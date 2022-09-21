Read full article on original website
Related
It became known why Queen Elizabeth was buried in a closed coffin
Since Elizabeth II passed away, which happened on September 8 this year at Balmoral, many fans of the royal family have been wondering: why did no one see the late monarch during the farewell ceremony? At least 200 thousand people came to say goodbye to the Queen, who had to stand in line for at least 16 hours, but they never saw Elizabeth’s face. Conspiracy theorists have already begun to build crazy theories about what could have caused this. However, when reporters of The Telegraph turned to specialists for clarification, the answer turned out to be very simple.
Prince Harry Blew Off Prince William & King Charles After They Refused To Let Meghan Markle Join Royals At Balmoral The Day The Queen Died
It doesn't seem like Prince Harry is making amends with his family any time soon. When Prince William and Prince Charles banned Meghan Markle from traveling to Balmoral on the day Queen Elizabeth died, the red-headed prince blew off his brother and father. Though Harry, 38, made it clear that the former actress, 41, should be there, Charles told him via phone it was "not appropriate." “Harry was so busy trying to get Meghan to Balmoral and rowing with his family that he missed the flight," a source claimed. "Charles has an open invitation for Harry to dine with him...
King Charles ‘was told Queen was dying in call after footsteps ran through hallway – then everything fell silent’
KING Charles was told his mother was dying in a phone call before "everything fell silent", according to a royal commentator. The new monarch and Queen Consort Camilla were at Dumfries House in Scotland when an aide was heard running down the corridor to find them, it is reported. Camilla...
Sarah Ferguson Was The Only Exception To A Royal Rule At The Queen's Funeral
Although she was missing from the mourning services for Queen Elizabeth II, Sarah Ferguson, the former wife of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, was in attendance at Her Majesty's funeral. Clad in an all-black ensemble and wearing a brooch in the shape of a swallow — a symbol of love and mourning from the Victorian era (per the Mirror) — the Duchess of York accompanied her two daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, to the services.
RELATED PEOPLE
Striking photos show Prince Harry and Prince William with King Charles and other royals as they walk behind the Queen's coffin in London
Prince Harry and Prince William walked behind the Queen's coffin on Wednesday. The brothers joined King Charles as they led a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. The monarch's body will lie at rest there before her funeral on Monday.
King Charles Wasn't Allowed To Join The Royals In One Part Of The Queen's Funeral
The royal family gathered together to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II during her public funeral on September 19, with her nearest and dearest (including her young great-granddaughter, Princess Charlotte, who paid a special understated tribute) attending a touching ceremony at Westminster Abbey as her body was taken around London as the public paid tribute to the late monarch. Of course, the queen's son and the new head of the monarchy, King Charles II, was there, but there was one aspect of the event he was prevented from taking part in.
Prince Harry Will Be Permanently ‘Exiled’ by ‘Ruthless’ King Charles, Sources Say
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Prince Harry faces a life of permanent “exile,” with King Charles plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals as they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K., The Daily Beast understands.A friend of the king’s told The Daily Beast: “The royals handled the abdication crisis by exiling Edward which meant he and Wallis ultimately came to...
Touching moment grieving King Charles consoled after death of Queen by same airport worker who comforted Prince Harry
King Charles spoke with her and other staff members for a few minutes while stood on the runway. He then boarded the jet to take him back to RAF Northolt where he is being taken in the Royal limousine to meet PM Liz Truss. The King also waved to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brits demand Queen’s pallbearers be given gongs for flawlessly carrying ‘weight of world’ on their shoulders
A GRATEFUL nation called for the Queen’s pall-bearers to be awarded gongs — for flawlessly carrying the “weight of the world” on their shoulders. Hundreds showered tributes on the Grenadier Guards who impressed millions as they shouldered Her Majesty’s lead-lined coffin on her spectacular final procession.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte to Walk Before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral
Prince William and Princess Kate‘s eldest two children will attend Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral and walk in the procession. Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be in front of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The order of service for the Monday, September 19, funeral was released the evening...
Harry And Meghan Return To LAX, Reportedly On British Airways
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have returned to Southern California after extending their trip to the UK by several days due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. British tabloids report the couple flew British Airways to Los Angeles. Report: Harry And Meghan Back In California After British Airways Flight.
King Charles, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and More Royals Receive the Queen’s Coffin in London
Watch: Prince Harry Shares Emotional Message Outside Windsor Castle. The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has arrived in London. On Sept. 13, the late monarch's casket reached Buckingham Palace from St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland. Following a regal send off and transfer from the hearse to a plane, the coffin was received in London by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton also arrived to Buckingham Palace to pay their respects.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Return of Fergie: Prince Andrew's Ex Had Prime Seat at Queen's Funeral
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and ex-wife of Prince Andrew, took a prominent seat for the funeral of her ex-mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, on Monday after years of being kept on the fringes of the royal family. The duchess married Andrew in 1986 and became one of the most senior...
Queen’s beloved horse Emma wears late monarch’s scarf as she bids farewell at Windsor Castle
Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved horse, Carltonlima Emma, bid farewell to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch as the Queen’s coffin processed through Windsor Castle on Monday.Many of the Queen’s four-legged friends, including her two corgis Sandy and Muick, made a special appearance at Windsor during the funeral procession. The black fell pony, nicknamed Emma, stood on the grounds as the Queen’s coffin made its way up the Long Walk to St George’s Chapel.The horse was accompanied by Terry Pendry, the Queen’s head groom, who has held the position for the past 25 years. The Stud Groom bowed his head ast the State...
Royal Expert Reveals Who Queen Elizabeth’s Beloved Pony May Go to Now Following the Monarch’s Death
Queen Elizabeth's pony, Emma, tugged at heartstrings when she was part of the monarch's final tribute at Windsor Castle. Now, royal fans want to know who will care for her.
Pallbearers carrying the Queen’s coffin on final journey revealed as surf-mad soldier, bodybuilder and teenage underdog
THE pallbearers hailed as heroes for carrying the Queen’s coffin on her final journey included a surf-mad soldier, a bodybuilder and a teenage underdog. Lance Sergeant Alex Turner, Lance Corporal Tony Flynn, Lance Sergeant Elias Orlowski and Guardsman Fletcher Cox lined one side of the casket. On the opposite...
Prince William Tells Mourner That Queen Elizabeth's Funeral 'Will Be Hard'
Prince William is bracing for a final goodbye to his grandmother Queen Elizbeth ahead of a state funeral for the late monarch on Monday. The Prince of Wales and his wife, Kate Middleton, greeted mourners outside the Norwich Gates of Sandringham House on Thursday while taking in thousands of touching tributes to the late monarch, who died September 8 at age 96.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte take prominent role at Queen’s funeral
George, second in line to the throne, and his sister, were youngest mourners at Westminster Abbey service
Sailors who hauled Queen’s coffin reveal they were overwhelmed with pride and sadness
AWE-INSPIRING sailors who hauled the Queen’s coffin by hand have revealed how they were overwhelmed by pride, joy and sadness after performing their historic duty. Sailors sobbed, cheered and hugged each other — out of public view — when commanders gave the final order to “down drags”, which meant their duty was done.
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla 'in no rush to leave much-loved Clarence House and move into Buckingham Palace' as new Monarch mulls opening palace more widely to the public
King Charles and Camilla are going to continue to use Clarence House as their London residence and are in 'no rush' to move into Buckingham Palace. The new monarch, 73, and the Queen Consort, 75, are said to favour the John Nash-designed property for comfort and convenience. Buckingham Palace –...
Comments / 0