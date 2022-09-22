Bomb threats have targeted Charlotte-area schools this week. Everything we know so far

Local police departments and school districts have responded to several bomb threats across the Charlotte area impacting five schools since Monday.

Here is what we know so far:

How many CMS schools received bomb threats?

Two CMS schools have received bomb threats since Tuesday night.

CMS said in an email that Hough High in Cornelius on Tuesday night “received a tip about a bomb threat they saw that was not necessarily directed at the school itself.” Police then responded to a tip Wednesday about a non-specific bomb threat at North Mecklenburg High School in Huntersville.

CMS spokeswoman Cassie Fambro confirmed the threats were reported through the CMS Say Something app.

Parents of students from both schools received messages about the incidents, and both cases are under police investigation.

How many CMS schools were locked down?

In addition to the pair of bomb threats, three other CMS schools — Olympic High School, Kennedy Middle School and Steele Creek Elementary — were locked down Wednesday morning .

3 CMS schools placed on lockdown, two others receive a bomb threat, officials say

Those lockdowns were triggered, according to the district, by police activity near the schools.

Has anyone been arrested in connection with CMS bomb threats?

No one has yet been arrested in connection with the two bomb threats to CMS schools.

Huntersville police are investigating the North Mecklenburg High School bomb threat. The Hough High School incident is being investigated by Cornelius police.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Police is also involved.

“Those found to make threats will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” CMS officials said.

Charges pending after Charlotte-area schools evacuated over bomb threats, officials say

What about other North Carolina schools?

A total of ten bomb threats have been received across seven schools in North Carolina since Monday, district officials reported.

Cabarrus County Schools, Mooresville Graded School District, and CMS were all affected, although the threats that led to lockdowns at two CMS institutions, William Amos Hough High School and North Mecklenburg High School, were non-direct, the district confirmed.

Since Monday, eight evacuations at North Carolina schools have taken place in connection to the string of threats. Those schools include:

Cox Mill High School: 3 threats, 3 evacuations

Northwest Cabarrus High School: 2 threats, 2 evacuations

Cox Mill Elementary School: 1 threat, 1 evacuation

Jay M. Robinson: 1 threat, 1 evacuation

Mooresville High School: 1 threat, 1 evacuation

Cabarrus County school evacuated again after 3rd bomb threat in 2 days

How were the bomb threats made?

Northwest Cabarrus High School threats came via notes, according to Cabarrus County Schools Superintendent John Kopicki. Authorities indicated that one person is in custody but no charges have been filed.

Other Cabarrus County schools received threats by phone call through an automated message, Kopicki said.

The Mooresville High School threat also was a robocall, police said. Threats at Hough and North Mecklenburg schools were also made via robocalls.

The most current threat, made at Cox Mill, was also a robocall. Lexington Middle School officials were notified on Wednesday that a bomb threat was made against the school on Instagram.

Charlotte Observer reporters Mary Ramsey, Evan Santiago and Evan Moore contributed to this report