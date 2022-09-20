ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

Hundreds receive free over-the-counter medicines in Smithfield giveaway

SMITHFIELD, N.C. — Open your medicine cabinet and you will find items many take for granted. But for others, those common over-the-counter medicines are just too expensive. The line stretched down the hall to a room in Smithfield where volunteers packed bags with cold medicine, pain relievers, vitamins – and other over-the-counter pharmacy items.
SMITHFIELD, NC
WRAL

Foodie News: European bakery opens in Durham

RALEIGH, N.C. — Glenn Gillen shared with us that Chef Chick’s Bakery, an authentic European bakery, is now open at Meridian Business Park (2500 Meridian Parkway) in Durham. Owned and operated by Durham resident Małgorzata (Gosia) Szewczyk, the bakery specializes in bringing a “taste of Europe to your home,” allowing guests to experience the flavors and delicacies enjoyed by Europeans without the travel. Check them out on Facebook here. (Editors Note: they are closed 9/23 and 9/24 for a private event. They reopen on 9/25.)
DURHAM, NC
Veronica Charnell Media

The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North Carolina

Photo courtesy of McDonald's /Celebration of Gospel TourMcDonald's. This year's event will feature choirs and bands in each city. The highly anticipated annual gospel music tour returns in person this year, featuring some of today’s award-winning gospel and urban artists.The 16th annual McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour is returning live this September during Gospel Music Heritage Month. This year’s Tour features award-winning gospel and urban inspirational artists, including Anthony Hamilton, Donald Lawrence, Jekalyn Carr, Karen Clark Sheard, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, and Smokie Norful. NotKarltonBanks and Lonnie Hunter will host the event.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Lifestyle
nomadlawyer.org

Cary: 7 Best Places To Visit In Cary, North Carolina

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Cary North Carolina. Cary is home to an arts center that is a highlight of the city. Located downtown, the Cary Arts Center is a multi-purpose venue that hosts various performances and events throughout the year. Visitors can enjoy family-friendly movies, concerts. The climate...
wschronicle.com

Black-owned company aims to help people of color with skin care needs

Becoming an entrepreneur is not for the faint of heart due to the risks involved with such a venture. Throwing caution to the wind, Bridget Hunter stepped out on faith and started the Bridget Renee Brand (BRB) to give melanated people another option in the world of skin care. Hunter,...
GOLDSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Cheese#Beef#Cheese Pizza#Food Drink Deals#Goya
cbs17

Nash County man buys dream car after $200K lottery win

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Nash County man is now able to buy his dream car after winning $200,000. Aaron Alston of Spring Hope spent $5 on a Carolina jackpot ticket from Fuel Doc on South Barnes Street in Nashville. He took the scratch-off ticket home and won $200,000.
NASH COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Review fraud: How to know if online reviews are real or fake

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Online reviews can be helpful, but how do you know if those reviews are legit—or if someone is manipulating that glowing five-star review to give their product a good rating?. That was a question CBS 17 asked after a viewer provided Consumer Investigator Steve...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Truck crashes into trees, causes fire in Wake Forest: officials

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) –A truck crashed into trees in Wake Forest early Friday morning that caused a large vehicle fire, officials say. Early Friday morning, Wake Forest Fire Department officials responded to a vehicle fire in the area of Burlington Mills Road and Deer Chase Trail. After arriving, officials found a vehicle on fire from crashing into the trees.
WAKE FOREST, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
triangletribune.com

NCCU student named campus ambassador for wireless brand

DURHAM – Junior Zyon Rodgers has been selected to be a part of the second class of the Cricket Wireless’ Campus Ambassador Program. During the semester-long ambassadorship, Rodgers will have access to mentors and career development opportunities within the national wireless retailer’s network of experienced marketing professionals and independent, authorized retailers. Rodgers will also learn the art of giving back through the program’s philanthropic efforts on campus and in the surrounding communities.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Road closures to be aware of across North Carolina this weekend

GARNER, N.C. — There are several road closures across North Carolina on Friday you should be aware of. Starting on Friday night, a sidewalk project will close a section of Vandora Springs Road in Garner, between Miriam Avenue and Timber Drive. That road closure starts at 7 p.m. and...
GARNER, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy