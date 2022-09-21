Read full article on original website
That Magical, Intense Scenic Oregon Coast Drive You Don't Know
(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – One little road, so many spectacles. There's one somewhat short scenic drive on the central Oregon coast that is jam-packed with unforgettable sights and panoramas, lying just below Highway 101 between Newport and Depoe Bay, and tucked out of sight. It was once an actual loop, but a series of landslides eventually turned it into a one way road – which, in all honesty, may disappear one day because of the geologic instabilities here. (Above: one of the few accessible cliffs along the road, all photos copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Canby finalizes preliminary plans for Dog Park
Some residents are concerned about the overall cost of the project. The community will have the chance to share their input on the preliminary design renderings during an Open House on Wednesday, Sept. 28th.Conversations about a building dog park in Canby have been happening for more than a decade. Now citizens will have the chance to see words turn into action — but not everyone is happy about it. City staff recently finalized preliminary design plans for a park along Redwood Street and Territorial Road. While amenities are yet to be finalized, preliminary renderings indicate that there will be...
High demand for crowded campsites leading to fights, arguments, Oregon parks officials say
SALEM, Ore. — Some Oregon parks officials say high demand for crowded campsites is leading to arguments, fistfights and even so-called “campsite pirates.”. Brian Carroll with Linn County Parks and Recreation said park rangers have had to play mediator this summer as would-be campers argue over first-come, first-served campsites at Sunnyside County Park, the Statesman-Journal reported Friday.
hh-today.com
Box on the roof: City sets public hearing
Eventually — maybe one of these years — the oldest former church building in Albany might again get a steeple. But in the meantime it has only the base on which, once upon a time, its steeple sat. The base looks like a box plopped on the roof...
hh-today.com
Crossing on Queen to be fixed next week
The Queen Avenue railroad crossing, long the bane of Albany motorists because of its extreme bumpiness, is finally going to get fixed starting next week. To allow the work to go ahead, the crossing will be closed starting Wednesday, Sept. 28, through Sunday, Oct. 2. The crossing has four tracks....
kezi.com
Name change proposed for Lane County
EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
Pamplin Media Group
Longtime Lake Oswego Chinese restaurant closes - only to reopen
Hunan Pearl sees a shuffling of ownership after inflation, labor shortages created challenges. Sam Pieh recently ran into a former New Yorker who was accustomed to quality Chinese food, only to be underwhelmed when she moved to Oregon. That changed when she found Hunan Pearl. So, when the Sichuan- and...
City returns to NE 33rd and Marine Drive to clear more trash, cars and RVs
PORTLAND, Ore. — Crews with the city of Portland returned to Northeast 33rd Drive near Marine Drive this week to continue cleaning up garbage and removing the vehicles that line the street. On Thursday morning, there were a handful of trucks and cars on the east side of Northeast...
pdxmonthly.com
Hike of the Month: Eruption Trail at Mount St. Helens
This short-and-sweet walk from Johnston Ridge Observatory is all volcano photo ops, all the time. Parking is free, but that could change next year, among other national forest fee increases. Portlanders are used to seeing Mount St. Helens from the south, as a neat triangle with its tip snipped off,...
Columbus Day 1962 storm set bar for PNW storms
Nearly 60 years ago, October 12, 1962, the Columbus Day Storm hit the West Coast from Oregon to British Columbia. Winds topped 90 mph in many places and more than 100 mph in others.
