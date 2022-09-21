ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

247Sports

How to Watch: No. 15 Oregon vs. Washington State

The No. 15 Oregon Ducks (2-1) begin conference play against Washington State on Saturday as they travel to Pullman for their first true road game. Oregon did travel to Atlanta to take on No. 1 Georgia, but because the game was not in Athens, it is listed as a neutral site game.
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated injury news for Oregon Ducks ahead of WSU game

It’s the fourth week of the college football season and the Oregon Ducks football game head into the Palouse with a relatively healthy team. There are just a few players who are definitely out for the game and a couple of key players are expected to be back and travel to Pullman. The Cougars are also hopeful of regaining the services of a couple of key defensive players such as corner Chau Smith-Wade and safety Jordan Lee. WSU coach Jake Dickert wouldn’t proclaim those players will be on the field Saturday against the Ducks, however. While Oregon doesn’t officially release an injury...
EUGENE, OR
On3.com

The Huddle: USC at Oregon State

The No. 7 USC Trojans (3-0, 1-0) hit the road this weekend for a Pac-12 showdown against the Oregon State Beavers (3-0). Check out The Huddle for all the names, news, notes and numbers you need to watch your Trojans take on the Beavers this Saturday night. History at Reser...
CORVALLIS, OR

