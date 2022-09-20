RALEIGH, N.C. — Glenn Gillen shared with us that Chef Chick’s Bakery, an authentic European bakery, is now open at Meridian Business Park (2500 Meridian Parkway) in Durham. Owned and operated by Durham resident Małgorzata (Gosia) Szewczyk, the bakery specializes in bringing a “taste of Europe to your home,” allowing guests to experience the flavors and delicacies enjoyed by Europeans without the travel. Check them out on Facebook here. (Editors Note: they are closed 9/23 and 9/24 for a private event. They reopen on 9/25.)

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO