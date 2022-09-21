ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceana County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
oceanacountypress.com

Citizen of the Year tickets available.

PENTWATER — The Pentwater Service Club announced that tickets for the 2022 Citizen of the Year Dinner are on sale at Up North Market and Port View Wine and Spirits. “Now in its 49th year, the Citizen of the Year program was established to encourage community involvement and to make Pentwater — already a great place — an even better place to live,” states a PSC press release.
PENTWATER, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Recent births, posted Sept. 23, 2022

Please consider helping to fund local news. Mason County Press and Oceana County Press are available for free thanks to the generous support of our advertisers and individuals. Three ways to help us: Venmo: @MasonCountyPress; Paypal: [email protected]; Mail a check to PO BOX 21, Scottville, MI 49454. The following...
SCOTTVILLE, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Police news, Sept. 21, 2022.

Police news, Sept. 21, 2022. The following is recent Michigan State Police, Hart post, activity in Oceana County:. 10:35 p.m., a 50-year-old Mears man was arrested on a fugitive warrant, 4200 block of West Polk Road, Hart Township. Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022:. 1 a.m., a 21-year-old Muskegon man was arrested...
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oceana County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
County
Oceana County, MI
City
Scottville, MI
corpmagazine.com

Chinese Firm Investing $3.8 Billion in Michigan EV Battery Plant

Big Rapids Township is about to become a big player in the electric vehicle battery market. California-based Gotion Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Guoxuan High-Tech. Co., is planning a large development near Big Rapids that could draw up to $3.6 billion in investment and 2,000 new jobs to west Michigan, The Detroit News reported.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
oceanacountypress.com

79th District Court arraignments, Sept. 21, 2022.

HART — The following were arraigned recently in Oceana County’s 79th District Court:. Kayla Marie Stever, of 6719 E. Hawley Rd., Branch; Hart Police Department (HPD); first-degree home invasion. Probable cause hearing: Sept. 27 at 3 p.m. Bail: $2,500/cash/surety/10 percent. Jacob Charles Addington, of 1119 Pine St., Muskegon;...
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
oceanacountypress.com

HPD news, Sept. 23, 2022.

HPD news, Sept. 23, 2022. The following is recent activity of the Hart Police Department:. 12:20 a.m., family trouble, 10 block of Peach Street, City of Hart. 11:30 a.m., medical assist, 300 block of Johnson Street, City of Hart. 2:35 p.m., fraud complaint, 4000 block of Polk Road, City of...
HART, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

Details emerge on $2.4 billion EV battery plant near Big Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS — Economic developers confirmed Friday that electric vehicle battery maker Gotion Inc. is planning a nearly $2.4 billion factory near Big Rapids, aiming to create 2,350 jobs in the next decade. An application submitted to the state Thursday by The Right Place — West Michigan's economic development...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Wwc#The Pentwater Hart Trail#Mason County Press
oceanacountypress.com

Baby, teen transported to hospital following 2-vehicle crash.

GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP — A 1-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl were transported to Spectrum Health Gerber Hospital in Fremont following a two-vehicle rear-end crash on East Arthur Road near Maple Island Road Thursday, Sept, 22, shortly before 8 a.m., according to an Oceana County Sheriff’s Office accident report.
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

Chinese EV battery maker plans to build plant in West Michigan

A Chinese electric vehicle battery maker wants to build a multibillion-dollar plant in West Michigan, officials confirmed Wednesday, saying an announcement is expected within days. The yet-to-be-constructed factory would be located near Big Rapids, about 50 miles north of Grand Rapids. The Detroit News first reported the plan late Tuesday....
BIG RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Paypal
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Travel Maven

This Michigan Farm Serves Some of the Best Apple Fritters in the Midwest

From locally owned bakeries to ice cream shops and cafes, if you have a sweet tooth, there are plenty of delicious places to visit here in the Great Lakes State. But if you’re craving an apple fritter, there's only one place to head to that never disappoints. Woodland Farm Market and Bakery is located in western Michigan along West Shelby Road in the small town of Shelby. This rustic roadside treasure attracts visitors from far and wide for its outstanding baked goods.
SHELBY, MI
wgvunews.org

Tudor Dixon criticizes Muskegon Public Schools over gender-neutral bathrooms

Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon is criticizing the Muskegon Public School District for building gender neutral bathrooms at its new Middle School. The comments came Tuesday at a press conference in front of the Michigan Department of Education building in Lansing. Tudor Dixon, the Republican candidate for governor, not only called for the state superintendent’s resignation, but also criticized Muskegon Public Schools for it gender neutral bathrooms and other districts like it who have “lost their way.”
MUSKEGON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy