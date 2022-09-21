Read full article on original website
These Two Charming Towns Were Named The Most Underrated Towns In Iowa
There are some really cute little towns in Iowa but two have received the title of being the most underrated in the state. Every state has at least one town that doesn't get the visitors it should. Maybe it's got a classic Americana feel in it's downtown, good land for things like hiking or canoeing, or qualities that just make it stick out in the best way. Love Exploring looked at the most underrated town in every state. While the town that they chose for Iowa is a bit of a drive away from the QC (almost 4 hours actually), it's Danish-inspired architecture still looks charming and memorable.
Atlantic Food Pantry Relocation Announcement
(Atlantic) The Atlantic Food Pantry will be moving to a new location at 704 West 7th Street during the week of October 10. The Pantry will be closed that week. The Pantry mailing address has changed to: Atlantic Food Pantry, P.O. Box 285, Atlantic, Iowa 500222. The Pantry phone number will remain the same: 712-243-5019.
adelnews.com
Motorcyclist dies after collision with tractor in western Iowa
A motorcyclist died after colliding with a tractor Thursday evening in Shelby County. Timothy Steve McFarland, 33, of Emerson was traveling northbound on Highway 59 when a tractor operated by a Manilla man pulled out in front of him, according to an Iowa State Patrol accident report. McFarland collided with the tractor while it was attempting to turn south on the highway, according to the report.
KETV.com
Known Bloods street gang member arrested in Iowa
A federal fugitive is in Webster County Jail after being wanted on outstanding warrants related to a federal investigation based out of Omaha, Nebraska. Cameron D. Carodine is known as a Bloods criminal street gang member. Law enforcement located Carodine at a residence in Fort Dodge, but when police went...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Nebraska
Here's where you can find it and what to order.
KETV.com
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert declines to sign two resolutions passed by city council Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert on Thursday rejected the request to extend the bikeway pilot in the urban core. Stothert said the 18-month pilot has provided the necessary data to now evaluate and decide where a permanently protected bike lane will go. The bikeway pilot ends Sept....
iheart.com
Omaha Fugitive Found In Fort Dodge, Iowa
(Webster County, IA) -- A fugitive from Omaha has been arrested in northern Iowa. Police found Cameron D. Carodine at a Fort Dodge, Iowa home yesterday (Wednesday). Carodine is a known street gang member wanted on outstanding warrants related to a federal investigation in Omaha. The Sheriff's Office says he jumped out of a second story window and tried to run from deputies and U-S Marshals caught him.
Iowa man fined for harassing TV weatherman over climate change
An Iowa man has been fined $150 for sending a string of harassing emails to a television meteorologist concerning climate change. Police and court records indicate that on June 21, Danny H. Hancock, 63, of Lenox, began sending emails to Chris Gloninger, the chief meteorologist for KCCI, Channel 8 News, in Des Moines. At 5:35 […] The post Iowa man fined for harassing TV weatherman over climate change appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Radio Iowa
Motorcyclist dies in SW Iowa crash with farm tractor
A Mills County man was killed in a collision near Avoca in western Iowa’s Shelby County last night. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by 33-year-old Timothy Steve McFarland, of Emerson, was traveling north on Highway 59 at around 8:19-p.m., when a 2005 International tractor pulled out from a farm drive at 525 Highway 59.
KCCI.com
Rural Iowa nursing home closing due to increasing operating costs, staff shortages
FONTANELLE, Iowa — A notice went out to families on Wednesday saying the Good Samaritan Society nursing home in Fontanelle would be closing on Nov. 19. The closure is due to multiple challenges seen by the facility like hiring more staff, low resident numbers and complications due to COVID-19.
WOWT
Workers in Papillion claim they’re owed thousands of back pay from subcontractor
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - A large Amazon distribution facility in Papillion isn’t open yet but a small army of machinery installers is getting it there. A new subcontractor is on the job after another one abruptly left the project. More than 100 workers claim they are owed back pay.
Ping pong ball-sized hail damages crops in Iowa
In parts of Pottawattamie County, some are dealing with the remnants of hail damage from over the weekend.
kmaland.com
Auditors group battles election misinformation
(Des Moines) -- Some KMAland auditors are part of an ongoing effort to ensure the integrity of the state's election system. Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen and Mills County Auditor Carol Robertson are among the members of Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate's Auditors Advisory Group. In recent months, group members have tackled issues regarding misinformation and disinformation ahead of the 2022 general elections. Wellhausen tells KMA News the group tries its best to educate the public in light of false claims made about election results in recent months.
WOWT
Omaha Police Officer’s Association asks Sheriff candidate to return campaign contribution
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Officer’s Association is demanding a candidate for Douglas County Sheriff to return a campaign contribution. In a letter addressed to Greg Gonzalez, the association is requesting Gonzalez return a $25,000 campaign donation. According to association president Anthony Connor, Gonzalez had a “disingenuous...
Nebraska Woman Sentenced To Prison For Possessing Drugs At Iowa Casino
(Council Bluffs, IA) — A Nebraska City, Nebraska woman is sentenced to ten years in prison after being found with meth at an Iowa casino. Thirty-four-year-old Tabitha Standley was arrested at the Horseshoe Casino in Council Bluffs on a felony warrant in October of 2021. Officers then searched her car and found 300 grams of meth in her car. She pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
KETV.com
Meta, contractor suspending construction at data center in Sarpy County due to racist graffiti at site
Sarpy County, Nebraska — Construction at the expanding Meta data center in Sarpy County is at a standstill because of racist graffiti found on site twice in the past week. The contractor, Turner Construction Company, is suspending construction to send a message that racism won't be tolerated. A spokesperson...
News Channel Nebraska
Blair man sentenced for plotting to kill U.S. Fish and Wildlife officer
OMAHA, Neb. -- An eastern Nebraska man has been sentenced for threatening to kill a U.S. wildlife officer who cited him for fishing and hunting violations. 24-year-old Cody Cape, of Blair, pleaded guilty to two charges in June. He was sentenced Thursday to nine years and nine months in prison.
iheart.com
Council Bluffs Man Wins Second Scratch-Off Ticket Prize In Three Months
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- A Council Bluffs man is celebrating his second scratch-off ticket win in three months. The Iowa Lottery says Joseph Chubick recently won $100,000 on a $10 Triple Cash Payout ticket from the Super Convenience Store at 2547 2nd Avenue in Council Bluffs. Back in June he won $50,000 on a scratch-off ticket he bought from the same store.
A handmade donation improves a Council Bluffs homeless shelter's outdoor space
Sometimes all it takes to make a difference is to really pay attention. That's what happened during a visit to a homeless shelter in Council Bluffs. Teens used their hands to help this community.
kmaland.com
Former Shen barbershop renovated for new tenant
(Shenandoah) -- Efforts to revitalize downtown Shenandoah continue on several fronts. Back in June, the Shenandoah City Council approved the purchase of city owned property located at 714 West Sheridan Avenue to Kathy Silvestre in the amount of $5,000. Silvestre and company wasted no time in renovating the former Normy's barbershop into a future retail space. Silvestre tells KMA News the property was stripped from head to toe.
