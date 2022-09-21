ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Habersham County, GA

Nora Daniel
2d ago

I couldn't even imagine the pain and hurt this family is going through, my heart breaks for u... Sending prayers of understanding, strength and comfort during ur time of need..

fox5atlanta.com

Debbie Collier: Timeline of Georgia woman's disappearance, death

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement found Athens mom Debbie Collier’s remains on Sept. 11, one day after the woman was reported missing. There are few known details about investigative developments since the discovery of the 59-year-old real estate office manager's body. Investigators haven't said if they pinpointed a person of interest or motive in the case.
fox5atlanta.com

Debbie Collier disappearance and death: What we know

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - The sudden disappearance and death of Athens woman Debbie Collier has shocked people across the Georgia and the nation. Details about the discovery of the woman's body in the woods in Habersham County have raised questions about her disappearance and death. While there aren't many concrete...
CBS 46

Death of missing Athens woman not believed to be result of kidnapping, suicide

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office released new information today related to the disappearance and death of Deborrah Collier of Athens. According to police, Steven Collier reported his wife missing on Sept. 10 after having seen her the night before. Collier’s daughter, Amanda Bearden, also told...
TheDailyBeast

Cops Rule Out Key Theories in Case of Georgia Mom Found Dead After Eerie Message

Georgia authorities do not believe Debbie Collier was kidnapped before she was found dead in a ravine earlier this month—despite the 59-year-old mother’s cryptic Venmo message to her daughter before the disappearance suggesting “they are not going to let me go.”“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest or support that this incident was related to kidnapping or that this is a suicide,” the Habersham County Sheriff's Office said in a Wednesday night statement.The revelation only fuels more questions about what happened to Collier after she was reported missing on Sept. 10 by her husband, Steve, and daughter. The...
accesswdun.com

Two people seriously injured in White County wreck

Two people were seriously injured after a single vehicle wreck Monday in White County, and the driver in that incident is facing charges. Jimmy Adrian Byron Alexander Pruitt, 21, of Cleveland is charged with driving under the influence, two counts of serious injury by vehicle, and failure to maintain lane after the wreck on Asbury Mill Road west of Cleveland.
wrwh.com

Sautee Woman Dies In Habersham County Accident

(Clarkesville)- A Sautee Nacoochee woman died Thursday in a single-vehicle accident. The accident happened on GA 17 at the intersection of Fred Pitts Rd. in Habersham County. The Georgia State Patrol says that 53-year old Kelly Renee Wymore was driving her Toyota Tacoma when she went off the road at the intersection, going through a residential yard and hitting a large tree.
fox5atlanta.com

Police say group left McDonough restaurant without paying

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Police are searching for seven women who police say left a McDonough restaurant without paying. It happened on July 20 at the Miller's Ale House located at 1490 Georgia Highway 20. McDonough police released an image of the individuals on Thursday. Investigators say they wore scrub tops...