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
2022 Portland Greek Festival
The 69th annual Portland Greek Festival invites the community to enjoy the flavors, dances and traditions of the Mediterranean culture. In the late 1800s, the first Greek immigrants came the Northwest to work in fishing, lumber, railroad and other jobs. That’s when the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church was founded in Portland. After moving to the new church on NE Glisan in 1952, the women of the church decided to host a bazaar to help pay off the mortgage. The event featured their handwork, food, pastries, music and dances. This was the beginning of what is now the Portland Greek Festival.
momcollective.com
Score Amazing Deals at These Portland Consignment Sale Events
Where do you find the best deals on *insert basically any kid-related item here*? Sports equipment, baby clothes, shoes, Halloween costumes, maternity jeans, you name it – these questions seem to continually pop up in the local mom group chats. So where do you find your best deals? Store...
opb.org
The racism, and resilience, behind today’s Pacific Northwest salmon crisis
Leavenworth is a charming tourist town, tucked in Washington’s North Cascades mountains and styled as a Bavarian village. I spent a weekend there, noodling around in souvenir shops, snacking on pretzels and soaking in faux-European culture. It wasn’t till after dark, when I headed to the banks of Icicle Creek just outside of town for an interview, that I saw a vestige of what the region once was.
More than 300 people walk through downtown Portland calling for an end to state’s addiction crisis
An organizer for the fifth annual Portland Walk for Recovery asked the approximately 350 people gathered in Pioneer Courthouse Square on Saturday morning: “By a show of hands, how many of you have lost someone to addiction?”. More than half of the crowd lifted their arms high. The rally...
yachatsnews.com
Eight social service agencies in Lincoln County will be getting $4.65 million to launch treatment programs funded by Measure 110
Millions of dollars generated by a controversial, first-of-its-kind Oregon ballot measure will soon be heading to Lincoln County service providers to help cope with substance abuse, homelessness and related issues. Lincoln County, working with eight local service agencies, is slated to receive $4.65 million from Measure 110, which Oregon voters...
probrewer.com
Turn-Key Portland Oregon Brewery for sale
Award-winning Portland-based brewery. 15 BBL brewhouse with 5000+ BBL capacity with taproom. Loyal customer base with established brands with distribution in Oregon and Washington. Newer American-made brewhouse and tanks. Canning-line, 3 head keg washing system, walk-in coolers, glycol chilling system, and all other equipment necessary to continue growth. Taproom and fully-operational kitchen included. $1,250,000 sales Long term building lease available. Will consider lease of equipment and space.
WWEEK
Portland Isn’t a Dumpster Fire. It’s Watching a Sunset Together.
What are the barometers by which you measure the rehabilitation of a city after experiencing this level of collective trauma?. Sometimes for the better, sometimes for the worse, Portland has been cracking open and regrowing herself like some kind of mossy mollusk for the whole 17 years I’ve lived here. Before the world closed down, Portland already had a reputation. And I get it—from the outside, it absolutely looks a mess, but from the inside, it looks much different.
Molalla road delays to increase
Culvert project along Highway 213 next to Tractor Supply Co. will have lanes closed for a few weeksHighway 213 in Molalla next to the Tractor Supply Co. is under a "full closure" for the next couple of weeks. The developer of the project, Hix-Snedeker, needed to close the highway to remove the existing culvert on Highway 213 and install a longer culvert to accommodate the new left-turn lane for southbound traffic. Those traveling the highway can expect lane closures with automated flaggers directing traffic for as the contractor finishes up the work. These improvements, constructing a new left-turn lane for southbound traffic on Highway 213 to increase safety along with a new sidewalk next to the business on Highway 213, were required as part of the development deal. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Canby fairgrounds ready for haunting
Creatures of the Night returns to the event center for an October of scary storytelling and funSights and sounds of the season will permeate the Clackamas County fairgrounds throughout October. Creatures of the Night returns to amp up the Halloween vibe in and around Canby this season, beginning Oct. 7. Once again, David Jones and his group will create "A terrifying haunted experience daring you to survive all the ghouls, ghosts and shambling horrors of Halloween and trick or treating through the ages." Putting the show together has been an ongoing process for a couple months now as Creatures of...
rmef.org
Guides Plead Guilty after Multi-State Investigation
Below is a news release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. For 2022, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents in an effort to reduce poaching nationwide. Two Oregon men convicted of illegally guiding hunters in Wallowa County forfeited mules...
