Walnut, IA

These Two Charming Towns Were Named The Most Underrated Towns In Iowa

There are some really cute little towns in Iowa but two have received the title of being the most underrated in the state. Every state has at least one town that doesn't get the visitors it should. Maybe it's got a classic Americana feel in it's downtown, good land for things like hiking or canoeing, or qualities that just make it stick out in the best way. Love Exploring looked at the most underrated town in every state. While the town that they chose for Iowa is a bit of a drive away from the QC (almost 4 hours actually), it's Danish-inspired architecture still looks charming and memorable.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Food Pantry Relocation Announcement

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Food Pantry will be moving to a new location at 704 West 7th Street during the week of October 10. The Pantry will be closed that week. The Pantry mailing address has changed to: Atlantic Food Pantry, P.O. Box 285, Atlantic, Iowa 500222. The Pantry phone number will remain the same: 712-243-5019.
ATLANTIC, IA
adelnews.com

Motorcyclist dies after collision with tractor in western Iowa

A motorcyclist died after colliding with a tractor Thursday evening in Shelby County. Timothy Steve McFarland, 33, of Emerson was traveling northbound on Highway 59 when a tractor operated by a Manilla man pulled out in front of him, according to an Iowa State Patrol accident report. McFarland collided with the tractor while it was attempting to turn south on the highway, according to the report.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

A known Bloods street gang member arrested in Iowa

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A federal fugitive is in Webster County Jail after being wanted on outstanding warrants related to a federal investigation based out of Omaha, Nebraska. Cameron D. Carodine is known as a Bloods criminal street gang member. Law enforcement located Carodine at a residence in Fort...
FORT DODGE, IA
iheart.com

Omaha Fugitive Found In Fort Dodge, Iowa

(Webster County, IA) -- A fugitive from Omaha has been arrested in northern Iowa. Police found Cameron D. Carodine at a Fort Dodge, Iowa home yesterday (Wednesday). Carodine is a known street gang member wanted on outstanding warrants related to a federal investigation in Omaha. The Sheriff's Office says he jumped out of a second story window and tried to run from deputies and U-S Marshals caught him.
FORT DODGE, IA
Radio Iowa

Motorcyclist dies in SW Iowa crash with farm tractor

A Mills County man was killed in a collision near Avoca in western Iowa’s Shelby County last night. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by 33-year-old Timothy Steve McFarland, of Emerson, was traveling north on Highway 59 at around 8:19-p.m., when a 2005 International tractor pulled out from a farm drive at 525 Highway 59.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Nebraska Woman Sentenced To Prison For Possessing Drugs At Iowa Casino

(Council Bluffs, IA) — A Nebraska City, Nebraska woman is sentenced to ten years in prison after being found with meth at an Iowa casino. Thirty-four-year-old Tabitha Standley was arrested at the Horseshoe Casino in Council Bluffs on a felony warrant in October of 2021. Officers then searched her car and found 300 grams of meth in her car. She pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Blair man sentenced for plotting to kill U.S. Fish and Wildlife officer

OMAHA, Neb. -- An eastern Nebraska man has been sentenced for threatening to kill a U.S. wildlife officer who cited him for fishing and hunting violations. 24-year-old Cody Cape, of Blair, pleaded guilty to two charges in June. He was sentenced Thursday to nine years and nine months in prison.
BLAIR, NE
iheart.com

Council Bluffs Man Wins Second Scratch-Off Ticket Prize In Three Months

(Council Bluffs, IA) -- A Council Bluffs man is celebrating his second scratch-off ticket win in three months. The Iowa Lottery says Joseph Chubick recently won $100,000 on a $10 Triple Cash Payout ticket from the Super Convenience Store at 2547 2nd Avenue in Council Bluffs. Back in June he won $50,000 on a scratch-off ticket he bought from the same store.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
kmaland.com

Former Shen barbershop renovated for new tenant

(Shenandoah) -- Efforts to revitalize downtown Shenandoah continue on several fronts. Back in June, the Shenandoah City Council approved the purchase of city owned property located at 714 West Sheridan Avenue to Kathy Silvestre in the amount of $5,000. Silvestre and company wasted no time in renovating the former Normy's barbershop into a future retail space. Silvestre tells KMA News the property was stripped from head to toe.
SHENANDOAH, IA
WOWT

Omaha parents frustrated over learning about high school fight from social media

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Frustrated parents reach out to 6 News On Your Side over a fight at school. They get letters from the principal all the time when something happens. The disturbing video of a fight inside Central High School has been circulating on social media for a week now. Parents want to know why the school never told them about it.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police Officer’s Association warns of mail scams

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mailer scams are claiming to be from the Omaha Police Officer’s Association. Omaha POA says at least one type of scam has been seen, alleging to be from the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 1 and demanding payment.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Nebraska City woman sentenced for methamphetamine offense

(Council Bluffs) -- A Nebraska City woman has been sentenced to multiple years in prison for a drug offense. The Southern District of Iowa says 34-year-old Tabitha Standley was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to 120 months in prison following a plea to the charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Authorities capture Chad Hooker

A Fremont man who was wanted by Dodge County authorities is now in custody. Dodge County Sheriff Bob Reynolds said Chad Hooker, 46, was taken into custody Tuesday by Carter Lake (Iowa) police and the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office. There was a Dodge County warrant out for Hooker. On...
DODGE COUNTY, NE
