Nora Daniel
2d ago
I couldn't even imagine the pain and hurt this family is going through, my heart breaks for u... Sending prayers of understanding, strength and comfort during ur time of need..
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier murder: Georgia woman revealed black eye after 2020 'fall'
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Slain Georgia woman Debbie Collier posted a series of selfies after she said she "face planted" on a sidewalk in December 2020 — long before she went missing under mysterious circumstances and was found dead in the woods 60 miles from her Athens home. "Look...
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier: Timeline of Georgia woman's disappearance, death
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement found Athens mom Debbie Collier’s remains on Sept. 11, one day after the woman was reported missing. There are few known details about investigative developments since the discovery of the 59-year-old real estate office manager's body. Investigators haven't said if they pinpointed a person of interest or motive in the case.
Family of man killed by Georgia deputies pens letter: ‘You did nothing wrong’
Rusty Lynn wishes that his uncle had given deputies in northeast Georgia another choice....
‘They are not going to let me go,’ Georgia mom texts before being found dead
After receiving an alarming message over a mobile payment application, the daughter of a 59-year-old Clarke County woman reported her mother missing earlier this month, an incident report shows. Less than 24 hours later, on Sept. 11, Debbie Collier’s body was found down an embankment in some woods more than...
Former adult entertainer attempting to save metro Atlanta girls from similar circumstance
ATLANTA — As a former strip club dancer, fighting to rescue girls and women from sex trafficking is personal for Kasey McClure. That’s why on Thursday night she led the so-called “Unholy Tour” once again. It’s a bus tour meant to motivate those on board to take steps to save lives.
3rd suspect arrested in murder of coach, father who went to QuikTrip to put air in tires
The third and final suspect wanted in connection to the murder of a beloved coach who had gone to a gas station to pump air into his tires has been arrested. Gwinnett County police said Josiah Hughley, 20, was arrested Thursday by the U.S. Marshals and the Gwinnett County Fugitive Unit in Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier disappearance and death: What we know
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - The sudden disappearance and death of Athens woman Debbie Collier has shocked people across the Georgia and the nation. Details about the discovery of the woman's body in the woods in Habersham County have raised questions about her disappearance and death. While there aren't many concrete...
CBS 46
Death of missing Athens woman not believed to be result of kidnapping, suicide
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office released new information today related to the disappearance and death of Deborrah Collier of Athens. According to police, Steven Collier reported his wife missing on Sept. 10 after having seen her the night before. Collier’s daughter, Amanda Bearden, also told...
30,000 prescription pills, multiple guns seized at north Georgia home
An investigation into a reportedly stolen package ended with the arrest of a Georgia woman and seizure of 30,000 prescription pills, deputies say. Officials with the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office tell WSB the incident began when deputies traced a mail package that had been intercepted to a local home.
Missing Georgia mother’s body found burned after she sent daughter money, message
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A missing Georgia mother’s body was found in Habersham County burned and naked after she reportedly had sent her daughter money and left her a message saying, “they won’t let me go,” officials say. According to WSB-TV, Deborah Todd Collier, 59,...
Cops Rule Out Key Theories in Case of Georgia Mom Found Dead After Eerie Message
Georgia authorities do not believe Debbie Collier was kidnapped before she was found dead in a ravine earlier this month—despite the 59-year-old mother’s cryptic Venmo message to her daughter before the disappearance suggesting “they are not going to let me go.”“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest or support that this incident was related to kidnapping or that this is a suicide,” the Habersham County Sheriff's Office said in a Wednesday night statement.The revelation only fuels more questions about what happened to Collier after she was reported missing on Sept. 10 by her husband, Steve, and daughter. The...
‘They won’t let me go’: Mom sent chilling text before she was found dead, burned; no evidence she was kidnapped
Deborrah Collier's partly burned naked body was found in the woods near a Georgia state road on Sept. 11.
Details still sketchy in case of Athens mom found dead in Habersham Co
Deputies say the burned and naked remains of an Athens woman were found in Habersham County after she reportedly sent thousands in cash to her daughter and told her that “they won’t let me go.”. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was in Habersham County where Deborah Todd Collier’s body...
accesswdun.com
Two people seriously injured in White County wreck
Two people were seriously injured after a single vehicle wreck Monday in White County, and the driver in that incident is facing charges. Jimmy Adrian Byron Alexander Pruitt, 21, of Cleveland is charged with driving under the influence, two counts of serious injury by vehicle, and failure to maintain lane after the wreck on Asbury Mill Road west of Cleveland.
Police: Woman loses $10,000 after being scammed at Perimeter Mall
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A woman was scammed out of $10,000 as part of a scheme that took place at a metro Atlanta mall, according to the Dunwoody Police Department. Police say a woman at Perimeter Mall was approached by another woman who said she was playing a card game for money and needed her as a witness so that she ”would not be taken advantage of.”
wrwh.com
Sautee Woman Dies In Habersham County Accident
(Clarkesville)- A Sautee Nacoochee woman died Thursday in a single-vehicle accident. The accident happened on GA 17 at the intersection of Fred Pitts Rd. in Habersham County. The Georgia State Patrol says that 53-year old Kelly Renee Wymore was driving her Toyota Tacoma when she went off the road at the intersection, going through a residential yard and hitting a large tree.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for teenage sisters who left home and haven't returned
REX, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding two young sisters who left home and haven't returned. According to the Clayton County Police Department, Lamyiah Edmondson, 15, and her sister Makyiah Perkins, 14, left their house without permission and failed to return.
fox5atlanta.com
Police say group left McDonough restaurant without paying
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Police are searching for seven women who police say left a McDonough restaurant without paying. It happened on July 20 at the Miller's Ale House located at 1490 Georgia Highway 20. McDonough police released an image of the individuals on Thursday. Investigators say they wore scrub tops...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia
While there are many other beautiful states that are much more popular that Georgia, this is still a state that you should explore next time you have the chance. That's because there is something for everybody in Georgia, so no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. So if you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Georgia that make for a good start. All of them are great options for both a weekend getaway, as well as a longer vacation or even just a quick stop along the way, if that's the only option you have time for.
