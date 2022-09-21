Read full article on original website
WSU football: Are Cougs a Top 15 team? This well-known AP voter says yes
THE COUGS ARE sitting five spots outside the top 25 poll rankings headed into the huge tilt vs. Oregon, but the Mercury News’ Jon Wilner has Washington State ranked a lot higher than that.
ESPN's Neil Everett, other celebrities make picks for WSU vs. Oregon
PULLMAN -- Neil Everett, one of the more iconic hosts of ESPN SportsCenter over the last decade, grew up in Spokane but is a proud Oregon graduate. Heading into Washington State's huge game with No. 15/18 Oregon on Saturday at 1, CF.C reached out to media members and former players for their prediction and score.
Latter-day Saint college football recruit who left BYU-Oregon game early over chant will attend BYU-Wyoming
TC Manumaleuna announced he will attend the BYU Cougars-Wyoming Cowboys football after being in attendance at the BYU-Oregon game, where an offensive chant was yelled
How to Watch: No. 15 Oregon vs. Washington State
The No. 15 Oregon Ducks (2-1) begin conference play against Washington State on Saturday as they travel to Pullman for their first true road game. Oregon did travel to Atlanta to take on No. 1 Georgia, but because the game was not in Athens, it is listed as a neutral site game.
UCLA vs. Colorado Week 4: Live Updates, Highlights, Analysis
Stay right here for all of the latest updates on the Bruins' matchup against the Buffaloes.
Updated injury news for Oregon Ducks ahead of WSU game
It’s the fourth week of the college football season and the Oregon Ducks football game head into the Palouse with a relatively healthy team. There are just a few players who are definitely out for the game and a couple of key players are expected to be back and travel to Pullman. The Cougars are also hopeful of regaining the services of a couple of key defensive players such as corner Chau Smith-Wade and safety Jordan Lee. WSU coach Jake Dickert wouldn’t proclaim those players will be on the field Saturday against the Ducks, however. While Oregon doesn’t officially release an injury...
There’s a reason Solomon Enis is itching to play at Arizona State this week
About 20 of Enis’ friends and family members are expected to be at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe on Saturday night.
Can a USC win vs. Oregon State solidify playoff contention? | THE HERD
The No. 7 USC Trojans are set to take on their Pac-12 rival Oregon State Beavers. USC is currently 3-0 and will look to improve to 4-0 but can the Beavers upset Lincoln Riley's squad? Colin Cowherd breaks down how a Trojans win would solidify their playoff contention.
The Huddle: USC at Oregon State
The No. 7 USC Trojans (3-0, 1-0) hit the road this weekend for a Pac-12 showdown against the Oregon State Beavers (3-0). Check out The Huddle for all the names, news, notes and numbers you need to watch your Trojans take on the Beavers this Saturday night. History at Reser...
BYU's Kalani Sitake included in Arizona State football coach speculation
Arizona State football coaching speculation continues to swirl and an interesting name is among the chatter. BYU coach Kalani Sitake. Some college football writers feel that the coach would be...
