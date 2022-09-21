Read full article on original website
The Vaska Theatre in Lawton, OK. is Bringing Back all Your Fall Favorites for Halloween!
It's almost here, fall has arrived and Halloween is just around the corner! To help get you in the spirit the Vaska Theatre in Lawton has some very special events scheduled. They're bringing back all your favorite fall movies with interactive shadow casts. That's not all, you could win a prize by entering their cosplay contests!
This Oklahoma Grave Site has a Chilling Curse & Haunting History!
Have you ever heard the legend of the 'Witches Grave' at Hillside Cemetery in Skiatook, OK. before? It's one of Oklahoma's more sinister urban legends and ghost stories. This one has everything from ghosts and curses to demonic forces and witchcraft. A terrifying tale and warning to those who would disturb this grave!
Strange Oklahoma Tombstone Inscription Reads “Murdered by Human Wolves.”
This has to be one of the strangest and scariest inscriptions found on any tombstone in any graveyard... "Murdered by Human Wolves." That's right, this century-old grave marker details the death of a woman who was allegedly killed by werewolves! Even worse, this headstone was once in a cemetery in Oklahoma!
Enjoy Global Cuisine and Entertainment at the International Festival This Weekend
I'm so thrilled that Lawton's annual International Festival is back this year so I can be reunited with my favorite schnitzel and its chefs. I've been attending this festival and enjoying my schnitzel for YEARS!. Some of my coworkers are looking forward to getting Indian tacos, pierogis, gyros and so...
Celebrate National Queso Day With Lawton’s Best Chips & Queso
Growing up my family often did a proper white-people-taco-night. Ground beef with a packet of taco seasoning, shells straight out of the box, and queso with whatever chips looked good on the store shelves that day. As my siblings and I have traveled in our lives beyond the family home,...
Southwest Texoma Losing Half Of Bed, Bath, & Beyond Stores
It was announced almost three weeks ago that retailer giant Bed, Bath, & Beyond would be permanently shutting the doors and closing down some 150 "low performing" stores across the country, and we were naturally curious if the Lawton store would be included. It was a fair question... Lawton is...
Check Out the Most Luxurious & Expensive Airbnb Rentals in and Around Lawton, OK.
Normally you don't think of Lawton, Fort Sill or the surrounding area when it comes to EPIC Airbnb rentals and experiences but you'd be surprised! There are some amazing homes available in and around Lawton. SCROLL DOWN FOR PHOTOS OF THE BEST AIRBNB RENTALS IN AND AROUND LAWTON. If you're...
Oklahoma Will Not Vote On Recreation Marijuana This November
Since the day Oklahoma voted to allow medical marijuana in 2018, there has been a movement to push forward toward legal recreational use. I'm sure you've seen the various signature collecting booths scattered across Lawton since then, and even though enough signatures were collected, the Oklahoma Supreme Court decided yesterday (Wednesday) this particular matter will not be included on the November 8th ballot due to time constraints.
