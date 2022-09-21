Read full article on original website
Citizen of the Year tickets available.
PENTWATER — The Pentwater Service Club announced that tickets for the 2022 Citizen of the Year Dinner are on sale at Up North Market and Port View Wine and Spirits. “Now in its 49th year, the Citizen of the Year program was established to encourage community involvement and to make Pentwater — already a great place — an even better place to live,” states a PSC press release.
Recent births, posted Sept. 23, 2022
Please consider helping to fund local news. Mason County Press and Oceana County Press are available for free thanks to the generous support of our advertisers and individuals. Three ways to help us: Venmo: @MasonCountyPress; Paypal: [email protected]; Mail a check to PO BOX 21, Scottville, MI 49454. The following...
Police news, Sept. 21, 2022.
Police news, Sept. 21, 2022. The following is recent Michigan State Police, Hart post, activity in Oceana County:. 10:35 p.m., a 50-year-old Mears man was arrested on a fugitive warrant, 4200 block of West Polk Road, Hart Township. Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022:. 1 a.m., a 21-year-old Muskegon man was arrested...
Public hearing will mean delay for Muskegon's Adelaide Pointe Development
MUSKEGON, Mich. — New developments tied to a multi-million-dollar development along the Muskegon lakeshore will delay work on the long-running project. It appeared state environmental regulators had granted requests to convene a public hearing regarding the future of the Adelaide Pointe development. The process, an EGLE spokesperson said, would...
Chinese Firm Investing $3.8 Billion in Michigan EV Battery Plant
Big Rapids Township is about to become a big player in the electric vehicle battery market. California-based Gotion Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Guoxuan High-Tech. Co., is planning a large development near Big Rapids that could draw up to $3.6 billion in investment and 2,000 new jobs to west Michigan, The Detroit News reported.
79th District Court arraignments, Sept. 21, 2022.
HART — The following were arraigned recently in Oceana County’s 79th District Court:. Kayla Marie Stever, of 6719 E. Hawley Rd., Branch; Hart Police Department (HPD); first-degree home invasion. Probable cause hearing: Sept. 27 at 3 p.m. Bail: $2,500/cash/surety/10 percent. Jacob Charles Addington, of 1119 Pine St., Muskegon;...
HPD news, Sept. 23, 2022.
HPD news, Sept. 23, 2022. The following is recent activity of the Hart Police Department:. 12:20 a.m., family trouble, 10 block of Peach Street, City of Hart. 11:30 a.m., medical assist, 300 block of Johnson Street, City of Hart. 2:35 p.m., fraud complaint, 4000 block of Polk Road, City of...
Details emerge on $2.4 billion EV battery plant near Big Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS — Economic developers confirmed Friday that electric vehicle battery maker Gotion Inc. is planning a nearly $2.4 billion factory near Big Rapids, aiming to create 2,350 jobs in the next decade. An application submitted to the state Thursday by The Right Place — West Michigan's economic development...
Baby, teen transported to hospital following 2-vehicle crash.
GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP — A 1-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl were transported to Spectrum Health Gerber Hospital in Fremont following a two-vehicle rear-end crash on East Arthur Road near Maple Island Road Thursday, Sept, 22, shortly before 8 a.m., according to an Oceana County Sheriff’s Office accident report.
Police in Lake Co. searching for two suspects who robbed Luther branch of Lake-Osceola State Bank
Police in Lake County are on the lookout for two men they say robbed the Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther on Thursday. According to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, both subjects wore masks and presented a note to the teller demanding money. After getting money from the bank the suspects left on foot.
Chinese EV battery maker plans to build plant in West Michigan
A Chinese electric vehicle battery maker wants to build a multibillion-dollar plant in West Michigan, officials confirmed Wednesday, saying an announcement is expected within days. The yet-to-be-constructed factory would be located near Big Rapids, about 50 miles north of Grand Rapids. The Detroit News first reported the plan late Tuesday....
Plans for battery plant near Big Rapids
Plans are in the works to build a new electric vehicle battery plant near Big Rapids.
1 Man Died In A Motorcycle Crash In Oceana County (Oceana County, MI)
Police responded to a motorcycle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Wednesday, September 21. Police report that the motorcyclist died after hitting a [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
As college student, West Michigan congressional candidate argued against women voting, working
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Republican congressional candidate John Gibbs argued in college that the U.S. has “suffered” since women gained the right to vote in 1920, and said men could be considered smarter than women, CNN reported Wednesday. He also questioned whether women should be in the...
This Michigan Farm Serves Some of the Best Apple Fritters in the Midwest
From locally owned bakeries to ice cream shops and cafes, if you have a sweet tooth, there are plenty of delicious places to visit here in the Great Lakes State. But if you’re craving an apple fritter, there's only one place to head to that never disappoints. Woodland Farm Market and Bakery is located in western Michigan along West Shelby Road in the small town of Shelby. This rustic roadside treasure attracts visitors from far and wide for its outstanding baked goods.
S.S. Badger cancels Lake Michigan crossing due to large waves, possible waterspouts
LUDINGTON, MI – The S.S. Badger car ferry canceled its round trip across Lake Michigan today due to dangerous conditions on the Great Lake. Up to 10-foot waves are expected today along with a chance of waterspouts, according to the National Weather Service. The company announced the cancellation Wednesday...
Tudor Dixon criticizes Muskegon Public Schools over gender-neutral bathrooms
Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon is criticizing the Muskegon Public School District for building gender neutral bathrooms at its new Middle School. The comments came Tuesday at a press conference in front of the Michigan Department of Education building in Lansing. Tudor Dixon, the Republican candidate for governor, not only called for the state superintendent’s resignation, but also criticized Muskegon Public Schools for it gender neutral bathrooms and other districts like it who have “lost their way.”
Motorcyclist killed in crash on US-31
A man died after crashing his motorcycle on US-31 between Montague and Rothbury Wednesday evening.
MSU Golf to host big event at American Dunes in Grand Haven
The 18-team tournament is at American Dunes Golf Course.
18-Year-Old Woman Hospitalized After A Motor Vehicle Crash Near Lake Michigan Drive (Ottawa County, MI)
Officials are investigating a motor vehicle crash near Lake Michigan Drive and 104th Avenue. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, an 18-year-old woman was hospitalized after her SUV was struck by [..]
