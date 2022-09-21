ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
shefinds

This Is The Best Fruit To Naturally Cleanse Your Body And Lose Weight Fast, According To Nutritionists

Losing weight healthily is all about having a well-balanced diet and exercise plan, experts say, and a fruit and vegetable-filled daily menu can provide energy needed for working out. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts to learn more about the benefits of one surprising fruit— dragon fruit— when it comes to weight loss. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
msn.com

What Is the Best Belly Fat Burner Over the Counter That Works Without Exercise?

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Losing weight can be challenging, and doing so without exercising is even harder. But taking an over-the-counter fat burner like PhenQ can help you, even if you don’t work out.
shefinds

3 Sneaky Carbs You Should Stop Eating Immediately Because They Lead To Visceral Fat

While some weight gain is not all bad and even sometimes necessary for our health, visceral fat is another matter. This kind of fat, experts warn, is not seen with the naked eye, and wraps around the abdominal organs deep inside the body. To avoid this, it’s imperative to create a balanced diet, and to avoid eating certain foods and carbohydrates every day. We checked in with health and nutrition experts for more information.
msn.com

What Is the Best Belly Fat Burner Pill?

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The best belly fat burner helps you gain a flatter stomach and fitter physique by removing excess flab from your tummy through safe, effective ingredients. Learn why we recommend PhenQ as the best belly fat burner pill.
MedicalXpress

Peanuts present a nutty solution for weight loss

A handful of peanuts might be a favorite snack, but according to new research from the University of South Australia it's also a way to help shed some unwanted kilos and keep your cardio health in check. Conducted in partnership with Texas Tech University, the study found that eating 35...
shefinds

3 Metabolism-Boosting Spices Dietitians Say You Should Have Every Day For Faster Weight Loss

While healthy weight loss is the result of a dedicated, mindful journey, and often not overnight, it is possible to encourage faster weight loss by reevaluating your diet and adding more nutrient-rich foods to your daily menu (rather than taking more food away!) We checked in with registered dietitians and other health experts to learn more about three spices— ginger, cinnamon and turmeric— and their many weight loss and overall health benefits. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, Sara Chatfield, MPH, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist at Health Canal, Dr. Ben Schuff, ND, LDN, Director of Naturopathy & Nutrition at BIÂN, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
MedicineNet.com

Is Black Pepper Good for You, or Bad? Nutrition, Uses, and More

Black pepper is a staple ingredient commonly used in cooking due to its ability to impart a subtly pungent flavor to dishes. In addition to adding flavor to foods, however, black pepper has antioxidant properties that are good for your health. It has been used in traditional Ayurvedic medicine to treat various health conditions, including coughs, digestive issues, menstrual problems, and low immunity.
MedicineNet.com

Can You Eat Sweet Potato Skins, and Should You?

Sweet potato skins are both edible and highly nutritious. They are rich in fiber, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and phytochemicals that have health-promoting properties. Here are 6 nutrients in sweet potato skins that you may be missing out on by discarding them. 6 nutrients in sweet potato skins. 1. Fiber. Most...
komando.com

7 things your dog should NEVER eat

We all know that people and dogs require very different things in a dietary sense. What’s great for our bodies isn’t always suitable for our pets. The wrong treats may even prove to be fatal in some cases. Tap or click here for must-have pet products. The following...
intheknow.com

Daughter confronts mom over 15-year resentment: ‘Took it too far’

A bride-to-be doesn’t want her “controlling” mom going wedding dress shopping with her. She shared why on Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum. Her mother is an immigrant, which led to some cultural clashes in their household since the Reddit poster grew up in the U.S. Her mom didn’t let her wear the prom dress she wanted back in high school. Now that she’s an adult, she wants to be able to pick out her own dress without hearing her mother’s opinion.
LiveScience

Egg Whites: Health benefits & nutrition facts

Egg white is the clear, gelatinous liquid that surrounds the yolk inside the egg. Also called the albumen, egg white serves as a shock-absorber and anchor for the egg yolk and provides nutrients to the developing embryo (in fertilized eggs). It's also an incredibly nutritional food. Unlike egg yolk, the egg white is free of fats and cholesterol and a great source of protein.
