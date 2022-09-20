Read full article on original website
WRAL
Hundreds receive free over-the-counter medicines in Smithfield giveaway
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — Open your medicine cabinet and you will find items many take for granted. But for others, those common over-the-counter medicines are just too expensive. The line stretched down the hall to a room in Smithfield where volunteers packed bags with cold medicine, pain relievers, vitamins – and other over-the-counter pharmacy items.
WRAL
Foodie News: European bakery opens in Durham
RALEIGH, N.C. — Glenn Gillen shared with us that Chef Chick’s Bakery, an authentic European bakery, is now open at Meridian Business Park (2500 Meridian Parkway) in Durham. Owned and operated by Durham resident Małgorzata (Gosia) Szewczyk, the bakery specializes in bringing a “taste of Europe to your home,” allowing guests to experience the flavors and delicacies enjoyed by Europeans without the travel. Check them out on Facebook here. (Editors Note: they are closed 9/23 and 9/24 for a private event. They reopen on 9/25.)
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North Carolina
Photo courtesy of McDonald's /Celebration of Gospel TourMcDonald's. This year's event will feature choirs and bands in each city. The highly anticipated annual gospel music tour returns in person this year, featuring some of today’s award-winning gospel and urban artists.The 16th annual McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour is returning live this September during Gospel Music Heritage Month. This year’s Tour features award-winning gospel and urban inspirational artists, including Anthony Hamilton, Donald Lawrence, Jekalyn Carr, Karen Clark Sheard, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, and Smokie Norful. NotKarltonBanks and Lonnie Hunter will host the event.
More adults consider sharing space to deal with rising Raleigh rent prices
Candy Chitty has lived in Raleigh for several years, but since she lost her apartment and all her belongings in a massive fire in 2016, she’s been struggling to get back on her feet. It doesn’t help that Raleigh rent prices have risen since then by more than 43%....
nomadlawyer.org
Cary: 7 Best Places To Visit In Cary, North Carolina
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Cary North Carolina. Cary is home to an arts center that is a highlight of the city. Located downtown, the Cary Arts Center is a multi-purpose venue that hosts various performances and events throughout the year. Visitors can enjoy family-friendly movies, concerts. The climate...
wschronicle.com
Black-owned company aims to help people of color with skin care needs
Becoming an entrepreneur is not for the faint of heart due to the risks involved with such a venture. Throwing caution to the wind, Bridget Hunter stepped out on faith and started the Bridget Renee Brand (BRB) to give melanated people another option in the world of skin care. Hunter,...
Swift Creek Elementary celebrates 90 years with final party before it’s torn down
The Wake County school will host an anniversary celebration Saturday. Next year, it will be torn down to make way for a new campus.
North Carolina man says he will buy his dream car with $200,000 lottery win
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Aaron Alston, of North Carolina, said he wants to buy a sports car after winning $200,000 from a $5 scratch-off ticket, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I’ve always wanted a sports car,” Alston said. “Probably a Camaro.” Alston bought his winning Carolina Jackpot ticket from Fuel Doc on […]
cbs17
Nash County man buys dream car after $200K lottery win
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Nash County man is now able to buy his dream car after winning $200,000. Aaron Alston of Spring Hope spent $5 on a Carolina jackpot ticket from Fuel Doc on South Barnes Street in Nashville. He took the scratch-off ticket home and won $200,000.
WKRC
Man working on fourth college degree after beating addiction, 20 years of homelessness
RALEIGH, N.C. (CNN Newsource/WRAL/WKRC) - A North Carolina man is celebrating after beating drug addiction and homelessness to earn three college degrees. Michael Watkins is now working on his fourth degree. He has been accepted into a doctoral degree program where he is studying healthcare administration. Watkins says he was...
cbs17
Review fraud: How to know if online reviews are real or fake
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Online reviews can be helpful, but how do you know if those reviews are legit—or if someone is manipulating that glowing five-star review to give their product a good rating?. That was a question CBS 17 asked after a viewer provided Consumer Investigator Steve...
cbs17
Truck crashes into trees, causes fire in Wake Forest: officials
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) –A truck crashed into trees in Wake Forest early Friday morning that caused a large vehicle fire, officials say. Early Friday morning, Wake Forest Fire Department officials responded to a vehicle fire in the area of Burlington Mills Road and Deer Chase Trail. After arriving, officials found a vehicle on fire from crashing into the trees.
Farm Aid act pulled from lineup in Raleigh, NC due to COVID
Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats said “COVID has found us on the road.”
Going green with solar panels costing some NC residents more money, due to multitude of problems
"Instead of saving money, I'm paying extra money...They say it works but I have not seen anything."
This Triangle housing market is cooling off at one of the fastest rates in the US
The report from Redfin is based on changes in year-over-year housing market statistics.
They want a nonstop flight to India; RDU told them what must happen here first
The Triangle’s growing Indian community say better connections to India will improve business ties and make it easier to visit family.
cbs17
Families seek childcare after longtime Knightdale center closes suddenly
KNIGHTDALE N.C. (WNCN) — After nearly four decades in Knightdale, the Cathy Lee Child Development Center suddenly shut down. A letter shared with CBS 17 by parents says it’s due to “outside factors” like COVID-19 and “changes in the economy.”. Parents of children in the...
triangletribune.com
NCCU student named campus ambassador for wireless brand
DURHAM – Junior Zyon Rodgers has been selected to be a part of the second class of the Cricket Wireless’ Campus Ambassador Program. During the semester-long ambassadorship, Rodgers will have access to mentors and career development opportunities within the national wireless retailer’s network of experienced marketing professionals and independent, authorized retailers. Rodgers will also learn the art of giving back through the program’s philanthropic efforts on campus and in the surrounding communities.
WRAL
Road closures to be aware of across North Carolina this weekend
GARNER, N.C. — There are several road closures across North Carolina on Friday you should be aware of. Starting on Friday night, a sidewalk project will close a section of Vandora Springs Road in Garner, between Miriam Avenue and Timber Drive. That road closure starts at 7 p.m. and...
'He probably wouldn't have made it.' Woman comes to the rescue of Amazon delivery driver
WHITSETT, N.C. — A Nash County woman helped an Amazon delivery driver who was having a medical emergency inside his van this week. Video showed Bianca Ashe trying to comfort the man and calling in potentially life-saving help. It happened on Monday on the street outside Ashe’s home in the Guilford County town of Whitsett.
