Seehorn, who played attorney Kim Wexler in “Better Call Saul” — a spinoff that emerged after Breaking Bad.
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Teenage Cocktail Free Online

Cast: Nichole Sakura Fabianne Therese Pat Healy Michelle Borth Joshua Leonard. Feeling confined by their small town and overbearing parents, Annie and Jules hatch a scheme of running away. The only issue is, they need the money to get there. Jules suggests the couple try webcam modeling. Although she’s nervous at first, Annie can’t argue when the money starts rolling in. But as the girls soon find out, consequences can blindside you. Sometimes violently.
AdWeek

FX’s Reservation Dogs Renewed for Season 3 on Hulu

FX has renewed Reservation Dogs for a third season. The announcement for the show, which streams exclusively on Hulu, comes ahead of the Season 2 finale on Sept. 28. Season 3 will debut in 2023. The series follows the lives of four Indigenous teenagers (Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor...
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures Free Online

Best sites to watch Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures - Last updated on Sep 23, 2022. Best sites to buy: Amazon Video ,Vudu Apple iTunes Google Play Movies YouTube. Best sites to rent: Amazon Video ,Vudu Apple iTunes Google Play Movies YouTube. Best free ad supported sites: The Roku Channel.
Decider.com

Is ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

Despite the title, Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling has created quite a few worries, darling, over the past few weeks. From Harry Styles maybe-but-probably-not spitting on Chris Pine to the “Miss Flo” debacle, this new thriller has been keeping movie fans entertained long before it actually released. But now you can finally watch the actual film, because Don’t Worry Darling opens in theaters nationwide this weekend.
