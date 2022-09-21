Read full article on original website
Here are the top 3 Netflix movie releases in September
Wondering what to watch? We may have the answer. What’s new on Netflix in September 2022? What are new movie releases in September?
6 new Netflix releases coming next week that’ll have everyone talking
From star-studded feature films to more true-crime content and the return of at least one high-profile Netflix original series, the coming week is jam-packed with a slew of new Netflix releases for subscribers to enjoy. As we do each weekend, we’ve picked out some of the highest-profile and most interesting...
AdWeek
Hulu: What’s Coming and Going in October 2022
Get ready for a content overload. Several films and TV shows are coming to Hulu in October, and we can barely count the number. (We actually did, and it’s 157 listed titles.) New content includes the Blade and Godzilla film franchises, Schitt’s Creek and The Rocky Horror Picture Show....
CNET
The Best Horror Movies on Prime Video Right Now
Looking for horror? Your best bet is Prime Video. A world class mix classics and fantastic new horror flicks await. Dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the horror begin -- if you're brave enough. Check out some of Amazon Prime Video's best horror offerings below. The Best Horror...
ComicBook
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Called "Disturbing As Hell" by Netflix Subscribers
Netflix has really carved out a lane for itself in the world of true crime stories. Whether they are presented as documentaries or dramatizations. Netflix's takes on true crime have become incredibly popular over the last few years. This week, the streaming service released its latest true crime story, this one focusing on one of the most disturbing and infamous killers in history: Jeffrey Dahmer.
Is ‘Jeepers Creeper: Reborn’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
No one asked for a fourth Jeepers Creepers movie, but you’re getting one anyhow, with Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, coming to theaters via a limited Fathom release today. The new horror movie, directed by Timo Vuorensola, is not technically a sequel to the first three Jeepers Creepers film, but instead serves as a standalone separate from Victor Salva’s original trilogy, and is intended as a reboot for the franchise. Sadly, no Justin Long, but this new movie will star Sydney Craven, Imran Adams, Peter Brooke, Ocean Navarro, Matt Barkley, Alexander Halsall, Jodie McMullen, Georgia Goodman, and Jarreau Benjamin.
Put this Netflix crime series on your watch list right now if you loved Breaking Bad
The Sweden in Netflix’s compulsively bingeable crime drama Snabba Cash is a land of the endless hustle, a place where entrepreneurs fetishize bling and quick cash, and where swaggering business titans with outsized egos make pronouncements like I am the system. From hungry startup founders to ruthless dope dealers, everyone in this tense drama is after the same thing: The big score. More territory, edging out rivals, launching the next Spotify — it’s all part of the same frantic endgame.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Final Season Review: Far From a Dead End
"The end of each story is very important. How do you want yours to end?" asks the last episodes of The Walking Dead, AMC's flagship zombie drama that is coming to an end after 11 seasons, 12 years, and 177 episodes. Billed by the cabler as an "epic eight-part conclusion" to television's highest-rated series in cable history, returning October 2nd on AMC and AMC+, the end begins at the beginning. The first two of a final eight episodes released to critics open with Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) narrating a nostalgic vignette of flashes from Walking Dead years and seasons gone by, starting with the 2010 pilot, "Days Gone Bye."
Upcoming DC TV Shows: Full List Of Series Coming Up In 2022 And Beyond
Hopefully comic book fans have enough time to keep up with these upcoming DC TV shows.
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 15
If anything is going to be a reliable success on Netflix, it's a true crime docuseries. Sins of Our Mother, coming in at No. 2 on the Top 10 TV Shows list today after dropping all at once yesterday, is the latest, telling the story of Lori Vallow, a mother who became a doomsday conspiracy theorist and was accused of killing two of her children. It's one of two new additions to the TV chart today alongside El Rey, Vicente Fernandez, a Mexican drama series about the singer Chente, which comes in at No. 9. Over on the movies list, The Champion, a Holocaust-era sports drama, is the only new addition, coming in at No. 10.
intheknow.com
Mom shares solution for one of her toddler’s more ridiculous tantrums
This parent on TikTok shared a hack she used to prevent her toddler from a meltdown after she confiscated a dirty diaper he was carrying throughout the house, but viewers had mixed feelings about her approach. Meltdowns and temper tantrums are all part of being a toddler. With their emotions...
KIDS・
TechRadar
Canceled by Prime: All the shows ditched by Amazon in 2022
While the executives at Prime Video haven't been as trigger happy as their counterparts at Netflix and HBO in terms of canceling shows, they have sent a few packing during 2022. Given Amazon's size, as it's currently worth over $1.3 trillion, made $470 billion in 2021 and employs over 1.6...
Apple Just Snagged 'Breaking Bad' Creator's Upcoming 'Untitled' Show
Apple Inc AAPL streaming platform Apple TV+ will be the home of “Breaking Bad” fame Vince Gilligan’s upcoming show. What Happened: The show, “Untitled Vince Gilligan Project,” will reportedly feature Rhea Seehorn, who played attorney Kim Wexler in “Better Call Saul” — a spinoff that emerged after Breaking Bad.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Teenage Cocktail Free Online
Cast: Nichole Sakura Fabianne Therese Pat Healy Michelle Borth Joshua Leonard. Feeling confined by their small town and overbearing parents, Annie and Jules hatch a scheme of running away. The only issue is, they need the money to get there. Jules suggests the couple try webcam modeling. Although she’s nervous at first, Annie can’t argue when the money starts rolling in. But as the girls soon find out, consequences can blindside you. Sometimes violently.
Polygon
Doctor Who’s Peter Capaldi has a new time travel show — but this time he’s a serial killer
Peter Capaldi’s new show is almost like Doctor Who — except, if the 12th Doctor’s relationship with time travel was more cerebral and theoretical, and also if the Doctor was a serial killer. Called The Devil’s Hour, the show stars Jessica Raine (Becoming Elizabeth) as Lucy, a...
AdWeek
FX’s Reservation Dogs Renewed for Season 3 on Hulu
FX has renewed Reservation Dogs for a third season. The announcement for the show, which streams exclusively on Hulu, comes ahead of the Season 2 finale on Sept. 28. Season 3 will debut in 2023. The series follows the lives of four Indigenous teenagers (Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures Free Online
Best sites to watch Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures - Last updated on Sep 23, 2022. Best sites to buy: Amazon Video ,Vudu Apple iTunes Google Play Movies YouTube. Best sites to rent: Amazon Video ,Vudu Apple iTunes Google Play Movies YouTube. Best free ad supported sites: The Roku Channel.
Is ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Despite the title, Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling has created quite a few worries, darling, over the past few weeks. From Harry Styles maybe-but-probably-not spitting on Chris Pine to the “Miss Flo” debacle, this new thriller has been keeping movie fans entertained long before it actually released. But now you can finally watch the actual film, because Don’t Worry Darling opens in theaters nationwide this weekend.
